Woman Dubs Herself A “Job-Hopper”, Claims She Looks For New Positions At The First Sign Of Disrespect

Due to technological development, many processes are happening faster every day and it affects various aspects of human life. Work is one of them. This might be one of the reasons why job-hopping is no longer perceived as unacceptable by employees as well as employers.

To say that ‘job-hopping’ is perceived as advantageous would be an overstatement, however, times are changing. And this TikTok video about job-hopping going viral is one indication of that.

More info: TikTok

Young woman admits she is a job-hopper and is not going to put up with a work environment that does not satisfy her needs

Image credits: @sasssquashh

“I just left orientation for my new job”

“And I’m on my way to my other job to tell them that this is my week’s notice because the scheduling goes out a week, so I only have to give that notice. And I called my friend to tell her about it. And she was like, I have never met someone who changes jobs as much as you do. ”

Image credits: @sasssquashh

“But at the first sign of disrespect, I’m looking for a new job”

“And the moment that I find a job that pays equally or more, I’m out. I’m an adult, I pay taxes and I will not clock in every day to be yelled at by other adults. So I’m a job hopper and I find a new job, and I did that easily.”

Image credits: @sasssquashh

You can watch the original video here:

The millennial explained she left her last job, because she was yelled at, but also has a general rule to do so “at the first sign of disrespect”

The 29-year-old woman shared a video about changing jobs on her TikTok account that went viral and received over 324K views. The woman admitted, she rapidly changed several jobs in a row. Her friend even noted to not know any other person changing jobs this often. The reason given by a young woman is that she was not respected in her workplace. She claims, she was yelled at by her colleagues. Such behavior is not something that she tolerates in her workplace, claiming she would start looking for a new job immediately after the first sign of disrespect. However, she would not change to just any job, she would choose something that pays the same amount of money or more. Additionally, she would be rational about it and only quit an unsatisfying job after she receives an offer elsewhere.

As noted in a study by D. Viakarina and K. Pertiwi there are several stereotypes associated with the millennial generation and job-hopping. Many times disloyalty and laziness are brought up among others. However, during the extended interviews, it was revealed, that the intentions behind job hopping, in most cases, varied and far outreached those stereotypes. Millennials explained they were looking for a better salary, trying to improve or gain new skills, land a dream job and gain stability in their career.

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual image)

Job-hopping can result in salary increases and accelerated career progression, while job satisfaction can make people stay in a company

Similar advantages of job-hopping were pointed out in BBC article, workers, who forego traditional career-ladder climb, and instead jump from one role to another used to be stigmatized attributing it to “hobo syndrome”. However, in a situation where companies themselves are showing less loyalty to workers, job hopping often pays off. Job-hopping can result in salary increases and accelerated career progression.

Lauren Thomas noted, that acceptance of job-hopping depends significantly on the industry. For example in the technology industry employees are expected to be changing jobs more frequently. It is taken by employers as a sign of diverse experience and a way to not lose their professional edge.

On the other hand, based on a study by D. Rivers job-hopping was costing the U.S. economy $30.5 billion every year. The study focuses on the factors, that make millennials decide whether to job-hop or not-to-job-hop. They distinguished 7 factors that affect employees’ decision to stay in a company: “competitive compensation, job enjoyment, opportunities for professional growth, supportive work environment, reasonable free/flex time, finding their niche, and excellent benefits.” The study concludes, that to reach economic stability in this area job satisfaction is required, which would reduce stress and would increase the commitment and loyalty of workers.

The vast majority of commenters agreed this woman should only stay in a position as long as colleagues and management “act right”

The vast majority of commenters online expressed support for a 29 Y.O. People agreed that this woman should only stay in a position as long as colleagues and management “act right” and appreciate her. Some commenters found inspiration to take action themselves calling the video “a sign” she needed. Only a few commenters were worried job-hopping might backfire making the woman look “undependable” for hiring managers.