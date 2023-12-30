ADVERTISEMENT

The Christmas season certainly isn’t all about giving and receiving gifts, but the game of Secret Santa is! Whether you play with your colleagues, best friends or family members, it’s always exciting to surprise someone with a heartfelt gift. The understanding with this game is that everyone puts in time and effort and is rewarded with the warm feeling of making someone’s day, as well as a gift of their own.

But apparently, some Secret Santas out there belong on the naughty list. TikTokers have recently been sharing the worst presents they’ve received from gift exchanges, so we’ve gathered some of their photos below. While these presents must have been painful to receive, we have to admit that they’re hilarious to see. Keep reading to find a conversation with Raeshorn Creque, one of the TikTokers featured on this list, and be sure to upvote the gifts that you'd consider worse than coal!