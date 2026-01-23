Woman Celebrates Good Riddance With A Giant Burger And A Drink After Snapping At Her Controlling Vegan Friend

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The news of a pregnancy is exciting for the entire family. But it’s important that the grandparents, aunts, and uncles respect the mother and father’s privacy during this time. They’re going through a lot of changes, especially the new mom, and what they really need is support.
When one woman had a health scare five months into her pregnancy, she was extremely relieved to find out that her baby would be just fine. But the real drama started when she realized that her mother-in-law had been publicly posting about the medical emergency on social media. Below, you’ll find the full story that the mom-to-be shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left her.
This woman had a medical emergency during her pregnancy that resulted in a trip to the hospital
It’s crucial for women to limit their stress while pregnant
Going to the hospital is always a stressful experience, but it can be even more terrifying when you’re pregnant. Sadly, about 15% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage. And even though this is most likely to occur during the first trimester, it can be extremely difficult for parents to relax until they’re holding their little one in their arms.
This is part of the reason why it’s so crucial to reduce stress during pregnancy. March of Dimes reports that stress while pregnant can lead to various health complications, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. Meanwhile, it may result in the baby coming too early or being born at too low a weight, which can also result in health problems.
Certain stressors will be out of a mother’s control while she is pregnant, but there are definitely things that her partner and her loved ones can do to keep stress at a minimum. Ava recommends that friends and family members provide support by being compassionate listeners, offering practical assistance, providing emotional support, and respecting her decisions, boundaries, and privacy.
For example, if she doesn’t want any information about her pregnancy on social media, that’s her decision to make, not anyone else’s. So how can a new mom deal with an overbearing mother-in-law without creating additional stress that could negatively impact her and her baby?
ChoosingTherapy first recommends setting boundaries with a mother-in-law who doesn’t seem to understand when she’s welcome (and when she’s not). This might include only allowing her to visit when she’s scheduled it in advance and sharing limited details about your pregnancy with her.
Setting boundaries with an overbearing mother-in-law is necessary
It’s also wise to simply avoid her whenever possible. If you know that she has a history of being on her worst behavior or overstepping when she’s around you, just try to limit contact. Meanwhile, resist the temptation to stoop to her level. She may be petty and immature, but maintaining your self-respect will feel a lot better than getting even.
An overbearing mother-in-law also requires one to accept that they’ll never live up to her expectations. Don’t feel bad about this. It says more about her than it does about you, and it’s better to accept it and free yourself of the pressure that she’s trying to place on you.
If possible, learning how to predict your mother-in-law’s behavior might be helpful too. For example, if she’s proven that she can’t keep anything a secret without blabbing on social media, don’t tell her anything that you don’t want publicized. And if you’ve noticed that she has certain triggers, do your best to avoid them.
Pregnancy should be a beautiful, magical time for a couple. The last thing they should have to worry about is their personal lives being detailed on social media for strangers.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author handled this situation appropriately? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Readers were appalled by the mother-in-law’s behavior, and many warned the author not to tell her when she goes into labor
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
