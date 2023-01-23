Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team’s Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

The conference call has become one of the most popular rituals of work life. And one of the most hated. Your colleagues on the line interrupt each other, forget to press “Mute” while slurping their coffee, and you zone out, questioning why this virtual meeting couldn’t have been an email. And that’s just the first two minutes.

But every now and then something entertaining happens during these dreadful times. For TikTok user @_wrapz5, this came in the form of their fellow team member barraging their boss for abandoning them and wasting everyone’s time.

This worker was so amused by his colleague putting their boss to the test that he started recording their conference call

When the team meeting goes left.

Worker: Members are probably not happy, they’re probably just desperate for a bit of money that’s been promised to them. I think you should be ashamed of yourself after the training you put us through. You started at what, 09:50 today, some of us were on the laptops at 08:30. You started at 09:50 and then you rabbited on about perks for a bit.

Manager: Yeah, okay, that’s your opinion, that’s perfectly fine. I did not start at 09:50, I’ve been here well before 9 am.

Worker: Why don’t you start at 9 o’clock with us?

Manager: Because there’s other tasks that took priority, i.e. trying to get other people.

Worker: Why didn’t you explain that to us? Why did we have to waste time? Why do you go quiet when we talk? Just sitting in variable moments of silence with you throughout 7 and 1/2 hours a day for, what, 130 pounds? This is absolute rubbish. Absolute [nonsense] and it is a shambles. I wish more people here would have the guts to say that because the people have…

Stanley resigned.

At the end of his rant, the frustrated employee also put the loudest exclamation mark—his resignation

The TikTok quickly went viral, generating a whopping 10 million views

