Woman Refuses To Attend MIL’s Thanksgiving After She Was Reinvited Because Other Guests Flaked

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving should be a time of celebration. It’s the one day of the year when people get together and express gratitude alongside the people they care about the most.

But for some families, it’s a time when drama and conflict are at their peak. This woman knows that feeling all too well, having dealt with her overbearing mother-in-law, who had ruined the holiday for her in previous years.

Things got so heated one year that she had to set her boundaries to protect her peace. Unfortunately, her decision only made those around her unhappy, leaving her wallowing in guilt.

RELATED:

Despite the festive atmosphere, Thanksgiving can still spark some heated family drama

Woman in pink shirt cutting apples in kitchen, reflecting on refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Image credits: vh-studio (not the actual image)

For this woman, the issue was with her overbearing mother-in-law

Woman refuses to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking out

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on family gathering plans.

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend her mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on the celebration.

Text about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

Thanksgiving dinner spread with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and autumn decor on a dark tablecloth.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Their problems had been going on for years, also around the holidays

Text excerpt describing a woman refusing to attend her mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after reinvitations due to guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about woman inviting guests to Thanksgiving after others flaked, highlighting conflict with MIL’s Thanksgiving plans.

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to other guests flaking on the holiday gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on the celebration.

Text excerpt reflecting a woman’s refusal to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL's Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling.

Woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving dinner while sitting on a couch during a tense family conversation.

Image credits: bokodi (not the actual image)

Fed up, she finally decided to stand her ground

Text about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking and hosting issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a person reluctantly agreeing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling last minute plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

Woman refusing to attend Thanksgiving, talking on phone with serious expression, sitting on a couch indoors.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her actions didn’t sit well with her side of the family

Text excerpt from a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to others flaking.

Text reading "Except… Everyone is unhappy. My kids are unhappy. My nieces are unhappy. My husband is unhappy." reflecting frustration in a family Thanksgiving conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Image credits: roseypaige

ADVERTISEMENT

Unmet and unmanaged expectations are a common source of stress during the holidays

The woman didn’t give a definite reason for her mother-in-law’s stress ahead of Thanksgiving. According to relationship expert Dr. Terri Orbuch, it’s often due to expectations that suddenly don’t go our way.

“We think this should be a perfect time, the food will be perfect, and our conversations will be respectful,” Dr. Orbuch said in an interview with Popular Science, noting that frustrations often arise when expectations and reality don’t match.

But sometimes, just being in the same room with family can already spark some tension. According to California State University psychology professor Dr. Pamela Regan, there comes a point when families return to the old, toxic behavioral paradigms.

“Because conflict is a normal part of relationships, the closer you are, and the more you self-disclose, the more you hear things you don’t like,” she said in the same interview.

Of course, there are ways to avoid conflict and stress during what is supposed to be a festive time. According to Psychology Today, accepting situations for their imperfections is one effective approach.

“Part of attaining happiness is appreciating what is,” an excerpt from the article reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the woman had been forgiving and tolerant toward her mother-in-law, who made her feel like she and her family were the least-preferred guests. Her decision to put her foot down after feeling foolish and unwanted was within reason.

Most people in the comments sided with her

Text conversation about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

Conversation discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after other guests flaked and she was reinvited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after other guests flaked.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment thread discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

Comment about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking, shared in online forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Text conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a woman for refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

Comment advising to refuse MIL's manipulation and skip Thanksgiving after reinvite due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

Text from online forum discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment explaining a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

Comment text about a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Woman refuses to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to guest cancellations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics related to Thanksgiving and guest attendance issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text advice on refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking, with family planning tips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing exhaustion over a mother-in-law related Thanksgiving family situation.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling.

Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing woman refusing to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling plans.

ADVERTISEMENT