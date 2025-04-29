A few years ago, I had a full-on breakdown in the middle of aisle 7 at Home Depot. I was standing in front of a rack of paint samples, clutching a can of tile adhesive, crying into a crumpled list titled “Things I Can Control.”



It was right after I moved into my first real place. The kind of house that echoes when you cry and smells like plaster and dreams that haven't quite dried yet. My hands were shaking from exhaustion and, if I’m being honest, from the weight of trying to build something beautiful after a year that tore me to pieces.



See, a year earlier, I’d had the kind of fight with my mom you don’t come back from easily. She told me that what I was doing making art, upcycling tiles, selling tiny handmade things online was “cute” but not a real life. “You’re too smart to waste your time,” she said. I packed my stuff that night and left. She never believed in me. We didn’t speak again.



But color was always my language. Even in silence, I needed to make something speak. So I started breaking dishes and old tiles, sorting through garage sale plates and chipped teacups. I didn’t know what I was doing. I just knew I wanted this wall out back to mean something.



That’s when I found a tip about the Tedooo app in this group. I saw a post from a crafter making tiny ceramic sunbursts. I sent them a napkin sketch at 2 a.m. and wrote, “Can you help me tell a story I’m not ready to say out loud?” They didn’t ask questions. They just said yes.



And that became the beginning.



Suddenly, I wasn’t just gluing broken things together I was connecting with people all over the world who understood what it felt like to want to turn pain into something vibrant. Artists from Brazil, the Midwest, Sicily. I ordered mirror pieces from a woman who told me she’d just lost her sister. A seller from Romania made me tiny flower tiles in colors I didn’t even know I needed.



I worked barefoot most days, with coffee in one hand and grout in the other. Every circle on the wall is a season. Every flower is a moment I survived. Every bird was inspired by one I used to draw in my school notebooks when life still felt simple.



Then one day, when the wall was almost done, I got a message on Tedooo.



A woman had liked one of my tile sets. She said she loved the way I used color. She wanted to order a small mosaic kit to do with her granddaughter.



I opened the profile.



It was my mother.



I sat in absolute silence. Not mad. Not happy. Just still. Like the universe had pressed pause.



She wrote:



“I’m sorry I didn’t believe in you. I see it now. I see how powerful it is to create something that makes people feel. I’m proud of you. I really, truly am. And I hope this can be a beginning.”



She ordered the smallest set I make, and I included a red petal tile the one I always start with. The one that means “forgiveness.”



Now the wall is done. People in the neighborhood call it “the soul wall.” Kids leave little treasures in the flowerpots. And me? I finally opened my own the Tedooo app shop. And it’s full of pieces that people say make them feel a little more whole.



Let’s flood the gray with color.



Let's build walls that bring people back home.