People Online Are Baffled After Mom Boasts About Her 2-Year-Old Being The World’s Youngest CEO

Age is just a number, and in the world of entrepreneurship, that number is often pleasantly surprising.

So, whether you’re still rocking your favorite superhero cape or just trying to figure out how to tie a necktie, in the entrepreneurial universe it would appear that the sky’s the limit.

One CEO in particular has proven that you’re never too young to start a business, giving other entrepreneurs with years of professional experience under their belt a run for their money.

Asia Brown, two years old, was dubbed one of the world’s youngest CEOs after her parents helped her launch her own business

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Asia Brown, who goes by the moniker “Boss Baby,” currently serves as the CEO of her very own organic haircare and skincare enterprise, at the ripe age of two.

Her first business, dubbed Asia Brown Babycare, was launched when the little girl was only six months old and encompasses a line that deals with haircare and skincare products for babies.

The brand’s official Instagram page reads: “Organic haircare and skincare products for babies, for hair growth, treat cradle cap, eczema.”

The company, which also offers more than ten baby beauty products and has already sold more than 9,000 items, confirms its CEO, Asia, as a “babypreneur”.

“She is going to be a millionaire by the time she is five,” Asia’s mom, Vera Sidika, said

Image credits: veejaystudios

According to Vera Sidika, Asia’s mom, the toddler is one of the world’s youngest CEOs.

She told The Sun: “She is going to be a millionaire by the time she is five.”

The tiny entrepreneur has also amassed online success, with 126,000 people following her on Instagram, where Vera enjoys showcasing mesmerizing images of the child’s extravagant way of life.

Asia’s parents, Brown Mauzo and Vera, splurged over £10,000 for her birthday

Image credits: george_ray_pictures

Image credits: george_ray_pictures

Asia’s entrepreneurial spirit is undeniably a familial trait, as Vera is a successful businesswoman with a multi-million-dollar company, leading the global detox company VEETOX.

“I wanted to show the world what hard work and determination can get you after I gave birth to my beautiful daughter,” the mom, who is known as a socialite in Kenya, said.

Vera has openly acknowledged her penchant for utilizing the earnings to guarantee that Asia enjoys a princess life, whether it involves extravagant celebrations or acquiring high-end furnishings for her lavish pink bedroom.

When the babypreneur turned 18 months old, Vera and Asia’s father, Brown Mauzo, celebrated with a grandiose party organized by her parents.

When Asia turned 18 months old, her parents celebrated with a grandiose party

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

The cost of the event reportedly exceeded £10,000, making it a celebration that could rival even the grand parties thrown for the Kardashian kids.

The festivities featured a lavish pink leather throne adorned with gilt accents, over 7,000 balloons, and an abundance of flowers, as well as an expansive marquee equipped with a designer catwalk for the young guest of honor to make her grand entrance.

The birthday girl received a set of earrings worth £7,000, which joined her already impressive jewelry collection valued at £25,000.

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

The young millionaire’s mother swiftly dismissed negative comments regarding their exhibited wealth.

“I don’t care what people think, it’s my money and I invest wisely and work hard,” Vera said.

She added: “Asia is a super bling baby, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Throwing a lavish and exorbitantly expensive birthday party for a baby has long been a source of controversy.

While some see it as an extravagant display of parental love and celebration, others question the necessity and values it brings to a child who may not yet comprehend the significance of it.

In May, Australian parents went viral after they were reportedly heavily criticized for throwing an indulgent birthday party for their one-year-old which showcased belly dancers, a car, and pyrotechnics.

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Image credits: princess_asiabrown

Many believe that such a display of wealth can come across as being “tone deaf”, especially in the complicated geo-political context our planet has witnessed since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

In February, it was Kylie Jenner who was slammed for her “tasteless” and “tone deaf” Astroworld Festival-themed birthday bashes for her daughter Stormi and son Aire.

As the celebration took place just after tragedy struck at the children’s rapper father Travis Scott’s festival Astroworld in 2021 – where 10 people died following a stampede – fans accused Kylie of being “insensitive” towards the incident’s victims.

Many people thought that Asia was too young to be the CEO of her own business