Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team’s Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End
30points
Social Issues, Work5 hours ago

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team’s Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

The conference call has become one of the most popular rituals of work life. And one of the most hated. Your colleagues on the line interrupt each other, forget to press “Mute” while slurping their coffee, and you zone out, questioning why this virtual meeting couldn’t have been an email. And that’s just the first two minutes.

But every now and then something entertaining happens during these dreadful times. For TikTok user @_wrapz5, this came in the form of their fellow team member barraging their boss for abandoning them and wasting everyone’s time.

This worker was so amused by his colleague putting their boss to the test that he started recording their conference call

Image credits: _wrapz5

When the team meeting goes left.

Worker: Members are probably not happy, they’re probably just desperate for a bit of money that’s been promised to them. I think you should be ashamed of yourself after the training you put us through. You started at what, 09:50 today, some of us were on the laptops at 08:30. You started at 09:50 and then you rabbited on about perks for a bit.

Manager: Yeah, okay, that’s your opinion, that’s perfectly fine. I did not start at 09:50, I’ve been here well before 9 am.

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Image credits: AboutImages (not the actual photo)

Worker: Why don’t you start at 9 o’clock with us?

Manager: Because there’s other tasks that took priority, i.e. trying to get other people.

Worker: Why didn’t you explain that to us? Why did we have to waste time? Why do you go quiet when we talk? Just sitting in variable moments of silence with you throughout 7 and 1/2 hours a day for, what, 130 pounds? This is absolute rubbish. Absolute [nonsense] and it is a shambles. I wish more people here would have the guts to say that because the people have…

Stanley resigned.

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Image credits: xapdemolle (not the actual photo)

At the end of his rant, the frustrated employee also put the loudest exclamation mark—his resignation

Image credits: _wrapz5

The TikTok quickly went viral, generating a whopping 10 million views

@_wrapz5 Long live Stanley.. start the revolution :face_with_peeking_eye::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:#bradford #fyp #uk #karen #teammeeting #office ♬ original sound – _wrapz

And people had a lot to say about it

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Worker Goes On Emotional Rant During His Team's Zoom Meeting, Resigns At The End

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda