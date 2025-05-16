ADVERTISEMENT

There is something very comforting about the fact that some experiences are common enough that they constitute a sort of shared frame of reference. For women, that might be the much encompassing but hard to quantify concept of girlhood.

The “Crampsugh” Instagram page is dedicated to relatable, hilarious and unhinged memes about the girly side of life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram