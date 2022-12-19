Woman With Rare Skin Condition Shows How Her Skin Flares Up On Camera, Goes Viral On TikTok

TikToker Nancy Morel, aka @nancy.xoxx, has gone viral on the video-sharing platform after revealing how her skin flares up on camera. The brave content creator shed some light on just how painful and uncomfortable living with her rare skin condition really is. And tackling tough issues like this in front of a worldwide audience is the kind of honesty the internet needs more of.

Her video went viral almost immediately. In the week since she posted it, over 19.5 million people (and counting!) have watched it. Scroll down to watch Nancy’s video and to see how supportive the internet was.

What did you think of the video, dear Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with a serious skin condition? What words of encouragement would you give someone who has to live with this nearly every day? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

Bored Panda has reached out to Nancy via Instagram for comment. We’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

TikToker Nancy has a rare skin condition

Image credits: nancy.xoxx

You can watch her full video right here

Later, the TikToker showed what her face looks after she put makeup on her flared-up skin for work

Some people called Nancy out for ‘faking’ things. Here is how she responded

@nancy.xoxx I don’t wish this lady any hate or negativity. I am only speaking on this because if 14 year old me saw a video like this she would crawl into her self conscious shell, luckily i have a platform where i try and share positvity about my unique condition and help people grow to be confident in themselves. i hope this lady can understand why this video is extremely upsetting considering her large following and spreading false information on situations she clearly hasnt reserched….. ♬ original sound – Nancy Morel

She keeps it real on social media about her condition

Meanwhile, Nancy also shared some bad experiences she had in the past

19-year-old Nancy, from the United Kingdom, is a very popular TikToker who documents living with her mysterious skin condition. At the time of writing, she had 1.7 million followers on TikTok, as well as a further 65.8k fans on Instagram.

On TikTok alone, her videos have been collectively watched over 69.5 million times. Clearly, her TikToks resonate with a lot of people who believe what she has to say is important.

Aside from makeup tutorials and videos about skincare, she tackles sensitive issues, including how people react when they see her face. Some of the comments that she’s had to hear are completely horrible. For instance, in one video, she shared how one of her teachers had mentioned that she looked like she’d been in a car crash.

Meanwhile, very recently, Nancy also had to deal with a dermatologist’s disparaging comments about her condition on TikTok. The woman had accused her of ‘faking’ her skin condition with makeup. Nancy called her out, proving that her condition was real. The doctor eventually apologized and removed the video. However, some of Nancy’s followers thought that the healthcare professional hadn’t been very sincere.

Previously, Nancy had told Buckinghamshire Live that she first experienced a flare-up when she was 12 years old. The situation became more and more serious by the time she was 16, spreading more consistently. As we understand it, she is still trying to get a medical diagnosis about her skin condition.

“It’s a part of me and as horrible as it is pain-wise, the way it looks on my skin shouldn’t be something that makes people think of me any other way, and that’s something I want to encourage my followers to know about their own selves too,” Nancy told Buckinghamshire Live in 2021.

“I don’t feel like I need to cover it anymore either, it’s part of me and I’m proud of how far I’ve come with accepting it. I definitely prefer leaving it bare now. Not only have I accepted my condition, but also it’s extremely painful, and wearing makeup doesn’t feel nice on it.”

She shared some more details about her condition in the comments

Here’s how some TikTokers reacted and showed their support for her

Some people were completely flabbergasted that she still has to work