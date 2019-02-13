10Kviews
I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be
Have you ever wondered how many interpretations of love are there? Do animals fall in love?
As an illustrator, I wondered how can I visually interpret the feeling with love drawings without using words. Even in the absence of dialogues, these webcomics show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring, and exciting.
Cartoon drawings and sketching are what I do on daily basis. This is a side art project dedicated to people, animals, and objects I love.
I enjoy drawing these cute comics so much and I hope you like them too!
Reborn
Even if your heart is broken
Location
Hi Jenn
Me, Myself And I
In Search Of...
You meet someone when you least expect it
Where Is The Love
So close yet so far
Just Do It
Anyone sees that 2 swooshes become love when placed together?
Magic
I am your magic
Dinner
Little trick
Surprise
Love birds
Sunny Day
sunny love
That is an awfully large sun, but it is not larger than their love for each other.
Falling In Love
What a surprise
Abduction
Peculiar
Arrival
Ouch!
Inspiration
New Skill
In The Mood For Love
xx
Collection
+1
Love Is...
I Will Save You
I promise
Now that one is my favorite! Like a scene out of Indiana Jones where he saves the girl, or am I thinking of the wrong movie?
How Much Do You Love Me
Love In The Deep Ocean
Life Saver
Love Actually
That's unexpected
LOVEly! <3
Thanks ;D <3
What a wonderful & lovely series!! I am surprised with the Location! 🥰😁
Hehehe <3 Thanks dear
How interesting to see the world through an artist's heart. Thank you for sharing <3
Thanks a lot! That's great motivation to me
