Woman Spends 900 Hours And $120 Crocheting A Blanket For Her Friend’s Son’s Birthday, He Rejects It
We all know it feels better to give than receive. But sometimes, gift-giving can be a blessing and a curse all at the same time. It brings us great joy to please someone with a lovely surprise, especially when we create that specific item with our own two hands. But equally, it can cause a lot of stress and pressure to find just the right thing the receiver wants and needs.
Still, we clearly anticipate a delighted response to our efforts. And then feel deeply disappointed when we get anything but. So when Twitter user Danielle Candela recently shared how her friend’s son rejected his 21st birthday gift — a crocheted blanket that took her over 900 hours and $120 to craft — the story immediately split the internet.
The 68-year-old woman still working full-time felt hurt seeing her work taken for granted, but people online seemed to have mixed opinions. Read on to learn more about the incident and the reactions it received from readers. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!
After her friend’s son rejected a crochet gift blanket she made, this 68-year-old woman turned to Twitter to share her disappointment
Image credits: DanielleCandela
Image credits: DanielleCandela
Image credits: DanielleCandela
Her post sparked a heated discussion about gift-giving online, where the vast majority of commenters were appalled by the young man’s entitlement
Image credits: gskh1237
Image credits: kellyjmccracken
Image credits: queensharon1222
Image credits: ConnieSchultz
Image credits: urdeal59
Image credits: trixie1810
Image credits: B52Malmet
Image credits: Sellsworth1963
Image credits: debbbuga
Image credits: JuliBunting
Image credits: Leslieoo7
Image credits: DeaconBlues0
Image credits: SouthernGirlSC
Fellow knitters and crocheters also chimed in with similar experiences
Image credits: walkerdld
Image credits: AnnBieb
Image credits: badcatscrochet
Image credits: VABVOX
Image credits: darcwood
Image credits: mountainviews
Image credits: MicheleASheldo1
Image credits: DuGrigore
Other readers shared positive stories about how people were grateful to accept gifts
Image credits: Magzdilla2early
Image credits: drew_keychange
Image credits: MartyPe74069316
Image credits: markbrittmusic1
Image credits: jillianives
Image credits: TurnerEvelyn
Image credits: EinerTim
And some users said the receiver is not obliged to love the present, and called out the woman for forcing her craft on people
Image credits: amyisquitebusy
Image credits: amyisquitebusy
Image credits: AjaSaysHello
Image credits: AjaSaysHello
Image credits: Selkies_
Image credits: RetroCrone
Image credits: Tetekenorthern1
Image credits: hyuumanatees
Image credits: KimiKouture
Image credits: mossgatherer_
As an avid crafter, with a small side quest making wood leather and metal crafts I can confidently say my work isn't everyone's style. I ask if people like anything I've made or if they express excitement for one piece vs another, however my work is pretty my style, which is not Abercrombie by any means. I would not be offended if anyone said it's not my style. That being said, I'd not have started it without confirming you want it, even for a Christmas gift. It takes money and more costly time to make these things but the making is for me, so the recipient is only obligated as far as any normal gift, not to lavish me with praise because it was more work than shopping... nor less because it was made not bought. It is a gift, we have social norms for accepting them. Your friend sucks for returning a gift, and for telling you why. You suck for acting like he did anything worse than say that target duvet is not my style... he didn't ask you for 900 hours of your time
I wonder if the son even saw the blanket, it could have been the co-worker deciding that the son wouldn't want it. They could have just said thank you and donated it, there was no need to be so rude, especially when there was $121 included with the gift.
Was going to comment on the friend, however then got to the comments (in the story) and more shocked by the basic lack of manners and spoiled attitude of a lot of these people. By all means you do not have to like a gift, but you smile, say thank you and then stick it in a drawer or cupboard until you have a clear out. To say that she was trying to manipulate people or that they were right to rudely reject it to make a point that she was wrong to give them that gift just come accross as awful, entitled people who have no regard for other people's feelings
As an avid crafter, with a small side quest making wood leather and metal crafts I can confidently say my work isn't everyone's style. I ask if people like anything I've made or if they express excitement for one piece vs another, however my work is pretty my style, which is not Abercrombie by any means. I would not be offended if anyone said it's not my style. That being said, I'd not have started it without confirming you want it, even for a Christmas gift. It takes money and more costly time to make these things but the making is for me, so the recipient is only obligated as far as any normal gift, not to lavish me with praise because it was more work than shopping... nor less because it was made not bought. It is a gift, we have social norms for accepting them. Your friend sucks for returning a gift, and for telling you why. You suck for acting like he did anything worse than say that target duvet is not my style... he didn't ask you for 900 hours of your time
I wonder if the son even saw the blanket, it could have been the co-worker deciding that the son wouldn't want it. They could have just said thank you and donated it, there was no need to be so rude, especially when there was $121 included with the gift.
Was going to comment on the friend, however then got to the comments (in the story) and more shocked by the basic lack of manners and spoiled attitude of a lot of these people. By all means you do not have to like a gift, but you smile, say thank you and then stick it in a drawer or cupboard until you have a clear out. To say that she was trying to manipulate people or that they were right to rudely reject it to make a point that she was wrong to give them that gift just come accross as awful, entitled people who have no regard for other people's feelings