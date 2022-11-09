Family Condemns This Woman For Not Taking In Her Elderly Parents But Offering To Put Them In Senior Housing Instead

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA subreddit for advice, wondering if she was too harsh in a conflict with her family.

The person who goes by the nickname Perfect-Orchid7421 wrote that “My family is from South Asia but we live in the States. They expected me to just stay home and take care of them and my brother. That wasn’t for me.”

The author successfully graduated with “a small debt” and “two degrees,” found a career, and is now expecting a first child. And while things have really worked out for her and things were going according to plan, Perfect-Orchid7421’s elderly parents “have decided that they are going to sell their home and come live with us.”

This was not what the author wanted and she offered them senior housing instead. The opinions clashed and huge family drama ensued, which divided everyone and left Perfect-Orchid7421 questioning it all.

Image credits: Perfect-Orchid7421

