Boss Refuses To Give Journalist A Raise, Changes His Mind The Moment They Stop Covering An Important Crime Story
29points
Work1 hour ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

There’s a heavy workload and there’s exploitation. And the management at a newspaper Reddit user Longjumping_Bad9555 had worked at pushed that line as far as they could.

In a post on the popular ‘Malicious Compliance’ subreddit, they recalled working on an hourly contract and not getting paid overtime when they very much should have.

However, as the name of the subreddit in which Longjumping_Bad9555 shared their story suggests, that was only the beginning of it. The setup. Eventually, the journalist found a way to get the boss to change his mind and switch them to a salary.

The plan took courage and put the Redditor on the line and could’ve easily gotten them fired, but they executed it flawlessly. Continue scrolling to read how everything unfolded.

This journalist was being screwed over by their boss and underpaid

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

So they started doing just as much as the contract required, and when a big story dropped, it made all the difference

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Longjumping_Bad9555

The original poster (OP) gave more info on the whole ordeal in the comments

People loved the way they handled the situation, with some even sharing similar experiences of their own

