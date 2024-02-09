ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the good old days! There’s nothing like a taste of nostalgia to boost your mood whenever things get tough. You think back to your childhood and you realize how carefree you probably were. Not to mention how much simpler life used to be!

The ‘80s and 90s Babies Only’ social media project reminds everyone how great it was to grow up in the 1980s and 1990s. We’ve collected some of their top memes and pics for a blast from the past. Scroll down for a retro daydream that might inspire you to start working on that time machine.

More info: Instagram | Facebook