Opening up the Instagram account 'I Would Prefer Not To' is like walking into a room where the conversation has already reached its boiling point—surreal, disjointed, yet oddly compelling. At first, it seems as if the random images it shares without any context whatsoever are inviting you to piece together a narrative. But eventually, you realize there may not even exist one—so, you let go and simply revel in the strangeness. That is when you start to get it. What exactly, I don't know. But it's kind of profound.

More info: Instagram