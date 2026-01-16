Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Attend MIL’s Thanksgiving After She Was Reinvited Because Other Guests Flaked
Woman in kitchen preparing fruit, reflecting tension related to refusing to attend MILu2019s Thanksgiving event.
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Attend MIL’s Thanksgiving After She Was Reinvited Because Other Guests Flaked

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving should be a time of celebration. It’s the one day of the year when people get together and express gratitude alongside the people they care about the most. 

But for some families, it’s a time when drama and conflict are at their peak. This woman knows that feeling all too well, having dealt with her overbearing mother-in-law, who had ruined the holiday for her in previous years. 

Things got so heated one year that she had to set her boundaries to protect her peace. Unfortunately, her decision only made those around her unhappy, leaving her wallowing in guilt. 

RELATED:

    Despite the festive atmosphere, Thanksgiving can still spark some heated family drama

    Woman in pink shirt cutting apples in kitchen, reflecting on refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving dinner.

    Image credits: vh-studio (not the actual image)

    For this woman, the issue was with her overbearing mother-in-law

    Woman refuses to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking out

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on family gathering plans.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend her mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on the celebration.

    Text about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

    Thanksgiving dinner spread with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and autumn decor on a dark tablecloth.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their problems had been going on for years, also around the holidays

    Text excerpt describing a woman refusing to attend her mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after reinvitations due to guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about woman inviting guests to Thanksgiving after others flaked, highlighting conflict with MIL’s Thanksgiving plans.

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to other guests flaking on the holiday gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on the celebration.

    Text excerpt reflecting a woman’s refusal to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL's Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling.

    Woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving dinner while sitting on a couch during a tense family conversation.

    Image credits: bokodi (not the actual image)

    Fed up, she finally decided to stand her ground

    Text about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking and hosting issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a person reluctantly agreeing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling last minute plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    Woman refusing to attend Thanksgiving, talking on phone with serious expression, sitting on a couch indoors.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, her actions didn’t sit well with her side of the family

    Text excerpt from a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to others flaking.

    Text reading "Except… Everyone is unhappy. My kids are unhappy. My nieces are unhappy. My husband is unhappy." reflecting frustration in a family Thanksgiving conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Image credits: roseypaige

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unmet and unmanaged expectations are a common source of stress during the holidays

    The woman didn’t give a definite reason for her mother-in-law’s stress ahead of Thanksgiving. According to relationship expert Dr. Terri Orbuch, it’s often due to expectations that suddenly don’t go our way. 

    “We think this should be a perfect time, the food will be perfect, and our conversations will be respectful,” Dr. Orbuch said in an interview with Popular Science, noting that frustrations often arise when expectations and reality don’t match. 

    But sometimes, just being in the same room with family can already spark some tension. According to California State University psychology professor Dr. Pamela Regan, there comes a point when families return to the old, toxic behavioral paradigms. 

    “Because conflict is a normal part of relationships, the closer you are, and the more you self-disclose, the more you hear things you don’t like,” she said in the same interview. 

    Of course, there are ways to avoid conflict and stress during what is supposed to be a festive time. According to Psychology Today, accepting situations for their imperfections is one effective approach.

    “Part of attaining happiness is appreciating what is,” an excerpt from the article reads. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the woman had been forgiving and tolerant toward her mother-in-law, who made her feel like she and her family were the least-preferred guests. Her decision to put her foot down after feeling foolish and unwanted was within reason. 

    Most people in the comments sided with her

    Text conversation about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    Conversation discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after other guests flaked and she was reinvited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discusses woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after other guests flaked.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment thread discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    Comment about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking, shared in online forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Text conversation about a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a woman for refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    Comment advising to refuse MIL's manipulation and skip Thanksgiving after reinvite due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking on plans.

    Text from online forum discussing woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment explaining a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

    Comment text about a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Woman refuses to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after reinvitation due to guest cancellations.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics related to Thanksgiving and guest attendance issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text advice on refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking, with family planning tips.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guest cancellations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing exhaustion over a mother-in-law related Thanksgiving family situation.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to guests flaking.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman refusing to attend her MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to attend MIL’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests flaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing woman refusing to attend mother-in-law’s Thanksgiving after being reinvited due to other guests canceling plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Next Article
    ADVERTISEMENT