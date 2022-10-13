Woman Spends 900 Hours And $120 Crocheting A Blanket For Her Friend’s Son’s Birthday, He Rejects It

We all know it feels better to give than receive. But sometimes, gift-giving can be a blessing and a curse all at the same time. It brings us great joy to please someone with a lovely surprise, especially when we create that specific item with our own two hands. But equally, it can cause a lot of stress and pressure to find just the right thing the receiver wants and needs.

Still, we clearly anticipate a delighted response to our efforts. And then feel deeply disappointed when we get anything but. So when Twitter user Danielle Candela recently shared how her friend’s son rejected his 21st birthday gift — a crocheted blanket that took her over 900 hours and $120 to craft — the story immediately split the internet.

The 68-year-old woman still working full-time felt hurt seeing her work taken for granted, but people online seemed to have mixed opinions. Read on to learn more about the incident and the reactions it received from readers. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!

After her friend’s son rejected a crochet gift blanket she made, this 68-year-old woman turned to Twitter to share her disappointment

Image credits: DanielleCandela

Image credits: DanielleCandela

Image credits: DanielleCandela

Her post sparked a heated discussion about gift-giving online, where the vast majority of commenters were appalled by the young man’s entitlement

Image credits: gskh1237

Image credits: kellyjmccracken

Image credits: queensharon1222

Image credits: ConnieSchultz

Image credits: urdeal59

Image credits: trixie1810

Image credits: B52Malmet

Image credits: Sellsworth1963

Image credits: debbbuga

Image credits: JuliBunting

Image credits: Leslieoo7

Image credits: DeaconBlues0

Image credits: SouthernGirlSC

Fellow knitters and crocheters also chimed in with similar experiences

Image credits: walkerdld

Image credits: AnnBieb

Image credits: badcatscrochet

Image credits: VABVOX

Image credits: darcwood

Image credits: mountainviews

Image credits: MicheleASheldo1

Image credits: DuGrigore

Other readers shared positive stories about how people were grateful to accept gifts

Image credits: Magzdilla2early

Image credits: drew_keychange

Image credits: MartyPe74069316

Image credits: markbrittmusic1

Image credits: jillianives

Image credits: TurnerEvelyn

Image credits: EinerTim

And some users said the receiver is not obliged to love the present, and called out the woman for forcing her craft on people

Image credits: amyisquitebusy

Image credits: amyisquitebusy

Image credits: AjaSaysHello

Image credits: AjaSaysHello

Image credits: Selkies_

Image credits: RetroCrone

Image credits: Tetekenorthern1

Image credits: hyuumanatees

Image credits: KimiKouture

Image credits: mossgatherer_