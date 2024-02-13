“It Cost Them $19,000”: Manager Fires Employee For Calling Out Faulty New Policy, Regrets It

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing your rights as an employee is crucial. You never know when the company might try to take advantage of its workers because they assume not everyone will know the policies. But knowing your rights at work is important so you can feel safe, not have to tolerate discrimination or bullying, and know when you can receive compensation.

The OP in this story was particularly legally savvy. They even wrote in their post how they’re “very aware of [their] state’s employee’s rights policies.” This came in handy when an employer tried to fire the OP without paying out the final check in time. Knowing their rights, our protagonist knew that something smelt fishy, and they contacted a lawyer.

Getting fired from a job can cause many complications in one’s life

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

But this person outsmarted the management and got an extra check after their termination

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: collector-x

The OP gave more information in the comments

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Some commenters shared similar stories; others just offered their two cents on the situation