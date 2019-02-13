Have you ever wondered how many interpretations of love are there? Do animals fall in love?

As an illustrator, I wondered how can I visually interpret the feeling with love drawings without using words. Even in the absence of dialogues, these webcomics show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring, and exciting.

Cartoon drawings and sketching are what I do on daily basis. This is a side art project dedicated to people, animals, and objects I love.

I enjoy drawing these cute comics so much and I hope you like them too!

More info: Instagram | tangyauhoong.com | Twitter | opensea.io | Facebook | behance.net