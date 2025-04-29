“Forbidden Stories”: 75 Interesting And Amazing Stories From Around The World
Many stories are forgotten because they’re overshadowed by others or are simply silenced due to their sensitive or controversial content. But as Sue Monk Kidd, the author of The Secret Life of Bees, said, “Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here.”
That’s why projects like the Facebook page ‘Forbidden Stories’ exist. They help us to keep the lesser-known moments of history alive, at the same time expanding our point of view. Scroll down to find the most fascinating stories, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
Rosalind Franklin was uncompromising with strong opinions and no fear to share them. But she also loved to have fun, spending time with friends at small dinners in the evenings or going on hikes or bike rides through the mountains on weekends. Friends said she liked to tease and had a mischievous wit.
Rosalind was born in 1920 in London, into a wealthy banking family. As a child, she hated dolls, hated pretend games. She was logical, literal, always seeking facts and reasons.
But as the only daughter amongst three brothers for the first ten years of her life, she also wanted to be viewed as tough. She’d ignore pain, illness, once even walking blocks to a hospital with a needle stuck in her knee.
It was in school as a teenager that Rosalind fell in love with science, chemistry and physics in particular. At fifteen she decided to become a scientist. She set her sights on going to Cambridge University, to which she was admitted. But her father, who didn’t believe in a university education for women, refused to pay for her to attend. An aunt, the sister of Rosalind’s father volunteered to pay for Rosalind, as did Rosalind’s mother. With three women now against his decision, Rosalind’s father backed down and agreed to pay for her university education.
After college, Rosalind took a job at the British Coal Utilization Research Association in South London. This was during WWII, so to get to work she’d have to ride her bike through bomb raids. She never complained, but she was scared.
Her commitment to work pushed Rosalind through the fears. And it was in her work that she found much success. She published five papers, which are still cited today, dozens of articles. Her research changed the way scientists understood coal and similar structures. And her work earned her a PHD. She was 26 years old at the time and already an expert in her field.
It was also in this work where Rosalind learned that she needed to understand X-ray technology, so that she could better understand physical matter, the matter from which the universe is made of. She studied, became an expert, and then because of her expertise was offered a position at Cambridge to help analyze X-ray photographs of DNA molecules.
Focusing on determining the molecular structure of DNA, she took X-ray photographs that were considered the most beautiful of the time. And just as in her previous roles, she made critical discoveries, including the double helix structure. Her work helped build an understanding of DNA.
But because of gender issues of the time, Rosalind received little credit for her work. The research she helped shape would earn a number of men a Nobel Prize, and they did little to credit her for the valuable research she did.
Rosalind dedicated her life to science. She never married. Even her love of children was set aside for science, as she couldn’t imagine the thought of her children raised by nannies while she worked.
Rosalind Franklin had her life cut short when she passed away from ovarian cancer at only 37 years old
Today at Walmart, an elderly man came up to me and asked, “Does your phone take pictures?” I said, “Yes, it does,” not really understanding why he was asking. He then said, “Let me see your phone.” I handed it to him, and he said, “Now let me take a picture of this moment.”
I was a bit surprised but agreed, even though I don't like pictures of myself. My daughter Aubrey was shy and didn’t want a picture, but I decided to give it a try. He took a picture of me and my daughter in Walmart, even though she wasn’t smiling. Afterward, I thanked him and said, “Nobody ever takes pictures of me with my kids.” He smiled and said, “I knew that, because you’re the mom.” He added, “Time goes by so fast. These are the best moments of your life.”
He told me he was 85 years old and would do anything to have more moments like that, taking his kids on shopping trips. I was speechless. A complete stranger stopping to care meant so much to me as a mom. It’s so rare to get pictures with your kids. His kindness really touched my heart and reminded me to appreciate every moment. What a beautiful soul he has!
So I’m walking into Starbucks for the 2 o’clock caffeine craving and I’m greeted in the lobby with this girl holding her hand up, clearly for a high 5.
It caught me off guard because I walk through that door all of the time. I give her my best athletic high 5 and she belts out, “Thanks for saving our lives.”
The lobby patrons burst into laughter, recognizing the overflowing cuteness and full smile. To say she made my year is an understatement.
I asked her name and she said, Jasmine. She said, “Can I get a selfie with you”? Soooooo cute.
I had to take a selfie with my phone too. What a sweetie.
Behind the Facebook page ‘Forbidden Stories’ is GonzoToday, a collective of writers and artists dedicated to promoting self-expression, truth, and freedom. Founded by Clayton Luce, GonzoToday “is an open, source multimedia, educational, grassroots PR and marketing platform, which places value on the individual and not the dollar,” their website reads.
“Our mission is to provide an alternative model to corporate mainstream media, which operates under one fundamental difference: the currency we use to measure our bottom lines.”
I was unsure if I should post this or not but I said f* it. 151 days ago i found myself shaking in my kitchen trying to cook eggs. I turned the oven off and collaped on my knees with tears running down my face. I lost the game of life and thinking this is who i am. A alcoholic trying to raise two kids as a single father. My body hurt. I was consistently drunk every night and functionally hungover every day. My liver was shutting down and I was dying from the inside out. It was that very moment I picked up the phone and called everyone. My mom, my sisters, and even my ex-wife. I asked for help. Not money, not for someone to tell me its ok, just for someone to tell me i can do this. February 20th was the first morning I woke up without being hungover. I went through 2 weeks of hell before feeling somewhat normal. Night sweats, body temors, and nauseous 24/7. But I f'n did it. March 7th was the first day I woke up hydrated, full of energy, and the motivation to conquer the world. I look back at that day almost every day and remember that feeling. The feeling of nothing can stop me. It took me 20 years to get sober for me. I'm proud of where this journey is going and I wouldn't change a thing about it. Thank you to all the people who stood by me and have watched me go through this. Life is good. Thank you mom, my sisters, and even my ex-wife for answering the call that day. My name is Dan and I am sober.
One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went though and it will be someone else’s survival guide.’ – Brene Brown
In the 1930s in the United States, sacks containing flour and grain were made of cloth, primarily cotton. The Kansas Wheat company, in the midst of the Great Depression, realized that the poorest families were reusing them to sew dresses for women and girls, so to make them more captivating they decided to print them with floral and colorful motifs.
The initiative was a huge success: they made sure that the ink used for the logos would fade after a simple wash, and some bags even had the patterns already drawn on the fabric, ready to be cut and sewn.
A marketing tactic that helped American families get through a particularly difficult period, also useful as a source of income for women who would later sell their recycled models
In 1915, Effie Hotchkiss bought a new Harley-Davidson and attached a sidecar to carry her mother, Avis, as a passenger. The pair then set out from Brooklyn to see the Panama Pacific International Exhibition in San Francisco. Avis had instilled confidence in her daughter, and when asked if she had fears about the arduous cross-country journey, Avis replied, “I do not fear breakdowns, for Effie, being a most careful driver, is a good mechanic and does her own repairing with her own tools.” The pair were the first women to cross America by motorbike, at a time when the roads, where they existed, were simply horrendous. After visiting the Pacific Coast, the pair rode back to Brooklyn, for an epic 9,000-mile journey
Their mission statement claims that they don’t use money as their bottom-line measure of success. Instead, “Its projects, resources, and efforts are achieved through a concept of communal bartering and shared exposure. We put in the pain communally, we reap the gain communally. We provide opportunities and resources for people to produce content that might not be allowed in traditional media, with a freedom of speech and expression unparalleled anywhere in the media industry,” they tell us in their ‘about us’ section.
“We provide shared affiliate networking; syndication within the growing community of GonzoToday sites, personalities and contributors; exposure to a working newsroom; and the ability to get involved in projects and collaborations that are usually closed to most creative talents.”
In the final years of his life, Red Skelton slept only four or five hours a night. He would rise at 5 a.m., then begin his day writing stories, composing music, and painting. Skelton once shared that before he left this world, he wanted to leave behind as much of his work as he could—for the world, for the people.
He was also a passionate gardener, having created his own Japanese and Italian gardens, and nurturing bonsai trees at his home in Palm Springs. Beyond the spotlight, he found solace in nature. He owned a 600-acre horse ranch in Anza Valley, where the pace of life was slower, quieter.
After a lifetime of bringing laughter to millions, in his final years, all Red Skelton sought was peace. And in that peace, he continued to create, to give, and to quietly remind the world of the beauty of a kind and generous heart.
The Remarkable Life of Paul Alexander: The Man Who Lived in an Iron Lung for 70 Years
After contracting polio at the age of six in 1952, Paul Alexander was left quadriplegic and dependent on an iron lung to breathe.
Despite predictions that his life would be short, Paul defied the odds, spending over seven decades in the machine and achieving milestones few thought possible. His recent passing at the age of 78 marked the end of an extraordinary journey, making him the longest survivor of life in an iron lung.
Using techniques like "frog-breathing," which allowed him to spend limited time outside the iron lung, Paul pursued education, earning a law degree and practicing as an attorney.
His life was filled with friendships, family moments, and accomplishments, including publishing a memoir he typed himself with his mouth.
Paul’s legacy is not only one of personal triumph but also a reminder of the devastating impact of polio — a disease he passionately hoped to see eradicated in his lifetime. While wild poliovirus (WPV) type 2 and type 3 have been eradicated, WPV type 1 remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Efforts to eradicate WPV type 1 are ongoing, but challenges include access to health services and vaccination hesitancy
Most people know the tragic story of the Titanic, but few have heard about Jenny — the ship’s resident cat, and possibly the only soul on board who sensed what was coming.
Jenny wasn’t just any cat. She was the Titanic’s official mouser, brought aboard to keep the rodent population in check. During the ship’s sea trials, she gave birth to a litter of kittens, and was lovingly cared for by a shipworker named Jim Mulholland.
Jim made a cozy nest for her and her babies near the ship's galley, close to the warmth of the boilers. He even shared kitchen scraps with her during breaks, and their quiet little routine brought him a sense of peace amidst the chaos of preparing the most luxurious ship in history for its maiden voyage.
But something strange happened.
Just days before the Titanic was set to depart from Southampton to New York, Jenny’s behavior changed. She began acting restless. And then — without warning — she started picking up her kittens one by one, gripping them gently by the scruff of the neck... and carrying them off the ship.
Down the gangway she went. Again and again. Until all of her babies were safely ashore.
Jim stood and watched her. And in that moment, something clicked.
"This cat knows something… something we don’t."
Trusting his gut — or maybe trusting hers — Jim packed up his belongings and quietly left the ship. He never boarded again.
The Titanic set sail without him.
We all know what happened next.
Years later, Jim, now an old man, shared the story with a journalist. He credited Jenny with saving his life. Her instincts — ancient, silent, and unshakable — may have been the only real warning that ever came.
Sometimes, heroes don’t wear uniforms.
Sometimes, they have fur, whiskers, and a heart that just knows
The GonzoToday team is truly doing a service to society by diversifying the media landscape and granting opportunities for people to express themselves freely. In fact, the Gonzo part of their name refers to Gonzo journalism, an unconventional style of journalism that is subjective and often includes the reporter as part of the story in a first-person narrative.
The gonzo journalist becomes part of the story, presenting facts and events through their lens. These stories usually critique society and the self, so certain aspects are often exaggerated or profane, making use of hyperbole, humor, and sarcasm.
A few years ago, he came home in tears after being bullied - again. And I remember sitting at my crafting table, just trying to hold it together while I worked on orders . He sat nearby, quietly watching me make wreaths, resin bookmarks, laser signs, and little crochet animals. I didn't know it then, but something was stirring in him. One day, out of nowhere, he asked if he could try making a wreath. Just like that - no fear, just curiosity. And I’ll be honest, I almost cried right then. Since then, he hasn’t stopped. Ribbon rolls, mesh cuts, bow loops - he's into all of it. He said, “I want to make people smile too.”Because this isn’t just my business anymore - it’s ours. Every wreath we sell now has a piece of his heart in it. And every time an order comes in, I see his face light up like he just won an award. Crafting gave me peace. But it gave him pride. Purpose. And maybe even a bit of healing. So yeah - he’s the best crafting partner. Not just today, but every day
Like Mother, Like Daughter!
Shari Lewis first introduced Lamb Chop to audiences in the 1950s, making appearances on beloved shows like Captain Kangaroo and The Shari Lewis Show. With her remarkable talent as a ventriloquist, puppeteer, and entertainer, she turned Lamb Chop into a cherished character who captured the hearts of generations. In the 1990s, Lamb Chop’s Play-Along became a major hit on PBS, standing out for its unique approach that encouraged children to actively engage rather than passively watch.
When Shari Lewis passed away in 1998, her daughter Mallory Lewis stepped forward to carry on her mother’s legacy. Having worked behind the scenes as a writer for Lamb Chop’s Play-Along, Mallory embraced the role of performer and puppeteer, ensuring that Lamb Chop would continue to thrive. Since then, she has brought the character to life through live events, television appearances, and even performances for the military—keeping Lamb Chop's wit, warmth, and playful spirit alive for new generations. It’s a touching testament to the power of family, creativity, and the enduring charm of a little sock puppet with a big heart
In the myths of King Arthur, the legendary sword Excalibur was gifted by the Lady of the Lake, emerging from the waters to choose its rightful wielder. But in 2018, life imitated legend when an 8-year-old girl named Saga Vanecek pulled an actual ancient sword from a lake—stunning historians and capturing the world’s imagination.
Saga, a Swedish-American girl, was playing in the waters of Lake Vidöstern in southern Sweden, where her family had a summer home. The lake had receded due to a drought, exposing parts of the muddy bottom. As she waded through the shallows, her hand brushed against something long, thin, and sharp.
At first, she thought it was a stick or an old piece of metal, but when she lifted it from the water, she realized it had a hilt and a blade—it was a real sword.
Excitedly, she ran to her father and said, "Daddy, I found a sword!"
What she had discovered was not just any sword—it was a 1,500-year-old relic from the pre-Viking era, dating back to the 5th or 6th century. Experts from the Jönköping County Museum confirmed that the blade was remarkably well-preserved, complete with its wooden scabbard and leather straps.
Swedish media quickly nicknamed her “The Queen of Sweden,” joking that she had fulfilled the Arthurian prophecy. The discovery was so rare that archaeologists searched the lake further and even found other ancient objects nearby, suggesting the site may have been a ritual offering place in ancient times.
Despite the fairy-tale comparisons, Saga took her newfound fame with humility, saying:
"I didn’t want to be a queen. I just wanted to be a scientist or an archaeologist."
The legend of Excalibur may be a myth, but Saga Vanecek’s story is real. A young girl, a hidden lake, and a sword lost in time—sometimes, history has a way of writing its own fairy tales
This new journalism movement started in the 1970s when Hunter S. Thompson published an article that was described as “gonzo.” While the initial and exact meaning of the word is unknown, in a broader sense, “gonzo” has come to describe something that is outlandishly unconventional, outrageous, extreme, or very strange or unusual. In journalism, it became known as a style that intends to be shocking and exciting rather than give information.
In late June 1934, Gladys Presley learned she was pregnant. By her fifth month, she became convinced she was carrying twins — her belly was unusually large, and she could feel two babies moving. With a family history of twins on both sides, her instincts felt certain.
At the time, Gladys was earning just $2 a day at the Tupelo Garment Company. Vernon, her husband, took on various odd jobs, including work at a dairy farm. After learning Gladys was expecting, Vernon borrowed $180 to build their first home. By December, the couple moved into a modest little house on Old Saltillo Road — no electricity, no indoor plumbing, but filled with hope.
Just before dawn on January 8, 1935, Elvis Aaron Presley was born. Earlier that same morning, his identical twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley, was stillborn. Elvis would become Vernon and Gladys’s only surviving child.
The birth was traumatic. Gladys nearly died, and both she and baby Elvis were rushed to the Tupelo Hospital. When they returned home, something in Gladys had changed. Losing Jesse made her deeply protective of Elvis — almost fearful. She rarely let him out of her sight, pouring all her love and hope into him
Private Matthew Wiese was on a flight when a 15 year old kid looked over at him and quietly asks, "Can I rest my head against you for comfort, I'm afraid of flying and I think it would help?" the young solider said, "of course".
When later asked about this simple act of kindness, Pvt Matthew Wiese responded back with "This is what I love about being an American soldier in the US Army. I love that people look at me for comfort."
I personally want to thank Private Matthew Wiese for his service to our nation and for having a loving heart. So many of us take for granted the comfort that our US Military grants us. It's soldiers like him who make our military great.
At the shelter, he always slept with this little stuffed toy.
A chewed-up, worn-out plush that no one noticed… except him.
He held onto it during every nap, every night, as if it anchored him.
In a place that was loud, cold, and uncertain, that toy was the only constant.
And tonight, for the very first time, he’s not at the shelter anymore.
He’s home. In a real bed. In the quiet. With warmth. And people who were waiting just for him.
But he still has his toy.
Because he survived with it. And now that he’s finally safe, he’s not letting go.
He’s sleeping deeply.
And this time, he’s not dreaming of a home — he’s in one.
Even though traditional media prioritizes objective facts, Gonzo journalism does the opposite and embraces the fact that objectivity might be impossible to achieve in any kind of storytelling. As Thompson, the father of Gonzo journalism, said, “Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.”
"My phone rang and it was a number I didn’t recognize. Knowing my kids were in the afternoon hours of getting home from school I immediately answered knowing it was one of them. You know how your Mama instinct just knows something is up? On the other end his little cracking voice said 'Mama, I got on the wrong bus.'
This is his first year in middle school. Can we even imagine what a new middle schooler deals with these days, I mean, it’s a different kind of stress. I knew my little guy was stressing out. After all it was only his second afternoon riding home, since he normally has football. As I am talking to my son and he is speaking with the bus driver I could feel his frustration. The tone of his voice when he told the bus driver 'I’m so sorry’ was one of worry. Then on the other end of the line I heard a calming nurturing response as she said, 'oh honey, you don’t have to aplologize. That’s my job, to get you home safely. And that’s what we’re gonna do.’ My Mama-heart melted knowing she was comforting him. I can’t help but think of the many other responses he could have received. She went out of her way to console him.
Before I could even get to pick him up she had him call me back and ask permission to take him in to get a drink. Cue the tears. What a thoughtful person. She actually got him an ice cream while they waited for me. (Again tears)
When I reached our agreed-upon location, she led him over and described how she observed he was feeling awful and anxious. He had even asked if he 'messed everything up.' My poor guy. She wanted to make sure he didn’t have to tell me everything and stress over it again. ♥️
I pray everyday God places people in our paths and in the right places to watch over my children when I’m not there. And today He did just that. This angel truly showed the love of Christ in her actions and care for my son. I won’t let her actions go unnoticed and this story will be shared with her leaders.
I’m not sure how your day is going. But I encourage you the next time you are inconvenienced to take a look around. It might not be about you after all."
In March 1924, Helen Keller wrote a letter that still gives the world goosebumps.
Deaf and blind since infancy, Keller had spent her life redefining what was possible. But one evening, gathered around a radio with her family, she was about to experience something utterly unexpected. The New York Symphony was performing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony live. Someone in the room suggested she place her hand on the radio receiver to feel the vibrations.
What happened next defied reason—and redefined beauty.
With her fingers resting lightly on the diaphragm of the receiver, Keller felt more than vibration. She described the experience as “a sea of sound breaking against the silent shores of my soul.” Through the patterns of trembling and rhythm, she felt the pulse of cornets, the roar of drums, and the silken flow of violins. When the chorus soared into Beethoven’s triumphant “Ode to Joy,” she said it was like hearing “angelic voices rushing in a harmonious flood.”
It wasn’t hearing—not in the way we understand it. But it was something deeper. She felt music not just on her fingertips, but in her heart. She recognized joy, sadness, stillness, and power—all without a single note reaching her ears.
And in one of the most poignant passages of her letter, Helen remembered that Beethoven, too, was deaf. She said, “I marveled at the power of his quenchless spirit by which out of his pain he wrought such joy for others.”
A century later, that same joy lives on—because she proved that art has no boundary, and the human spirit can sense beauty in ways words can never fully explain
Butterfly McQueen – The Actress Who Walked Away From Hollywood with Her Integrity Intact
In 1939, the world saw her on the big screen in Gone with the Wind, playing Prissy, the fluttery, nervous maid who cried, "I don't know nothin’ 'bout birthin’ babies!" The role made Butterfly McQueen famous—but it didn’t make her proud.
Born Thelma McQueen in Tampa, Florida, she got the nickname "Butterfly" from a role she danced in as a teen. She had trained in dance and aspired to perform, not to be caricatured. But Hollywood, in the 1930s and '40s, had a place for Black women—and it was almost always in the kitchen or as the comic sidekick.
Despite the limitations, she carved out a career. But what many didn’t see was the deep conflict within her. She hated the roles she was offered—maids, slaves, background figures with exaggerated accents. She once said:
“I didn’t mind being funny, but I didn’t like being stupid.”
And so, after a string of roles that echoed the same racial stereotypes, she made a radical choice—one that few actors, especially Black women in the mid-20th century, could afford to make. She walked away from Hollywood. No press conference, no scandal. Just a quiet refusal to continue playing parts that demeaned her people and her intellect.
In a world where fame is often seen as the ultimate goal, Butterfly McQueen chose dignity instead. She left Los Angeles, moved around the country, and eventually returned to school—earning a degree in political science from City College of New York. She took odd jobs, sometimes working in department stores or as a receptionist. People barely recognized the woman who once starred in one of the most-watched films in history.
But that was just fine with her.
She lived modestly, never married, and never returned to major Hollywood films. In her later years, she spoke more openly about her dissatisfaction with the roles Black actors were given. She was also an outspoken atheist—another rare stance for someone of her time—and supported secular causes, human rights, and education.
Butterfly McQueen died in 1995 at the age of 84, after a tragic home fire in Georgia. She had never chased fame again, but what she left behind was far more powerful: a legacy of quiet defiance, personal truth, and the courage to say no to a system that asked her to be less than she was.
While nowadays, specific publications like GonzoToday are devoted to this kind of journalism, elements of this style can be seen slowly seeping into mainstream reporting. Content found on sites like Medium or Vox is moving away from traditional journalism, and we start to see more stories of regular people telling them from their point of view.
Grandparents were, and still are, our best friends. For those lucky enough to have them, they were always the ones who could turn mom and dad’s “NO” into a “YES.” They were the ones who always had more time and patience, and who always had a candy hidden somewhere.
Grandparents were the ones who, when going to the village market, would ask if we needed anything, and even if we said no, they would come back with a thousnd thngs just for us. They were the ones with rosaries and crosses scattered around the house, teaching us to say the rosary at night.
They pushed us on the swings and never held back if it meant seeing us happy. They were often scolded by mom and dad for “spoiling us too much,” but they never stopped, teaching us that love has no limits or age.
A grandmother is a mother who is given a second chance. Even when they’re no longer with us, grandparnts remain forever in our hearts, continuing to smell like kindness and love.
THE DOME OF THE PANTHEON IN ROME, Built almost two thousand years ago, it remains the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world, with a diameter and height of 43 meters. Although the Romans did not invent concrete, they perfected its use through a recipe described by the architect Vitruvius, which combined lime, pozzolana and various aggregates to optimize its density. This innovative mixture, along with an advanced understanding of concrete chemistry, allowed the dome to stand the test of time without modern reinforcements, becoming an enduring symbol of Roman engineering and architecture
In a quiet town in New England, back in 1810, a woman named Tabitha Babbitt watched as two men worked tirelessly with a large pit saw. One on top and the other below, taking turns to cut wood with a blade that only worked in one direction. ⚒️🪓
Tabitha, who was a weaver in a community called the Shakers, thought there must be a more efficient way to do this work. Watching the constant motion of her spinning wheel, she came up with an innovative idea. ✨
She took a metal disk, made small sharp cuts on it, and attached it to her spinning wheel. When it began to spin, the disk cut the wood in both directions. That’s how the first functional version of the circular saw was born! ⚙️🔩🌀
Thanks to this idea, the process of cutting wood became much faster and less exhausting. The woodworking industry was forever changed. 🛠️🏗️🌍
Tabitha never sought personal recognition or patented her creation. As a member of the Shakers, she believed in community work and humility. Still, her contribution became a lasting legacy. 🙏💡❤️
Today, millions of people around the world use the circular saw, unaware that its origin stems from the ingenuity of a woman with a clear vision and a collaborative spirit.
Going back to the GonzoToday, on its website, readers can find all sorts of interesting articles on topics like poetry, music, news, and travel. The most recent news story they covered was about American actor Val Kilmer’s death. The writer, Kidman J. Williams, who covered the piece, recalled what an inspiration the actor was in his life.
So, I'm headed home on the CTA Redline and there's a homeless man sitting across from me. He's older, weathered, minding his own business. His feet are so swollen he's wearing the tattered gym shoes he has with the back folded down; like slip-ons. I don't know how many pairs of socks he's wearing in an attempt to keep his feet warm but there is blood seeping through.
There's another man on the other side of the doors; younger, carrying a satchel and a suitcase, also minding his own business. He's wearing a pair of big black snow boots. They look new; they look expensive; they're built for a Chicago winter.
Quietly, in a blink and you'll miss it fashion, the younger man takes off the boots he's wearing and passes them to the old man. He opens his suitcase and gives him a pair of socks as well.
The young man puts on a spare pair of shoes from the suitcase. These shoes are nice too, but not as nice as the boots. They would have fit the old man just as well, but they were not what this old man needed.
He tells the old man to try and clean his feet and to make sure he changes into the new socks as soon as he can and then the young man gets off at 87th.
Those of us who are close enough to see and hear the exchange are floored.
The shoes off his feet.
I love that in a time and place where hate and apathy are rampant, quiet compassion appears without warning.
I pray that we all are compelled to do similar.
I pray that we all allow empathy to invoke action.
I pray that we never forget that we have always had the power to be a blessing.
I'm inspired to continue to try to ‘be the change’ and I pray you are too.”
Today, the man wearing red got on the subway, he opened his folder and started reading. A few stops later a man got on and asked him “what are you studying for? You look confused, maybe I can help?” He said my son just failed a math test, and I am re-studying fractions so I can teach him. I am 42 years old and I don’t remember any of this, so I am reteaching myself. The guy in the black informed him that he use to be a math teacher, and would help quiz him. Everything the man in the red got wrong, it was broken down and corrected for him. By the end of the train ride, the man had a better understanding. He had a new method to come home with to teach his son. It’s the little things like this that I love seeing, because most people could care less about what the person next to them is going through
At six years old, little Beverly was put on academic probation after first grade. Her biggest problem was reading. The assigned books were all boring educational stories about polite children. It was thanks to a school librarian's friendly encouragement that the girl finally liked to read.
After college, Beverly began working as a children’s librarian. She still found children's books boring. Dick and Jane weren't at all like lively, curious, funny, angry, unruly real kids.
So Beverly Cleary became an author herself. She wrote Ramona the Pest, Henry Huggins, Ribsy, The Mouse and the Motorcycle --more than 40 books in all. Her books won dozens of awards, sold more than 90 million copies, and are still beloved today.
Not bad for the little girl who didn't like to rea
If we’ve piqued your interest in Ganzo journalism, make sure to visit the GanzoToday website. I would recommend you check out the art section, which offers something more unusual and captivating. You can do so by clicking here.
Arron Culling, a man from New Zealand, became known for buying sea turtles from local food markets in Papua New Guinea and then releasing them back into the ocean. Sea turtles are often sold in markets for their meat, but they are also endangered species, making his actions particularly meaningful for wildlife conservation.
In a post that went viral a few years ago, Arron shared photos of two turtles he purchased for about $50 and then released back into the sea. He and his co-worker reportedly released over a dozen turtles this way.
His simple yet powerful gesture raised awareness about the plight of sea turtles and inspired many to support wildlife protection efforts
I’m so proud of my son. He saw a kid, whose name I now know is Conner, balled up into a corner, crying. So, he went to console him, grabbed his hand, and walked him inside of the school!
What we didn't know was that he was autistic. His mother fears every day that someone will laugh at him because he doesn't speak correctly. Laugh at him because he doesn't sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands.
It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child. He’s a kid with a big heart. The first day of school started off right.
Conner's reaction?
'He was so kind to me. I started crying and then he helped me. I was so happy! He found me and held my hand and I got happy tears.'
It doesn't matter, you know, color. It doesn't matter, gender. It doesn't matter, disability. Just be kind. Open your heart. That’s what we need in this world. One act of kindness can change someone's life."
Last week, Uber charged me $85 for a ride in Baltimore that should’ve cost $20, so I figured it was time to give Lyft another shot. Today, after checking out of my hotel in Oklahoma, I called a Lyft and got picked up by Mike, a guy in a red F-150 work truck. The bed was full of tools and lumber. I hopped into the passenger seat.
“How far to the airport?” I asked.
“Fifteen minutes,” he said. “You in a hurry?”
“Not really. You?”
“Never.”
We cruised down the highway in the slow lane. I asked if carpentry was his main line of work.
“Among other things,” he said.
“Jack of all trades?”
“Maybe. Back in the seventies, I was a plumber’s helper. Did heating and air for a while.”
“How was that?”
“Hot and cold,” he said, deadpan.
I couldn’t tell if he was joking. He had a Midwestern drawl and a poker face.
“After that, I got into carpentry—started with trim, moved to framing. Eventually built custom cabinets in fancy houses. Learned staircases, furniture. Did pretty good.”
“You retired now?”
“Nope. I build campers.”
“Campers?”
“Small ones you can tow anywhere—teardrop trailers. Got popular during lockdowns. I build ’em by hand, one at a time.”
“How’s the quality?”
“Pretty good.”
“Got a website?”
“Sure. Gotta have a website these days.”
“What’s it called?”
“Mike’s Pretty Good Campers.”
I paused. “That’s really the name?”
“I like to manage expectations,” he said.
“Under promise, over deliver?”
“Exactly.”
“That what you were doing before picking me up?”
“Yup. Got frustrated. Don’t like to work frustrated. So I step away.”
“To drive strangers to the airport?”
“Never too frustrated to drive. Besides, we ain’t strangers no more, are we?”
“No,” I said. “We’re not.”
As we got close to the airport, I asked if he was headed back to work afterward.
“Haven’t decided. Depends how I feel in a few minutes.”
Before getting out, I said, “If I like your website, mind if I share it on Facebook? I’ve got some followers who might want a pretty good camper from a quasi-retired carpenter who moonlights with Lyft when he’s frustrated.”
“Can’t hurt,” he said. “Once people see these trailers, they fall in love. There’s even teardrop trailer conventions—thousands show up. You wouldn’t believe how they decorate ’em.”
“Mike,” I said, “I’ll believe just about anything these days.”
At the curb, he unloaded my bags and asked, “Have I driven you before? You look familiar.”
“I don’t think so. I’d remember,” I said. “Thanks for the lift.”
“Was it okay?”
“It was a pretty good lift,” I said.
Somewhere behind his mustache, I think he smiled. I walked into Will Rogers Airport, boarded my flight, and immediately searched to see if Mike’s Pretty Good Campers was a real thing
In 1939, amid the ongoing struggles of the Great Depression, a family near Sallisaw, Oklahoma, faced severe economic challenges. To reduce living costs, they made the difficult decision to set up home in a simple tent, seeking to save on rent and other expenses. Though life in a tent was far from easy, the family adapted by running a small goat dairy, which provided both nourishment and a modest income, helping them manage during these tough times.
Their choice to live in a tent reflected a deep resilience and resourcefulness during an era of widespread uncertainty. Raising goats supplied them with a steady source of milk and dairy products—essential for survival when other resources were scarce. This step toward self-sufficiency illustrated the family's determination to maintain a sense of normalcy and stability despite their difficult living conditions. The presence of the dairy alongside their tent home underscored their ingenuity in overcoming the economic limitations of the Great Depression.
This family’s decision to live in a tent was part of a larger trend during the Dust Bowl and Depression, where many rural families across Oklahoma and beyond faced similar struggles and had to find unconventional ways to survive. Migration and financial hardship forced families to make hard choices about how to live and make do. The image of this family near Sallisaw captures the spirit of perseverance, creativity, and community that helped many endure the toughest years of their lives.
The Year is 1935. America is suffocating under the iron grip of the Great Depression. Jobs are ghosts, hunger is a constant, and hope? Hope is a rare thing. But deep in the Appalachian hills, a different kind of wealth is being delivered—not in coins, not in bread, but in words.
They call them the Book Women—a fierce band of librarians with grit in their bones and reins in their hands. These weren’t city-dwelling bookkeepers. These were warriors on horseback, riding 100 to 200 miles a week through knee-deep mud, driving rain, and bitter snow. Their cargo? Not gold. Not grain. But stories—tales of adventure, survival, and dreams too big to be crushed by poverty.
They rode for the kids perched on crumbling porches, waiting for a tattered copy of Tom Sawyer. For the coal miners’ wives swapping recipes scribbled in the margins of cookbooks. For the old farmers tracing weather charts in worn almanacs, daring to dream of a better harvest.
Women like Mary Carson—a coal miner’s daughter who rode her mule, Old Joe, through flood-swollen rivers, hoisting her saddlebags high to keep the books dry. Who clung to Joe’s mane as a flash flood tried to take them both, whispering, “We’ve got deliveries to make.”
By 1943, the war effort swallowed the funding, and the program faded. But in its time, these horse-riding librarians delivered over 100,000 books to nearly 100,000 people. They didn’t just carry stories. They carried fire—the kind that lights the way through the darkest nights.
So let history remember this: while the Great Depression tried to break America’s spirit, the Book Women rode through the storm and proved that words are power, knowledge is freedom, and stories can save us all.
Edgar, a 9-year-old cat weighing over 20 pounds, was surrendered to the Humane Society of Carroll County in Maryland because his family could no longer care for him due to challenges with small children. His remarkable size caught the attention of the shelter staff, who launched a social media campaign to help him find a new home.
Just three hours later, Jenna Marie spotted Edgar's photo on Facebook and visited the shelter with her boyfriend. They instantly bonded with Edgar, who greeted them with his friendly and affectionate nature.
In just a few hours, Edgar found his forever home. He quickly adjusted to his new environment and got along well with the couple’s other pets. Edgar’s story highlights the impact of social media in facilitating speedy adoptions and providing loving homes for animals in need.
The “Titanic Orphans,” brothers Michel (age 4) and Edmond (age 2), were photographed in April 1912 shortly after their miraculous survival of the RMS *Titanic* disaster. Their story is both heartbreaking and extraordinary. The young boys, who spoke only French, were found alone and unaccompanied after the ship’s sinking—among the youngest and most vulnerable of the survivors. With no adults claiming them in the chaotic aftermath, they became symbols of both tragedy and hope.
Their journey aboard the *Titanic* was the result of a bitter custody dispute. Their father, Michel Navratil, had taken the boys from their mother in France and boarded the *Titanic* under an assumed name, hoping to start a new life in America. When the ship struck the iceberg, Navratil managed to get both boys into lifeboat No. 15, ensuring their survival before perishing in the icy Atlantic waters. The children were rescued by the *Carpathia* and taken to New York, where they were cared for while their identities remained a mystery.
Dubbed the "Titanic Orphans" by the press, the boys were eventually recognized by their mother through newspaper reports and photographs. She traveled to America to reunite with them, bringing closure to one of the many human dramas that emerged from the *Titanic* tragedy. Today, the story of Michel and Edmond Navratil serves as a poignant reminder of the personal stories behind one of history’s most infamous maritime disasters—a tale of loss, survival, and the enduring strength of family.
This is Lori from McDonald's in Wills Point, Tx. She took my order for gift cards when I pulled into the drive thru after finding no available parking.
Lori: "Welcome to McDonald's, may I take your order?"
Me: "Yes, I'm sorry, but may I order gift cards here"?
Lori: "Yes! Would you like $5., $10, or $25"?
Me: ""I'd like one $25. and one $10. please".
Lori: "Yes ma'am. That's one $25 and one $10. Would you like a song with that"?
Me: "A song, really"? (Because it seemed a very cruel thing to be offering me a song if she didn't really mean it 😁)
Lori: "Yes. Would you like one"?
Me: "Yes! I'd love a song!".
Lori: "Really?! Nobody ever says yes"!
Me: "I'm saying yes. Please sing for me girl in the speaker. The gift cards are an anniversary gift if that helps".
Lori: "Oh my goodness, the pressure - the pressure - it has to be good. What do I sing? What do I sing"?
She then starts singing Justin Beiber's Baby, Baby. I have never smiled so much! This girl made my day. So funny, so sweet. Infectious smile. The world needs more Lori's!!
A few years ago, I had a full-on breakdown in the middle of aisle 7 at Home Depot. I was standing in front of a rack of paint samples, clutching a can of tile adhesive, crying into a crumpled list titled “Things I Can Control.”
It was right after I moved into my first real place. The kind of house that echoes when you cry and smells like plaster and dreams that haven't quite dried yet. My hands were shaking from exhaustion and, if I’m being honest, from the weight of trying to build something beautiful after a year that tore me to pieces.
See, a year earlier, I’d had the kind of fight with my mom you don’t come back from easily. She told me that what I was doing making art, upcycling tiles, selling tiny handmade things online was “cute” but not a real life. “You’re too smart to waste your time,” she said. I packed my stuff that night and left. She never believed in me. We didn’t speak again.
But color was always my language. Even in silence, I needed to make something speak. So I started breaking dishes and old tiles, sorting through garage sale plates and chipped teacups. I didn’t know what I was doing. I just knew I wanted this wall out back to mean something.
That’s when I found a tip about the Tedooo app in this group. I saw a post from a crafter making tiny ceramic sunbursts. I sent them a napkin sketch at 2 a.m. and wrote, “Can you help me tell a story I’m not ready to say out loud?” They didn’t ask questions. They just said yes.
And that became the beginning.
Suddenly, I wasn’t just gluing broken things together I was connecting with people all over the world who understood what it felt like to want to turn pain into something vibrant. Artists from Brazil, the Midwest, Sicily. I ordered mirror pieces from a woman who told me she’d just lost her sister. A seller from Romania made me tiny flower tiles in colors I didn’t even know I needed.
I worked barefoot most days, with coffee in one hand and grout in the other. Every circle on the wall is a season. Every flower is a moment I survived. Every bird was inspired by one I used to draw in my school notebooks when life still felt simple.
Then one day, when the wall was almost done, I got a message on Tedooo.
A woman had liked one of my tile sets. She said she loved the way I used color. She wanted to order a small mosaic kit to do with her granddaughter.
I opened the profile.
It was my mother.
I sat in absolute silence. Not mad. Not happy. Just still. Like the universe had pressed pause.
She wrote:
“I’m sorry I didn’t believe in you. I see it now. I see how powerful it is to create something that makes people feel. I’m proud of you. I really, truly am. And I hope this can be a beginning.”
She ordered the smallest set I make, and I included a red petal tile the one I always start with. The one that means “forgiveness.”
Now the wall is done. People in the neighborhood call it “the soul wall.” Kids leave little treasures in the flowerpots. And me? I finally opened my own the Tedooo app shop. And it’s full of pieces that people say make them feel a little more whole.
Let’s flood the gray with color.
Let's build walls that bring people back home.
A Message from the Grandmothers Who Rocked the World
Did you ever stop to think that the grandmothers of today were once rebels, rule-breakers, and icons of a generation that changed the world? To the twenty-somethings of today, let us paint you a picture of who we were—and still are at heart.
We were the ones who wore mini skirts so short they turned heads, tight pants that left little to the imagination, and high boots that made every step feel like a statement. Bras? Who needed them when freedom was the fashion?
Our soundtrack was legendary: Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin. These weren’t just artists; they were the heartbeat of our revolution. We didn’t just listen to their music; we lived it—singing, dancing, and feeling every note like it was part of our soul.
We rode in Mini Coopers and sped off on motorcycles that screamed independence. We smoked, we drank gin tonics, and we didn’t apologize for any of it. Muddy music festivals? We didn’t just go; we danced, we laughed, and we lived those moments to the fullest.
Our days were long, not because of endless scrolling on smartphones or binge-watching TV, but because we didn’t have those things—and we didn’t care. We were out there, in the world, creating memories, stories, and adventures that would last a lifetime.
So, no, you’ll never be like your grandmother. And that’s okay. But remember, someone had to tell you: the grandmothers of today were once the wild hearts who paved the way for the world you know.
Rock on, young ones. We already did
In 1939, amid the ongoing struggles of the Great Depression, a family near Sallisaw, Oklahoma, faced severe economic challenges. To reduce living costs, they made the difficult decision to set up home in a simple tent, seeking to save on rent and other expenses. Though life in a tent was far from easy, the family adapted by running a small goat dairy, which provided both nourishment and a modest income, helping them manage during these tough times.
Their choice to live in a tent reflected a deep resilience and resourcefulness during an era of widespread uncertainty. Raising goats supplied them with a steady source of milk and dairy products—essential for survival when other resources were scarce. This step toward self-sufficiency illustrated the family's determination to maintain a sense of normalcy and stability despite their difficult living conditions. The presence of the dairy alongside their tent home underscored their ingenuity in overcoming the economic limitations of the Great Depression.
This family’s decision to live in a tent was part of a larger trend during the Dust Bowl and Depression, where many rural families across Oklahoma and beyond faced similar struggles and had to find unconventional ways to survive. Migration and financial hardship forced families to make hard choices about how to live and make do. The image of this family near Sallisaw captures the spirit of perseverance, creativity, and community that helped many endure the toughest years of their lives
In 1811, 12-year-old Mary Anning and her brother Joseph made a groundbreaking discovery in Lyme Regis, England. Joseph found a 4-foot skull, and Mary, with relentless effort, uncovered the rest of a 17 foot Ichthyosaurus skeleton, a marine reptile from 200 million years ago.
Mistaken for a crocodile at first, it was the first complete Ichthyosaurus recognized by London scientists, sparking debates about extinction. This find, sold for £23, helped her poor family but drew crowds to see the “fish-lizard” at the British Museum.
Mary, born in 1799 to a cabinetmaker father, learned fossil hunting on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. After her father’s death in 1810, she supported her family by selling fossils, despite no formal education. She taught herself geology and anatomy, later finding the first complete Plesiosaurus in 1823 and Britain’s first pterosaur in 1828.
Her discoveries challenged beliefs about Earth’s history, but as a working-class woman, she was often uncredited, with male scientists claiming her finds. She faced danger, nearly dying in a 1833 landslide that killed her dog, Tray.
Despite her genius, Mary was excluded from the Geological Society of London, which didn’t admit women until 1904. Scientists like Georges Cuvier initially doubted her Plesiosaurus, calling it a fake, but later praised her work.
She earned respect from some, like William Buckland, but lived in poverty, selling fossils to survive. In 1847, she died of breast cancer at 47. Her contributions, once overlooked, are now celebrated, with her fossils displayed at the Natural History Museum and the Jurassic Coast named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In the forests of Sweden, there are cages similar to this cage with pictures that are closed from the inside only, and they are always open and have ground communication devices to ask for help.
The function of these cages is to protect you from bears and other animals when you wander in the Swedish forests because Sweden's forests are vast and have brown bears scattered in northern and central Sweden, perhaps around cities, but they are located in the depths of the forests.
So you will see these cages when you head to the north and middle areas and sometimes you see them in specific places in southern Sweden.
The state is very keen on the safety of its homelands, so there are such cages.
For those who don't know, we've spent the last 2 days in Arkansas Children's Hospital. Sunday night around 9pm, I bathed my 6 week old daughter, gave her a warm bottle and laid her down in her bassinet for the night. I knew with her newborn schedule I'd be up again with her around midnight. I drifted off around 10. At 1:15am exactly, I woke up suddenly (knowing I shouldn't have slept that long) and went to Camilla. She looked like she was sleeping really hard so I put my hand on her.
She wasn't breathing, was limp and she was ice cold. I started shaking her and yelling her name. She still wouldnt move and her eyes were shut. I started screaming her name and shook the bassinet but she didn't move. As I was screaming, her dad scooped her up and I saw how limp and gray she was in his arms and her chest wasn't moving. I watched as he rocked her and begged her to move, but her arms and head were just hanging limp. He even put his face to hers to feel is there was any breathing, even if it was shallow. By the look on his face, I knew the answer. My baby was gone.
I lost it. I was shaking, crying and screaming and just dropped to the floor hollering and crying for God to help my baby. All I remember is yelling "please Jesus help her! Make her breathe!" over and over again. I don't know if this was seconds or minutes, but it felt like a lifetime.
At that moment I swear I looked at her and the color started going from gray to pink. I saw her arm give a small movement. I saw shallow breaths. I watched her come back.
SIDS is real but God is greater.
We've been at Children's Hospital with her. She's had every test done imaginable. She's been monitored over night for apnea, scans, x-rays, even dieticians examining the way she eats.
The only diagnosis that all these tests was B.R.U.E.: Brief Resolving Unexplained Event
Even the doctors can't explain how she's here. No respiratory, heart, or any other issues.
I know I don't usually share things like this, but I had to testify. My baby was gone long enough to go ice cold and gray but I saw the life come back. If you ever had any doubts, God is REAL! Through His Grace is the only reason I'm holding my baby girl today."
“While out riding with a group of friends today, there was a lady that approached us in the Go Mart parking lot in Clay, WV. She asked if one of us would give her a ride around the parking lot for $20. She explained to us that this was on her bucket list. She wanted to send a picture to her son of herself on a motorcycle. I told her that one of us would take her for a ride. I told her to just follow me over to the bikes. This is when she told me that she was blind and would need help walking over to them. She latched onto my arm and we walked to the bikes. I told her she could ride on mine if she was able to get on. She didn't need to give me any money to go for a ride, but she insisted. I asked her if she was sure twice and she said, 'Yes, just keep it.' At this point, I told her I was going to back my bike up and that my friends would help her get on and how to hold onto me. She was so excited once she finally got on the back. I asked her if she needed to let her friend know where she was, but she said, "no, she will see us!" Her friend walked out of the gas station, so the lady yelled, "quick, get the camera!" As we started moving she let out a 'Woohoo!' We went around the lot and when we came back to park, she couldn't stop smiling. Not only did this make her day, but it made mine as well.
Please, if you find a bird, NEVER put water in its mouth. The small hole you see at the back of the tongue is its airway. If you get a drop in its mouth, it will inhale and choke. They can't cough the water up, and it's a horrible d£ath.
Baby birds get all their moisture from the food their parents give them. If you find a dehydrated adult bird, offer it water to drink on its own, or you can dip a cotton swab in water and clean a small part of its beak, avoiding the nostrils. If you find a baby bird, keep it warm. If they don't have full feathers, they need a soft heat source. They can't produce their own body heat.
NEVER feed a cold bird. Their digestive system shuts down when they're cold, and this also more often results in the bird slowly dy!ng
Black cowgirls played a vital, yet often overlooked, role in shaping the American West. These women were not only skilled riders and ranchers, but they also helped build communities in a time when opportunities for African Americans, particularly women, were limited. Many Black women in the West were daughters of formerly enslaved people, and their resilience and hard work helped them forge their own paths on the frontier. Whether working as cattle ranchers, cowhands, or in other essential roles, Black cowgirls were integral to the development of ranching culture.
These women were often involved in the daily operations of cattle drives, managing livestock, and maintaining ranches. They participated in the same demanding physical labor as their male counterparts, including branding cattle, roping, and participating in rodeos. Black cowgirls like Mary Fields, known as "Stagecoach Mary," became famous for their strength, independence, and skill. Mary Fields worked as a stagecoach driver, breaking barriers by proving herself as a capable and fearless woman in a profession dominated by men. Her story is one of many that highlights the diverse contributions of Black women in shaping the history of the American West.
The legacy of Black cowgirls continues to be celebrated today, as they are recognized for their contributions to both African American and Western history. Their stories are an essential part of the broader narrative of the American frontier, illustrating the strength, perseverance, and pioneering spirit of these remarkable women. While they faced numerous challenges, Black cowgirls left a lasting impact on ranching, rodeo culture, and the West itself, helping to shape the future for generations to come.
I never really believed in angels—at least, not the kind with wings.
Then I met Pickles.
She was scrappy when I found her, hiding behind the dumpster of the pizza shop I worked at. Matted fur, half a tail, and the most stubborn glare I’d ever seen in something so small. But I tossed her a crust one night—just a leftover edge from a pepperoni slice—and her eyes lit up like I’d offered her gold.
From that moment on, she was mine… or maybe I was hers.
Pickles moved in with me into my tiny studio apartment. She slept on my chest, knocked over my plants, and cried if I left the room for too long. Her favorite thing in the world? Pizza nights. The second that box hit the table, she was there, paws up, eyes pleading, halo glowing.
And yes, her halo was made of pizza. Not literally—but in all the little ways that mattered.
Because every time I felt like I was falling apart, she was there with greasy paws and crust crumbs stuck to her whiskers. She didn’t care if I cried into a cold slice or worked double shifts. She loved me when I didn’t love myself. She made the silence of my apartment feel full. Full of life. Of warmth. Of home.
She grew older, slower. The jumps weren’t so high, and the pizza crusts stayed longer in the box.
.
And then, one night, she didn’t come when I called.
I found her curled up by the oven—the warmest place she knew—silent, still, and peaceful. Like she’d just finished her favorite meal and was ready to nap forever.
Now every pizza night feels a little empty.
But sometimes, when I open the box, I imagine her sitting there again—tail flicking, eyes shining, that invisible halo of melted cheese and love still hovering above her head.
They don’t stay forever, but their love lingers in every corner. And sometimes, it smells like pizz
In the spring of 1910, in a quiet English village lined with cobblestone streets and ivy-covered walls, there lived a young lady named Eleanor. She was known for her kindness, her delicate lace dresses, and the way she always had ink on her fingers from writing poetry no one ever read.
But more than anything, people knew Eleanor for her constant companion — a snow-white cat named Marble.
Marble had come into Eleanor’s life on a rainy October evening, just a tiny kitten with wide, frightened eyes, left in a wicker basket on the doorstep of the old manor house where she lived alone after her parents had passed. Eleanor had taken one look at the tiny creature and whispered, “Well then, I guess you and I will keep each other from getting too lonely.”
And they did.
Each morning, Marble would sit by Eleanor’s writing desk as she scribbled poems into her worn leather journal. He would bat at her quill with his paw, and she would pretend to scold him, but she always smiled. Every afternoon, the two could be found in the garden — Eleanor with her parasol, Marble chasing bees and tumbling through patches of lavender.
The villagers spoke of them fondly. “The lady and her cat,” they’d say. “Two hearts, one soul.”
But Eleanor held a sadness that she never shared. At 23, she had once been promised to a young man named Thomas. War took him away before he could return with a ring. Letters stopped coming. And though Eleanor never wore black, her eyes sometimes did.
Marble became her lighthouse through grief.
He would sleep on her chest when she cried, blink at her softly when she stared too long at the sea, and curl up by her journal when she couldn’t find the words. For years, it was just the two of them — quiet, steady, healing.
One morning in early winter, Eleanor didn’t rise.
The maid found her still, her hand resting gently on Marble’s back, a notebook on her lap, the final page filled.
"To the one who stayed,
who asked for nothing but gave me everything,
you are my dearest love,
in fur and silence."
Marble sat by her side for days. He ate nothing. He made no sound.
The villagers buried Eleanor beneath the cherry tree in her garden, the same one Marble always climbed to catch butterflies. They let Marble say goodbye.
But he never truly left her.
Every year, for nearly a decade, Marble would disappear from whichever home had taken him in, only to be found curled at the foot of Eleanor’s grave — rain or shine, season after season. Waiting. Remembering.
Until one spring morning, he too did not return.
They buried him beside her.
And for those who passed by the cherry tree each year, they swore they could sometimes hear a soft purr in the breeze and catch the faint scent of lavender.
Two hearts.
One soul.
Together once more and forever .
I just witnessed a boy, maybe about 6 or 7, accidentally spill a slushee everywhere in Target. I didn't get a photo but I'm including one of my son and I. I'm talking blue and red goop all over the floor, the table, everywhere. The boy looked up at who I assume was his father, and immediately apologized. Instead of getting angry, his father just said 'Hey, it happens. Let's go get napkins and I can show you how to clean it up.' Then they calmly went to get napkins and then he helped him clean the entire mess. Then, as they were throwing the napkins away, the father said to his son, 'You're going to be a human being for a long time, and you have such a smart brain that it's important you learn how to be more aware of what you're doing. So next time just be sure to pay more attention to your surroundings so accidents like this don't happen. Accidents like these can be prevented, but it's still okay if they happen. As long as you take responsibility for your mistakes, the clean up is a breeze. I know big messes seem overwhelming and you might feel like you can't do it by yourself, but it's always okay to ask for help. There is no problem with asking for help when you need it.'
I have no words. That is parenting done righ
Laura and Almanzo Wilder were a remarkable couple whose real-life love story became an essential part of American pioneer history.
Laura Ingalls Wilder, beloved author of the Little House series, met Almanzo Wilder while living in De Smet, South Dakota. Almanzo, a skilled and hardworking young farmer, was ten years older than Laura. Despite the age difference, a deep bond formed between them, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a love for the land.
They married in 1885 when Laura was just 18 years old. Their early years together were filled with both joy and hardship. They faced crop failures, illness (including a bout of diphtheria that left Almanzo partially paralyzed for a time), the tragic loss of their infant son, and the destruction of their home by fire. Despite these challenges, their resilience and love for one another never wavered.
Eventually, the Wilders settled in Mansfield, Missouri, where they built their home, Rocky Ridge Farm. It was here that Laura began writing down her memories of pioneer life, which Almanzo wholeheartedly supported. Their daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, would go on to become a writer herself and played a key role in helping Laura shape her stories into the classic Little House on the Prairie books.
Laura and Almanzo's enduring partnership was a testament to perseverance, love, and the pioneer spirit. Their story, full of heart and hardship, continues to inspire generations who read about their lives in Laura's timeless works.
A child fell into the enclosure.
People screamed.
Panic surged.
But the gorilla didn’t roar.
He sat beside the boy… and held his hand.
This is the real story of Binti Jua — the gorilla who protected a human child.
It happened in 1996, at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. A 3-year-old boy slipped away from his mother, climbed over a railing, and fell 18 feet into the gorilla enclosure.
The impact knocked him unconscious.
He lay there, bleeding, motionless.
Inside the enclosure was a female western lowland gorilla named Binti Jua.
She was 8 years old.
Weighing over 150 pounds.
Strong enough to tear through steel if she wanted to.
As crowds screamed and panicked above, fearing the worst…
Binti slowly approached the boy.
But instead of aggression, she showed something else:
Compassion.
She gently cradled the boy.
Checked his wounds.
Lifted him carefully into her arms.
And carried him to the door where zookeepers could reach him.
She even held her own baby on her back while doing it.
“She could have done anything,” one zookeeper said.
“But she chose kindness.”
The boy survived — with minor injuries and a miraculous story.
Binti Jua became a symbol of maternal instinct, empathy, and the unexpected gentleness of wild strength.
Her name means “Daughter of Sunshine” in Swahili. And that day… she truly lived up to it.
“She didn’t see a trespasser,” said a zoo staff member.
“She saw a child in need.”
Binti Jua —
the gorilla who reminded the world
that compassion crosses species
Last weekend, homeowners discovered a small, five- to six-week-old female squirrel in their yard.
It was starving, dehydrated, and cried softly as it bravely approached people.
It quickly became clear: something had happened to its mother.
After one or two days, the youngster had apparently ventured out of the nest on its own, hoping to find help. The family took it in, warmed it, and gave it water.
They were advised to be careful – there might be siblings. And sure enough, the next day they received a call.
Another youngster – this time a little brother – had appeared. Also dehydrated, covered in fleas.
But he had made it.
Today, just a few days later, they are reunited:
Bathed, cared for, with full bellies – and most importantly: no longer alone.
This story shows:
If you can't find your mother, you should never give up looking for your siblings. And above all – you never separate them, because they only have each other.
When Courtney was pregnant, her doctor told her she would give birth to a baby with Down syndrome. Then, he strongly advised her to terminate the pregnancy.
Two years after she gave birth to Emersyn, she wrote that doctor a letter. And this is what she said: “A friend recently told me of when her prenatal specialist would see her child during her sonograms, he would comment, ‘He’s perfect’. Once her son was born with Down syndrome, she visited that same doctor. He looked at her little boy and said, ‘I told you. He’s perfect’.
Her story tore me apart. While I was so grateful for my friend’s experience, it filled me with such sorrow because of what I should have had. I wish you would have been that doctor. I came to you during the most difficult time in my life. I was terrified, anxious and in complete despair. I didn’t know the truth yet about my baby, and that’s what I desperately needed from you. But instead of support and encouragement, you suggested we terminate our child. I told you her name, and you asked us again if we understood how low our quality of life would be with a child with Down syndrome. You suggested we reconsider our decision to continue the pregnancy.
From that first visit, we dreaded our appointments. The most difficult time in my life was made nearly unbearable because you never told me the truth.
My child was perfect.
I’m not angry. I’m not bitter. I’m really just sad. I’m sad the tiny beating hearts you see every day don’t fill you with a perpetual awe. I’m sad the intricate details and the miracle of those sweet little fingers and toes, lungs and eyes and ears don’t always give you pause. I’m sad you were so very wrong to say a baby with Down syndrome would decrease our quality of life. And I’m heartbroken you might have said that to a mommy even today. But I’m mostly sad you’ll never have the privilege of knowing my daughter, Emersyn.
Because, you see, Emersyn has not only added to our quality of life, she’s touched the hearts of thousands. She’s given us a purpose and a joy that is impossible to express. She’s given us bigger smiles, more laughter and sweeter kisses than we’ve ever known. She’s opened our eyes to true beauty and pure love.
So my prayer is that no other mommy will have to go through what I did. My prayer is that you, too, will now see true beauty and pure love with every sonogram. And my prayer is when you see that next baby with Down syndrome lovingly tucked in her mother’s womb, you will look at that mommy and see me then tell her the truth: “Your child is absolutely perfect.”
"I am the single mother of four absolutely beautiful little girls. They are 9, 5, 2, and 6 weeks. And things have been particularly rough since my ex left.
My truck had a flat I constantly had to air up. The driver side window motor died. And I needed a new alternator belt. The truck was a mess. And we didn't drive anywhere unless we had to.
Well the other day we desperately needed to go to the store. So we loaded up and drove to the Winn Dixie about 9 blocks away.
When we got out of the store it was far after dark. And POURING rain.
I loaded my kids and groceries into the truck. Tried to crank it...... Nothing. No click. Nothing.
One of my girls had accidentally left a light on. My battery was dead. My phone was also disconnected. I have no family to speak of and was on my own.
I got out and opened my hood to be sure my battery hadn't come loose. Nope.
I must have asked more than twenty people in the course of two hours for a jump. They all ignored me. Not even a no. Just acted like i didn't exist.
My 5 Year old was melting down. My newborn SCREAMING, my two year old crying she was hungry, and my oldest desperately trying to help.
I was bawling and felt like the worst Mom ever.
Then I got a knock on the passenger window. An older gentleman (he was 74) with a cane and a bad limp was on the other side of that knock.
I opened the door. He handed me a plate of chicken strips and biscuits from the deli and bottles of water.
'Feed those babies and yourself young lady. I have a tow truck on the way and my wife will be here shortly to take y'all home.'
Sure enough she arrived followed by the tow truck. Us and our truck were taken home.
The next morning the gentleman returned to my house with a mechanic who replaced my battery and alternator and fixed my window.
The elderly gentleman then left and did not return. When I asked what I owed the mechanic and if I could make payments he smiled telling me the older man had paid for all of it.
He said that the only payment the older man wanted was for me to never give up and keep being an amazing mom.
I've never cried so hard in my life. Things had been absolutely awful. More so than I care to explain.
And without knowing us or our situation this kind man helped us in ways he will never know.
What he did revived my faith when I was falling apart. But he wouldn't even take a hug.
I'll never be able to thank him. But I certainly hope one day I can do what he did for me for someone else."
A little boy was riding his broken bike – the brakes weren't working properly – and accidentally crashed into a parked car, resulting in a sizable dent.
The bike's owner came over. The boy was shaking with fear. You could see he was expecting something bad – maybe yelling, maybe trouble… maybe the police.
But instead, the man smiled. And did something no one would have expected:
He took the boy to a bike shop and bought him a new, safe bike.
His reasoning?
"It wasn't the child's fault. The bike just wasn't working properly. Now he can ride safely – and I can fix my car. Kindness comes first."
But there was more:
He took his time, helped the boy adjust his helmet properly, and took him for a test ride.
He didn't just want to replace the bike. He wanted to demonstrate how to respond with kindness when things could be done differently.
Maybe it was "just a bike" – but for this boy, it was a sign:
That mistakes can be forgiven.
That help doesn't have to be earned.
And that true greatness often works quietly.