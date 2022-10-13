Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Spends 900 Hours And $120 Crocheting A Blanket For Her Friend's Son's Birthday, He Rejects It


Ieva Gailiūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

We all know it feels better to give than receive. But sometimes, gift-giving can be a blessing and a curse all at the same time. It brings us great joy to please someone with a lovely surprise, especially when we create that specific item with our own two hands. But equally, it can cause a lot of stress and pressure to find just the right thing the receiver wants and needs.

Still, we clearly anticipate a delighted response to our efforts. And then feel deeply disappointed when we get anything but. So when Twitter user Danielle Candela recently shared how her friend’s son rejected his 21st birthday gift — a crocheted blanket that took her over 900 hours and $120 to craft — the story immediately split the internet.

The 68-year-old woman still working full-time felt hurt seeing her work taken for granted, but people online seemed to have mixed opinions. Read on to learn more about the incident and the reactions it received from readers. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!

After her friend’s son rejected a crochet gift blanket she made, this 68-year-old woman turned to Twitter to share her disappointment

Image credits: DanielleCandela



Image credits: DanielleCandela



Image credits: DanielleCandela

Her post sparked a heated discussion about gift-giving online, where the vast majority of commenters were appalled by the young man’s entitlement



Image credits: gskh1237



Image credits: kellyjmccracken



Image credits: queensharon1222



Image credits: ConnieSchultz



Image credits: urdeal59



Image credits: trixie1810



Image credits: B52Malmet



Image credits: Sellsworth1963



Image credits: debbbuga



Image credits: JuliBunting



Image credits: Leslieoo7



Image credits: DeaconBlues0



Image credits: SouthernGirlSC



Fellow knitters and crocheters also chimed in with similar experiences



Image credits: walkerdld



Image credits: AnnBieb

Image credits: badcatscrochet



Image credits: VABVOX



Image credits: darcwood



Image credits: mountainviews



Image credits: MicheleASheldo1



Image credits: DuGrigore

Other readers shared positive stories about how people were grateful to accept gifts

Image credits: Magzdilla2early



Image credits: drew_keychange



Image credits: MartyPe74069316

Image credits: markbrittmusic1



Image credits: jillianives



Image credits: TurnerEvelyn



Image credits: EinerTim

And some users said the receiver is not obliged to love the present, and called out the woman for forcing her craft on people



Image credits: amyisquitebusy



Image credits: amyisquitebusy



Image credits: AjaSaysHello



Image credits: AjaSaysHello



Image credits: Selkies_



Image credits: RetroCrone



Image credits: Tetekenorthern1



Image credits: hyuumanatees



Image credits: KimiKouture



Image credits: mossgatherer_











Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »

Wood Carver
Wood Carver
Community Member
32 minutes ago

As an avid crafter, with a small side quest making wood leather and metal crafts I can confidently say my work isn't everyone's style. I ask if people like anything I've made or if they express excitement for one piece vs another, however my work is pretty my style, which is not Abercrombie by any means. I would not be offended if anyone said it's not my style. That being said, I'd not have started it without confirming you want it, even for a Christmas gift. It takes money and more costly time to make these things but the making is for me, so the recipient is only obligated as far as any normal gift, not to lavish me with praise because it was more work than shopping... nor less because it was made not bought. It is a gift, we have social norms for accepting them. Your friend sucks for returning a gift, and for telling you why. You suck for acting like he did anything worse than say that target duvet is not my style... he didn't ask you for 900 hours of your time

1
1point
reply
Minath
Minath
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I wonder if the son even saw the blanket, it could have been the co-worker deciding that the son wouldn't want it. They could have just said thank you and donated it, there was no need to be so rude, especially when there was $121 included with the gift.

1
1point
reply
Andy
Andy
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited)

Was going to comment on the friend, however then got to the comments (in the story) and more shocked by the basic lack of manners and spoiled attitude of a lot of these people. By all means you do not have to like a gift, but you smile, say thank you and then stick it in a drawer or cupboard until you have a clear out. To say that she was trying to manipulate people or that they were right to rudely reject it to make a point that she was wrong to give them that gift just come accross as awful, entitled people who have no regard for other people's feelings

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
POST
