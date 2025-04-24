ADVERTISEMENT

Every job comes with its challenges. A micromanaging boss, an unreasonable client, outdated software... Heck, some have a whole bouquet. But when you are sitting at your desk, responding to emails, or filing yet another weekly report, it might seem like you're the only one who is struggling. You're not. The Instagram account MBA-ish shares memes about these harsh realities, and it already has over 564K people following it—a testament to the fact that it understands what employees are going through.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable work meme: "I am taking a break from my mental health to focus on my career" tweet by Anish K. Mitra.

@anishkmitra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable work meme about wild fantasies humorously discussing quitting a job.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Work meme with a poem: "Roses are red, work makes you scream, I used to have dreams, now I have memes."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Relatable work meme showing a cartoon character crashing through a window after corporate onboarding claims.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Work meme suggesting a "vote to end meeting" button, humorously ending meetings if 50% agree.

    @joeylorich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Relatable work meme about meetings turning into emails, featuring a humorous tweet.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Relatable work meme showing "Final Draft" vs. "FINAL FINAL FINAL DRAFT v20" Word documents.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Work meme with a tweet about promoting instead of hiring if a team self-manages for six months.

    @mattwallaert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or maybe just leaving it alone. Because after six months, it doesn’t need a manager. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Work meme about companies jokingly stating friendship is the real salary raise, with sarcastic tone.

    MBA_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Airplane labeled as a big work project and a small bike labeled as work laptop, depicting relatable work memes.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet from Work Retire Die joking about corporate core values.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Work meme about sending job applications to critique salary ranges.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Work meme showing employees requesting resources; traditional and woke companies both refuse, with emojis and hashtag.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Relatable work meme about critiquing spreadsheets and slides after retirement, parodying athlete commentators.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Soap dispenser comically placed over a bar of soap, depicting relatable work meme humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Work meme comparing pie charts of office versus home productivity.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Text meme about relatable work email with humorous out-of-office message capturing relaxation energy.

    ShannonL_Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Relatable work meme about LinkedIn advice humorously critiques work-life balance from a mid-level manager's perspective.

    prance @bocxtop cool bocxtop.biz@gmail.com 1,247 Following 263.2K Followers Post See new posts Conversation prance @bocxtop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Baby hippo meme capturing relatable work humor. Text: "Let's hop on a quick call" and "Me: already at my social limit at 11am."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny work meme about sharing ideas in meetings and getting new responsibilities.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Office worker with headphones and a sign saying, "I work for money. If you want loyalty, hire a dog." Work meme humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Phone screen showing tip options as a work meme joke about raise negotiation strategy.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet about relatable work struggles with a humorous take on adult life's daily stress waking you up.

    @Mr90n27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Work memes decoding job descriptions, highlighting relatable workplace satire and humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A relatable work meme joking about waiting before a Zoom meeting.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Metronome meme about work stress swings between genius and moron moments.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Text tweet about growing up to meet business goals, highlighting a relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Work meme with humorous definition of "job": excelling at yours means doing others' work too.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tweet suggesting CEOs apply to their own companies anonymously to understand the job application process.

    Chris Bakke @ChrisJBakke Meandering. Founder with exits to @X @Indeed @Zillow 200 Following 226.3K Followers Post See new posts Conversation Chris Bakke @ChrisJBakke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Young consultant meme humor comparing experience levels, with a person in a trash can and another kneeling down.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Cute dog with a bat shadow symbolizes relatable work meme, contrasting email drafts in thoughts versus reality.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Medieval-style work meme showing a spirit leaving a person's body, humorously representing relief after corporate training.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Person with headphones at desk, computer displaying a work meme about planning and emergencies.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Drowning in workload while manager offers a high five, illustrating a relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet with a humorous take on LinkedIn's job descriptions, highlighting relatable work frustrations.

    @idkcloudy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Work meme highlighting time management as a response to long work hours bragging, shared by Amy W Schwartz.

    @lizardschwartz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet humorously suggesting gap years for 30-year-olds.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Relatable work meme about a plant trying to survive in a fast-paced environment.

    @sarahclazarus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Tweet screenshot with a relatable work meme about company salary ranges and exploitation vulnerability.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Sweating man zoning out in a meeting, faced with multiple-choice questions. Relatable work meme humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Close-up of pursed lips with a quote about job changes, capturing a relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Work meme about balancing humor at work to avoid HR issues.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Simple railway vs. complex tracks illustrating relatable work memes on communication.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    "Relatable work meme showing classic paintings labeled as 'early micromanager depictions.'"

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Work meme illustrating corporate problem-solving: stuck wagon in mud with varied solutions, highlighting relatable work challenges.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cartoon of a person awkwardly hunched over a laptop on the floor, humorously illustrating relatable work-from-home struggles.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    VP plans work outing meme; officer asking why no one is having fun, then stating it was requested.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet by Pepper Boy joking about choosing between tough work options, stressing relatable work experiences.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Tweet text reading, "Stop asking what people do for work... we're all out here just answering emails," about relatable work memes.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Performance evaluation quotes with relatable work memes humor, highlighting struggles to make it to Friday.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Two images depict humorous reactions to lies on resumes and job descriptions, capturing relatable work meme humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Relatable work meme of a person humorously avoiding a Friday meeting by kicking another in a cartoon style.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Work meme showing a weekly schedule on how to socialize at work with humorous suggestions for each day.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Work meme featuring a humorous job interview exchange about handling pressure and company management practices.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Relatable work meme about feeling like a professional emailer after four years of college.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Relatable work meme about confidence at the job with humorous option C circled in red.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Work meme about sending emails when angry, suggesting to rant to a work friend before hitting send.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tweet about relatable work meme humor, with a person joking about deleting unread emails every Friday.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Graph humorously showing math skills peaking at college calculus, then dropping at job spreadsheet stage; a relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Text post about a grateful reaction to a work meeting invite.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Work meme with cartoon people celebrating near a cupcake, highlighting workplace humor and relatable office situations.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Work meme showing satisfaction levels: highest is "my boss being out of town," lowest is "praise from my boss."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Funny work meme about an Egyptology degree being a pyramid scheme, highlighting relatable job market struggles.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tweet sharing work meme about career advice, emphasizing learning or earning at a job, with a cartoon avatar.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Work meme graph humorously depicts declining attention span in a meeting.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Photographer with camera labeled "Leadership" capturing mountains, with captions about work progress creating a relatable meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Two colleagues discuss the necessity of a meeting; a relatable work meme highlights return-to-office humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Work meme about how to disagree without arguing, featuring a humorous tweet from Krueger.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Map of the United States as a workplace, depicting roles like CEO, sales, operations, and engineering.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Work desktop meme with humorous folder names like "Where Dreams Go to Die" and "Fake urgent projects."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Hands holding a katana, labeled "complete" and "completely forgot it was due today," featuring work memes humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Comic scene showing a manager asking about project completion, highlighting relatable work stress and humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Pie chart meme humorously depicting reasons for CC'ing in work emails.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Two people on a bus; one sad, one happy. Reflects relatable work meme on idea sharing.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Pie chart illustrating relatable work memes, showing typical work email categories with humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Work meme about quitting; company won't replace staff or give raises, leading to more resignations.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Man sleeping and working from home during Covid, compared to hectic routine returning to office; a relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Relatable work meme about escaping emails and enjoying rest, wishing for an Outlook crash to spend the day outside.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Hand pressing cringe button under LinkedIn post about dream job; relatable work memes.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Office desk with a note about avoiding small talk, near a Starbucks coffee cup; relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Tweet about a "quiet promotion" with more responsibilities without a job title or pay change; relatable work meme.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Work meme about returning to the office, with humorous demands like salary increase, helicopter commute, and Michelin meals.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Work meme text about remote job options leading employees to leave for other positions.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Bar chart depicting work meme on beliefs: tooth fairy, Santa Claus, common sense, and promotions based on hard work.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A humorous work meme with career advice, featuring a witty message on determination and staying calm.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    1983 vs. 2021 work meme: professional office vs. cluttered home office with a gamer.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Work meme: "My corporate sin is saying yes in meetings without knowing what I said yes to," from MBA-ish Workplace Satire.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Resignation letter meme with a character leaving. Humorous work meme for anyone making it to Friday.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Work memes humorously depicting Monday stress with cars labeled as work tasks and an ability to get work done.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Funny relatable work meme showing a humorous resume with witty remarks.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Work meme with nervous monkey puppet glancing sideways, captioned about leaders finalizing layoffs for Q1.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    A relatable work meme critiquing the idea of courage in staying in toxic jobs.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    A humorous work meme about CV formatting frustration between Google Docs and Word.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Turtle achieving inner peace in a relatable work meme about bosses on vacation.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Work meme about Microsoft Word's paste formatting feature, humorously repeating "ever" many times.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Man expressing frustration at a computer center, highlighting relatable work meme humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Tweeted work meme about realizing hard work and niceness don't guarantee rewards.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Relatable work meme depicting humorous HR module choices about witnessing an office incident involving "David."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Relatable work meme about estimating time to fix an Excel model with boss's help, from MBA-ish Workplace Satire.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Text meme about relatable work life, humorously suggesting a job, side hustle, and fraud are needed.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Work meme: Bar chart showing preferred holiday greetings, with "Please do not contact me" leading.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Tweet about relatable work frustrations and reimbursement complexities.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    A stealth bomber labeled "Exec" drops bombs labeled "ideas detached from reality" onto a meeting, showcasing work memes humor.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    Business meme with two colleagues confused by a declining graph despite frequent meetings.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Confucius illustration with a humorous work meme about billing clients, featuring the phrases "Solve" and "It depends."

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Work meme from MBA-ish joking about accepting a low salary offer and not showing up on the first day.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Relatable work meme questioning the sincerity of meeting contributions.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Relatable work meme about repetitive job application processes and resume uploads on Twitter.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Work meme illustrating a sarcastic cycle of boss collaboration with a crying emoji in the center.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    CEO using catchphrases about low-hanging fruit, with a worker holding a crate of fruit, illustrating relatable work memes.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Work meme about toxic optimism, featuring cartoon office characters discussing problems as learning experiences.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Man observing domino effect labeled with work-related tasks, representing relatable work memes.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #113

    Work meme showing an inner thought bubble with sarcasm during a leadership meeting.

    mba_ish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!