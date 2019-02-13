Have you ever wondered how many interpretations of love are there? Do animals fall in love?

As an illustrator, I wondered how can I visually interpret the feeling with love drawings without using words. Even in the absence of dialogues, these webcomics show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring, and exciting.

Cartoon drawings and sketching are what I do on daily basis. This is a side art project dedicated to people, animals, and objects I love.

I enjoy drawing these cute comics so much and I hope you like them too! 

#1

Reborn

Even if your heart is broken

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Night Owl
3 years ago (edited)

This is inspiring

#2

Location

Hi Jenn

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Jenn Wong
3 years ago

Oh dear 🤣🤣🤣🥰 this is cute!!

#3

Me, Myself And I

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Night Owl
3 years ago

Love yourself

#4

In Search Of...

You meet someone when you least expect it

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Rebekah
3 years ago

This is so true.

#5

Where Is The Love

So close yet so far

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Rue Granger
3 years ago

He's just looking in the wrong place ...

#6

Just Do It

Anyone sees that 2 swooshes become love when placed together?

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Ms.Maria
3 years ago

Just Do It already, amorous sneakers!

#7

Magic

I am your magic

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Eagle Girl
3 years ago

If the white one flips over, It's Pure + Love

#8

Dinner

Little trick

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Ms.Maria
3 years ago

a sweet elixir indeed

#9

Surprise

Love birds

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Ms.Maria
3 years ago

I hate to be a party pooper, but one of those woodpeckers might get crushed in a minute ;-)

#10

Sunny Day

sunny love

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Kyana Winter
3 years ago

That is an awfully large sun, but it is not larger than their love for each other.

#11

Falling In Love

What a surprise

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Luis Milian
3 years ago

when love falls in your face unexpected

#12

Abduction

Peculiar

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Alexandra
3 years ago

can someone explain this one?

#13

Arrival

Ouch!

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
FortnitePlayerGirl
3 years ago (edited)

This is why I'm a single lady.

#14

Inspiration

New Skill

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
River (they/them)
1 hour ago

When you're trying to not catch feels

#15

In The Mood For Love

xx

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
libby D
3 years ago

Happy singles awareness day everyone

#16

Collection

+1

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Eagle Girl
3 years ago

Aww, now I and U fit together

#17

Love Is...

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Night Owl
3 years ago

Also cats: 9e435ab0ee...835705.jpg 9e435ab0ee2dd92c1454ba0606149fd6-5c642f4835705.jpg

#18

Heal

Modern day

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Alexandra
3 years ago

so true tho

#19

I Will Save You

I promise

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Kyana Winter
3 years ago

Now that one is my favorite! Like a scene out of Indiana Jones where he saves the girl, or am I thinking of the wrong movie?

#20

How Much Do You Love Me

Love In The Deep Ocean

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Benjamin Boysley
3 years ago

In the eye of the beholder :)

#21

Morning

Romantic morning

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Alexandra
3 years ago

this is adorable

#22

Life Saver

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
Annabelle Lee
3 years ago

This means a lot in the modern world.

#23

Love Actually

That's unexpected

TYH Tang Yau Hoong
