When things get tough, when you’re under a lot of stress, it’s natural to think about the past and enjoy the memories of the times when you were happy and carefree. And millennials are no different! They yearn for the good old days when the world seemed brighter and appeared to make more sense.

‘Nostalgia 4 Millennials’ is a thriving Instagram account that posts nostalgic content about life in the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. Despite the name, it’s not just Generation Y that’ll relate to the pics and memes: members of Gen X and Gen Z will probably find something they miss as well. Scroll down to check out some awesome pics from the recent past.