Single Woman Left Speechless By What She Finds After Matching With The ‘Perfect Guy’ On Hinge
A “gorgeous man” from England with a six-pack and a beautiful smile who “loves to cook.” This is how comedian Jasmine Parniani described her dream date, with whom she matched on the app Hinge.
However, after doing some digging, the LA woman found that there was something off about her British suitor.
“You’ve got to be careful with how much information you’re giving to strangers on the internet,” Jasmine said in her now-viral Instagram video.
- Comedian Jasmine Parniani shared what happened after she matched with a “gorgeous” British man on Hinge.
- During her investigation, Jasmine found the man’s full name, as well as a suspicious page on The Knot.
- She still decided to go on two dates with the man but noticed several "red flags."
Comedian Jasmine Parniani thought she had found her perfect match on Hinge, but quickly grew suspicious
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
Jasmine said she was “drooling at the thought” of meeting the unnamed man who ticked all her boxes.
After matching on the dating app, the two exchanged numbers and began texting. However, the illusion shattered when she scrolled through his profile again and saw him wearing a wedding ring.
“I’m like, ‘Wait, wait, wait — has he had a wedding ring on in all his pictures?’ Like, ‘What’s going on here?’” the comedian recalled. “So I start looking, I see a handful of his photos, and he’s got a wedding ring on.”
Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Telling viewers that she “loves a mystery,” Jasmine said she proceeded to do some investigating. As the man had listed his job and company on Hinge, Jasmine Googled the business, located the company’s directory, and found his full name.
She then Googled his full name and, to her surprise, found a registry on the wedding site The Knot for a vow renewal dated for the previous week.
“I’m thinking, ‘Oh, the trail, it’s warm. It’s a hot trail, baby!’” Jasmine said.
Jasmine did some digging after noticing the man was wearing a wedding ring in many photos
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
The comedian then found his wife’s LinkedIn profile and discovered that the woman had a job that required her to travel frequently.
“This makes sense,” Jasmine continued. “This dirty dog—he just renewed his vows last week, and he’s already out in the streets!”
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
In a follow-up video, she shared that she had found the man’s wedding registry along with his wife’s Instagram profile.
Looking at their lists of followed users, Jasmine found it a “little weird” and “unusual” that the woman did not follow the man back.
View this post on Instagram
Still, she considered sending the wife a message to inform her about her husband’s active Hinge profile.
The LA-based comedian asked her friends for advice on whether she should send the message, admitting that she “sometimes can’t be trusted to make my own decisions.”
One friend advised her not to message the wife yet and instead discuss the issue with the man, as Jasmine didn’t have “enough information” to conclude that he was cheating.
During a FaceTime call, the man told Jasmine that he was going through a divorce
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
Following her friend’s advice, Jasmine scheduled a FaceTime call with her date. She began by scanning his background, searching for any signs that he was living with a woman, such as a “candle or nice decoration.”
“It was a clean apartment, but there was no feminine touch,” Jasmine recalled.
During the call, the man revealed that he was going through a divorce that wasn’t yet finalized.
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
“I’m like, ‘You know what? That makes sense,’” Jasmine said. “Because the vow renewal that I found — like The Knot website — it was a vow renewal. They’d been married for like five years, so that’s not a good sign.”
In the comments, many viewers disagreed with Jasmine, with one writing, “Why would you get a renewal ONE WEEK ago while you are getting divorced?”
“Tell the wife … I wouldn’t trust him,” said someone else.
“Does his wife know he’s going through a divorce?” another asked.
Jasmine theorized that the lack of photos of the British man on his wife’s profile supported his explanation
View this post on Instagram
Responding to commenters who questioned why she had given the man a chance, Jasmine theorized that the couple had scheduled a vow renewal and created a profile on The Knot in an attempt to “save their marriage,” but ultimately still ended up separating.
Jasmine cited the woman not following her date on Instagram and not posting photos with him as reasons suggesting they were likely no longer together.
“She went from posting them regularly to not posting them at all for an extended period of time,” she explained. “So I think it’s safe to say they were probably getting divorced.”
She also insisted that not messaging the woman was the best option. “If I’m separating from a man or getting divorced, I don’t wanna hear from some b*tch,” she said. “I’m already one foot out the door.”
Jasmine revealed that, after reaching her own conclusions about the man’s single status, she went on two dates with him.
“The second date was weird, and that’s the last time I spoke to him,” she said.
After drawing her own conclusions about the man, Jasmine went on two dates with him
Image credits: thedoglord/Instagram
The comedian explained that one red flag was the man constantly looking over his shoulder and pretending he would “leave the date” whenever she did something funny.
She also shared that her British date had previously been engaged to another woman, broke up, and then became engaged to his wife very quickly.
In one of her videos, the content creator also highlighted how easy it was to find people’s personal data on the internet.
“What I will say is this. When I was Nancy Drew-ing … I found a short film this guy was in from 2016! What I’m trying to say is, it’s too easy to find information.”
23
0