‘I Raised Him Better Than This’: Parent Sends Her Son Back To The Restaurant After He Only Tipped $10

Recently, an entrepreneur and mom named Danielle Foster went viral on TikTok after sharing a video bite from her daily life.

In a video that has amassed a whopping 2 million views already, Foster shows how upset she got over her teen son’s tip at a restaurant. Captioned “I raised him better,” the video is basically Foster’s quick life lesson to her son about the importance of not just tipping, but tipping the right amount.

Let's see what point exactly Foster made

An entrepreneur mom went viral on TikTok for teaching her teenage son the importance of tipping, not in theory but in practice

After learning how much her son left for a tip, Danielle decided to teach him a lesson

“Mom: Johnny, you need to go get my wallet. You need to go get my Visa card, you need to go to the ATM, and you need to grab a 20 and drive your a** back to that restaurant because on a $104 check, $10 is a s**tty tip. Do you understand me? Go now! I’m not asking, I’m telling. It’s not funny. Do you know that guy might have kids? Do you know that $104 gets taxed on it? You’re going to go grab my credit card, get $20, and drive it back there.

Johnny: Yes, ma’am.

Mom: Johnny, I want to see you hand it to him. I want to see you walk in. I’ll be muted, but you don’t know how to tip.”

Danielle uploaded the video to her TikTok channel and it amassed 2M views

She later shared this update on the situation

“My son did go back to the restaurant, and he definitely did tip him the $20. So he gave him $30 on $104. Him paying for that check was money that he saved. And I call this his first date because it was the first time he drove because he just got his license, but it was his and his girlfriend’s one-year anniversary dinner. He had come home and told me how great of service he had. So I’m like, how much did you tip? And he’s like, $10. And I’m like, $10 on $104. And he said, “Well, Mom, I had that gift card for $50.” He didn’t think he had to tip on the gift card.”

Danielle also explained why she was ‘yelling’ at her son after some people pointed it out

“My kid has all A’s and B’s. He’s a great student. He’s home every single weekend. He’s not out partying, and I don’t have any issues like that. His smirk is because he’s an awkward 16-year-old, but not because I’m yelling because I’m from Jersey and I’m Italian and I yell like this all the time. This is how I talk. Me talking like this right now is kind of, like, quiet and my kid’s probably like, something’s wrong with her. I’m just a loud individual. We’re also extremely close. So at first, he was like, kind of confused and like, Mom, are you being serious, and he knew I was being serious when I told him he had to FaceTime me, which he did. And you know, I’m proud of him. He went back, he probably had to swallow his pride doing that. But he did it. And for people saying that servers don’t work hard, I reminded my son that when I was a single mom before I married my husband of almost 11 years now, I was a server in two different restaurants and worked another job to support us.”

And she addressed some negative comments too

“So thank you to all the servers out there. Make sure you teach your kids and remind them when they go out on their first date how to tip. So yeah, I feel bad that I videotaped it. I did apologize to him this morning. And I told him to stay off the comments because people were saying stuff that was negative towards me and him and I was like, “Hey, listen, we know our relationship. We know you’re a good kid.” You know, I was just… I don’t know why I videotaped it. And I’m sorry. I feel bad that people said bad stuff about my kid when he’s such a good kid. But here I was just trying to give parents the other tip that even if you do talk to your kids about things, they don’t 100% understand. Like, my son didn’t realize that a gift card doesn’t mean that you don’t tip on top of it. Well, this is my explanation. He’s a good kid. I do the best in my parenting that I possibly can. And then if you don’t want to tip, don’t go out to eat. That’s really all I gotta say. Thanks.”

This is how people reacted to the viral video