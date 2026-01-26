Attention-Seeking MIL Posts AI Photos For Facebook Clout, Mad As Horrified Couple Wants Them Gone

ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence is not just useful to help people solve problems or figure out complex answers; it can also be used in many creative ways. The only downside of this is that some folks might end up misusing the power of AI for their own personal gain.

This is exactly what an older woman did by publishing fake pictures of her son and daughter-in-law on her popular Facebook page. When they found out what she had done, they immediately wanted the photos removed, but she angrily refused to comply.

More info: Reddit

When people post images of their loved ones without their consent, it often shows that they don’t care that they’re being disrespectful

Older woman looking uncomfortable while viewing content on a tablet, illustrating woman uncomfortable mil AI images concept.

The poster shared that her mother-in-law had around two thousand followers on Facebook and kept posting their photos on it without asking them

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI images created by mother-in-law on a digital device at home.

Text excerpt about a woman uncomfortable with AI images and photos shared on social media without consent.

Text on a white background reading Sometimes I’ll go on Facebook and see photos I had no idea she had taken of us.

Text excerpt showing a woman uncomfortable with social media posts, highlighting concerns about public sharing and AI images.

Woman looking uncomfortable while using a smartphone, expressing concern with a furrowed brow in an indoor setting

One day, the couple found out that the older woman had posted an AI-generated photo of them watching football at her house on her Facebook page

Text excerpt about a woman uncomfortable with mil AI images discussing busy work schedules and family visits.

Text on screen showing a message about a call from parents asking if a trip to see family was made, with woman uncomfortable mil AI images theme.

Woman uncomfortable with MIL AI images, showing hesitation while viewing AI-generated photos on a screen.

Text excerpt expressing a woman uncomfortable with AI images, mentioning husband's request to stop AI photo creation.

Text excerpt with woman uncomfortable about MIL AI images, expressing a complex family relationship and feelings.

Abstract digital screen showing woman uncomfortable with MIL AI images in a futuristic blue code environment.

When the couple confronted the older lady, she got defensive and told them that they were ungrateful and called her daughter-in-law out for being “sensitive”

Text excerpt describing a woman uncomfortable with MIL AI images, expressing feelings about sensitivity and image posting.

Woman uncomfortable with AI images sharing concerns about social media posting habits and privacy boundaries.

Woman feeling uncomfortable and uncertain about AI-generated images and their use in online content.

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI images on a screen, reflecting concerns about MIL posting photos online.

The man just had a problem with his mom posting the AI-generated photo, but his wife felt that her mother-in-law should ask permission before posting anything

The poster explained that her husband’s mom loved posting photos online and that since she had two thousand followers on Facebook, she tried to keep sharing new content with them. That’s why she often posted the pictures sent by her son and daughter-in-law on her page, without asking them for permission first.

According to lawyers, it is actually illegal for anyone, even a friend or family member, to share your photos or videos online without your consent. In such cases, it’s important to have a discussion with the person so that they can take the content down and realize their mistake so that they don’t do it again.

Unfortunately, the older woman took her Facebook posting game to a whole new level when she decided to create and share an AI-generated picture of her son and daughter-in-law. She made it seem like they were happily watching the football game at her house and wearing matching jerseys.

With artificial intelligence being so easy to use, it’s no wonder that someone would use it to fake their content. That’s why professionals advise that if you ever find an AI photo of yourself online, it’s important to report it immediately, either on the platform it’s being shared on or to the cybercrime department.

Man comforting a woman who looks uncomfortable sitting together on a couch in a cozy home setting with knit sweaters

When the OP and her husband saw the fake photo of themselves, they confronted the mother-in-law and asked her to take it down. What they didn’t expect was for her to get mad at them instead and call them ungrateful for trying to set boundaries around the things that she posted about them online.

That’s exactly why experts state that you should tell your friends and family early on about whether you are okay with them doing these kinds of things or not. Once you set these boundaries, you can also ask your closest loved ones to stand up for you if they see anything of the sort happening.

This will help make sure that if someone like the mother-in-law posts photos without consent, other people will also stand up to her disrespectful behavior. In this case, it didn’t seem like there was anyone else to offer the OP and her husband any support, so they had to deal with the behavior on their own.

The poster definitely felt quite uncomfortable about her mother-in-law’s actions and wanted her to ask permission before using them for content. The problem is that she didn’t know how to go about doing that without causing the older woman even more pain.

What do you think is the best thing to do in a situation like this? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

People sided with the poster and gave her creative suggestions on how she could handle her mom-in-law’s entitled behavior

Reddit comments discussing a woman uncomfortable with AI-generated images and boundaries on posting photos online.

Comment on a Reddit post advising to report posts with unauthorized photos to get them removed or accounts suspended.

Comment saying NTA and suggesting reporting the photos, shown in a simple forum interface with username and timestamp.

Comment text discussing reporting AI photos on Facebook, expressing concerns about a woman uncomfortable with AI images.

Comment on a social media post where woman appears uncomfortable, reflecting concerns related to woman uncomfortable mil AI images.

Text comment on a social media post discussing an AI-generated image of a woman looking uncomfortable.

Woman uncomfortable with MIL manipulating AI images, risking privacy and personal identity in an alarming way.

Comment text displayed on a white background with blue and gray usernames, expressing a humorous remark about parenting.

Comment on forum about woman uncomfortable with AI images, mentioning temptation to expose AI-generated content to followers.

Comment discussing discomfort about AI images, mentioning woman uncomfortable with AI images shared publicly on social media.

Comment on social media post about woman uncomfortable, highlighting her discomfort with constant photo sharing and showing off.

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI-generated images on a digital device in a dimly lit room.

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI-generated images on a digital device in a dimly lit room.

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI-generated military images on a digital device in a dimly lit room.

Text showing a comment suggesting making AI-generated images to make a woman uncomfortable by dressing her outrageously.

Comment discussing concerns about woman uncomfortable with AI images and unauthorized photo use online.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop sharing pictures to avoid discomfort with woman uncomfortable MIL AI images.

Woman looking uncomfortable while viewing AI-generated images on a digital device in a dimly lit room.

Woman uncomfortable with AI images discussing privacy and social media concerns about photo removal requests.