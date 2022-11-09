Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Condemns This Woman For Not Taking In Her Elderly Parents But Offering To Put Them In Senior Housing Instead
31points
People4 hours ago

Family Condemns This Woman For Not Taking In Her Elderly Parents But Offering To Put Them In Senior Housing Instead

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA subreddit for advice, wondering if she was too harsh in a conflict with her family.

The person who goes by the nickname Perfect-Orchid7421 wrote that “My family is from South Asia but we live in the States. They expected me to just stay home and take care of them and my brother. That wasn’t for me.”

The author successfully graduated with “a small debt” and “two degrees,” found a career, and is now expecting a first child. And while things have really worked out for her and things were going according to plan, Perfect-Orchid7421’s elderly parents “have decided that they are going to sell their home and come live with us.”

This was not what the author wanted and she offered them senior housing instead. The opinions clashed and huge family drama ensued, which divided everyone and left Perfect-Orchid7421 questioning it all.

A woman wonders if she was too harsh to strictly deny her elderly parents’ wish to live in her house and offer them senior housing

Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Matthias Zomer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Perfect-Orchid7421

Others applauded the author for the way she handled her parents

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

My O My
My O My
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I wish I good look out as good for myself as this lady does. Kudos girl! You're doing everything right!

0
0points
reply
