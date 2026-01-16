Woman Refuses To Attend MIL’s Thanksgiving After She Was Reinvited Because Other Guests Flaked

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Thanksgiving should be a time of celebration. It’s the one day of the year when people get together and express gratitude alongside the people they care about the most.
But for some families, it’s a time when drama and conflict are at their peak. This woman knows that feeling all too well, having dealt with her overbearing mother-in-law, who had ruined the holiday for her in previous years.
Things got so heated one year that she had to set her boundaries to protect her peace. Unfortunately, her decision only made those around her unhappy, leaving her wallowing in guilt.
Despite the festive atmosphere, Thanksgiving can still spark some heated family drama
Woman in pink shirt cutting apples in kitchen, reflecting on refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Unmet and unmanaged expectations are a common source of stress during the holidays
The woman didn’t give a definite reason for her mother-in-law’s stress ahead of Thanksgiving. According to relationship expert Dr. Terri Orbuch, it’s often due to expectations that suddenly don’t go our way.
“We think this should be a perfect time, the food will be perfect, and our conversations will be respectful,” Dr. Orbuch said in an interview with Popular Science, noting that frustrations often arise when expectations and reality don’t match.
But sometimes, just being in the same room with family can already spark some tension. According to California State University psychology professor Dr. Pamela Regan, there comes a point when families return to the old, toxic behavioral paradigms.
“Because conflict is a normal part of relationships, the closer you are, and the more you self-disclose, the more you hear things you don’t like,” she said in the same interview.
Of course, there are ways to avoid conflict and stress during what is supposed to be a festive time. According to Psychology Today, accepting situations for their imperfections is one effective approach.
“Part of attaining happiness is appreciating what is,” an excerpt from the article reads.
However, the woman had been forgiving and tolerant toward her mother-in-law, who made her feel like she and her family were the least-preferred guests. Her decision to put her foot down after feeling foolish and unwanted was within reason.
Most people in the comments sided with her
ADVERTISEMENT
