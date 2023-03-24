Mom Says Working Is Easier Than Being A Stay-At-Home Parent, Sparks A Debate Online

Work as well as family life pose certain challenges. It’s in no way a surprise, especially for working parents out there, trying their best at covering both. But can one be easier than the other? The question remains a highly debatable one.

Sarah Torresan, founder of the ‘Imperfect Alignment’, sparked a discussion online after saying that going to work is much easier than staying at home with the kids when you’re sleep deprived. The Melbourne-based mom explained why she felt this way in her TikTok video, which has been viewed nearly 90 thousand times already. Scroll down to find the video below.

This mom turns to TikTok to share her views on working vs. staying at home with the kids when sleep deprived

Image credits: imperfectalignment

The woman says she has both, stay-at-home and working days, which she compared to form her opinion

“I feel like I’m qualified to speak to this because I have both working days and stay-at-home mom days. And I want to tell you something that the working parent probably doesn’t want stay-at-home parents to know. Going to work is so much easier than staying home with kids. And here’s why.”

Image credits: Element5 Digital (not the actual photo)

She admits that stay-at-home days are more stressful or chaotic than those spent at work

“On my work days, I get to commute to work listening to a podcast or music by myself. I get to grab a coffee, walk through the city. I get to go to the office, have adult conversations with other people, work using parts of my brain that I haven’t used in a long time. Then I get to commute home again, listening to music or podcasts alone. And then I miss my kids and can’t wait to see them, and they can’t wait to see me either.

On the flip side, when you’re at home alone with the kids for days on end, you might go days without having a normal human conversation. From the second you open your eyes in the morning until you close them at night, you are on, you are putting out fires over the most insanely irrational things. It’s constant conflict. It’s constant, everyone else’s needs.”

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

In the video, she raises the question of whose sleep should be prioritized—the parent’s who’s off to work in the morning or the one’s who’s staying at home

“You’ll be yelled at for things, it is all about what you need to do for someone else. You barely get a hot coffee, you barely get time to sit down and think about anything else outside of what needs to be done. Most stay-at-home parents would dream of sitting in the car for 45 minutes and listening to a podcast or drinking a hot coffee with a coworker. Of course there’s caveats to this based on what you do for work or what your partner does for work, but my point is overnight, whose sleep should really be prioritized?”

