Man Spots His Mom In Photo At Elderly Patient’s Home – Mortified When All Details Click Together
Secrets aren’t just harmless little lies; they’re often similar to explosives that can go off at any time, sometimes years later. The problem is that while the secret-keeper might have made their peace with it long ago, their loved ones could be finding out the information for the first time.
That’s what happened to a man who randomly came across a photo in an elderly patient’s home that had his mother in it. He couldn’t understand why she’d be in a stranger’s picture, and was shocked when her sinister secret got revealed.
More info: Reddit
It can feel like a betrayal to learn that a loved one has been lying for a really long time
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that while working at an elderly home, he came across an old photo of his mom with one of the residents, whom she couldn’t possibly have ever met
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man was worried about the photo since his mom and dad had a rock-solid marriage, which is why he desperately wanted to ask the elderly resident questions about it
Image credits: throwawaymotherholy
Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In an update, the man explained that he worked up the courage to question the resident, but did it subtly by asking him about the people in his pinboard photos
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The resident, John, had in fact met the poster’s mother, Joan, at a business conference, and they had slept together
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
John clearly didn’t know that his long-lost love, Joan, was actually the poster’s mom, and the young man didn’t reveal the truth to him either
Image credits: throwawaymotherholy
The poster felt heartbroken to learn about his mom’s 15-year-old affair, and felt worried about how such information would affect his dad
Since the OP worked in a care facility for elderly people, he came across a lot of different kinds of folks on a daily basis and therefore really enjoyed doing his job. He also got a chance to learn more about their lives, especially since many of the residents had photos and mementos kept in their rooms.
These treasured possessions kept by older people can help spark many wonderful and interesting conversations. The best way to get them talking and reminiscing about the past is to ask questions about any photos or items they’ve kept, and what exactly it means to them.
Unfortunately for the poster, when he was putting one of the elderly residents, John, to bed, he came across a photo of his own mother on the man’s pinboard. He was obviously shocked because he couldn’t fathom how his mom could possibly know John, and he felt a bit worried about uncovering the truth.
In tough situations like this, where a person might suspect their parent of cheating, it’s important to try to remain calm instead of jumping to conclusions. Experts explain that this kind of news can often feel like a betrayal, because it might not be in line with how people view their parents’ marriage or relationship.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
For a few days, the poster grappled with the fact that his mom might have had an affair more than a decade ago. He then slowly worked up the courage to talk to the elderly patient in the facility and see what he could learn from the man’s stories, which obviously must have been tough for him to do.
John did open up about the people in his photos, and it seemed like he had a strong connection to the poster’s mother. Through the man’s stories, the OP got to know that his mom had cheated on her husband with John while they were both at a business conference.
According to professionals, when a person learns about their parents’ affair like this, it’s important to get some space from the situation first. Then, once they feel calm, they can have an honest discussion with their mom or dad about it and try to understand their side of the story as well.
This is clearly not an easy thing to deal with, which is why the OP ended up in tears, wondering whether to reveal the truth to his dad or not. He felt that such a shocking secret could potentially ruin his parents’ marriage and affect his dad’s mental health.
Do you think the man should reveal this 15-year-old lie? We’d love to hear your honest opinions and thoughts on this story.
Folks were shocked by the poster’s predicament, with some urging him to keep the secret, and others feeling his dad might already know the truth
You don't know anything about your parents' marriage when you were a child Maybe she had a pass maybe she didn't and they've dealt with it, maybe she did what she had to in order to stay married and stay sane at that time. Don't bother crying because your parents don't have a picture perfect marriage - they don't. No one does Celebrate that this guy clearly thinks highly of your mom, or he wouldn't have kept a photo. Years later she's still important that should be a happy thing not a temper tantrum. So get the child's tears out of the way and if nothing else, know you love the same person and that's pretty special.
You don't know anything about your parents' marriage when you were a child Maybe she had a pass maybe she didn't and they've dealt with it, maybe she did what she had to in order to stay married and stay sane at that time. Don't bother crying because your parents don't have a picture perfect marriage - they don't. No one does Celebrate that this guy clearly thinks highly of your mom, or he wouldn't have kept a photo. Years later she's still important that should be a happy thing not a temper tantrum. So get the child's tears out of the way and if nothing else, know you love the same person and that's pretty special.
22
1