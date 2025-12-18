Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Website Offering Intimate Encounters With Koreans And K-Drama-Style Dates Under Investigation
Young Korean couple in an intimate moment, portraying K-Drama-style dates with soft natural light and gentle expressions.
Social Issues, Society

Website Offering Intimate Encounters With Koreans And K-Drama-Style Dates Under Investigation

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
4

25

4

A website selling different dates with Korean men in Brazil, including intimate encounters in motels, has sparked serious concern among authorities.

The man behind the website has been identified as Rikito Morikawa, a Japanese national who allegedly recruited young Korean men for the illegal business.

The site, Kdramadate, targets fans of South Korean television series popularly known as K-dramas, many of which focus on romantic relationships.

Highlights
  • A website offering paid dates with Korean men in Brazil has come under investigation.
  • The website, Kdramadate, was reportedly run by a 23-year-old Japanese national who also worked as a "rental boyfriend."
  • It offered four packages, which included coffee dates and intimate encounters in motels.

These shows have garnered a robust global fanbase over the past decades, with Netflix both streaming numerous Korean dramas and funding the production of new ones.

RELATED:

    A Korean couple sharing an intimate moment in a softly lit room, evoking K-drama-style romantic encounters.

    Brazilian authorities are investigating a website that sold paid dates with Korean men, including motel encounters
    A Korean couple sharing an intimate moment in a softly lit room, evoking K-drama-style romantic encounters.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Kdramadate is now under investigation for s*xual exploitation. According to G1, the website invited potential clients to “live their K-drama fantasy” by paying them to spend time with a Korean man in São Paulo.

    The website offered four packages: a coffee shop date in the city, dinner at a traditional Korean steakhouse, a stroll through the park, or an intimate experience in a motel or private residence.

    It also promised clients that they would have lines from popular TV series whispered to them or that they would pose for a K-drama-style photoshoot with their “date.”

    Binary code screen with red heart symbol representing website offering intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates.

    Binary code screen with red heart symbol representing website offering intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The commercialization of these encounters has reportedly drawn the attention of the Consulate General of the Republic of South Korea in São Paulo and the Brazilian Association of Koreans, who are investigating the matter.

    A screenshot submitted as a complaint to the consulate showed Rikito explaining that the price for one hour of an intimate encounter was R$ 70 ($13), while three hours would cost R$ 170 ($30).

    The website also featured “testimonials” from alleged clients who claimed to have purchased the packages and spent time with the “oppa.”

    The platform, called Kdramadate, was allegedly operated by Rikito Morikawa, a 23-year-old Japanese national

    A man and woman having a K-Drama-style date in a close, intimate setting representing Korean encounters.

    A man and woman having a K-Drama-style date in a close, intimate setting representing Korean encounters.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Relive the magic of K-dramas with your oppa. Tours of iconic scenes and unforgettable experiences in a romantic setting in São Paulo,” read the Kdramadate site.

    The literal definition of “oppa” in Korean is “older brother.” However, beyond the literal meaning, the term is often used among romantic couples in Korea, and women use it to refer to men older than they are, Dr. Min Joo Lee, Professor of Asian Studies at Occidental College, told Bored Panda.

    Couple enjoying a cozy K-Drama-style date at a restaurant, reflecting website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Couple enjoying a cozy K-Drama-style date at a restaurant, reflecting website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    According to Dr. Lee, K-dramas construct a specific type of masculinity that influences how non-Koreans view Korean men.

    “I don’t think K-dramas intentionally aim to construct such idealized images for foreign audiences. After all, romantic K-dramas have been, for the most part, entertainment primarily written by and for Korean women,” she explained.

    “However, for some foreign viewers who do not have access to the different varieties of Korean masculinity, it may be easier to assume that the dramatized masculinity is the only type of Korean masculinity, and that it accurately reflects real-life masculinity.”

    The site offered packages ranging from casual coffee dates to intimate encounters in motels or houses

    Minimalist hotel room with a neatly made bed and sheer curtains, evoking intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates.

    Minimalist hotel room with a neatly made bed and sheer curtains, evoking intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Associating only that type of masculinity to all Korean men results in racial and s*xual fetishization, the professor explained.

    “After all, the definition of fetishism is to boil the nuances and complexities of a culture or an ethnicity down to an easily consumable simplification.”

    Grace Jung, the author of K-Drama School, explained that these series target a hetero cis-female audience, and that its male characters are projections of the female screenwriters’ “idealized fantasies.”

    Young Korean man in a suit and woman in yellow jacket, representing K-Drama-style dates and intimate encounters website.

    Young Korean man in a suit and woman in yellow jacket, representing K-Drama-style dates and intimate encounters website.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Such men typically tend to be gentle, loving, attentive, and available to women’s needs and emotions. In general, they also tend to be financially wealthy, politically influential, handsome, and/or physically fit,” Jung added.

    The Consulate General of the Republic of South Korea issued its first alert about Kdramdate on October 23, asking potential victims to get in touch.

    Days later, the agency stated that, upon analyzing testimonies and further evidence, it had determined that the website involved the crime of s*xual exploitation.

    Authorities discovered the company falsely listed a cultural center as its address

    People having intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates seen through a foggy window at night.

    People having intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates seen through a foggy window at night.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    In Brazil, pr*stitution is defined as the act of offering s*xual services and it’s legal as long as it’s practiced by adults. It also allows for contributions to the INSS (Brazilian Social Security Institute).

    In contrast, s*xual exploitation is illegal and involves the commercialization of s*xual services provided by someone else, whether that person is an adult or a minor.

    Bruno Kim, the president of the Brazilian Association of Koreans, told G1 that he and Rafael Kang, a criminal lawyer from the consulate, went to the address published by Kdramadate and discovered it was not the company’s headquarters, but another building, the Hiroshima Cultural Center.

    Young Korean couple sharing a romantic kiss, portraying K-Drama-style date moments and intimate encounters scene.

    Young Korean couple sharing a romantic kiss, portraying K-Drama-style date moments and intimate encounters scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The cultural center then sent an extrajudicial notification to Rikito, who removed the address from the website and replaced it with another one.

    According to the lawyer, at least ten young people of Korean descent were invited by Rikito to work with him via Instagram, WhatsApp, and phone calls.

    Rikito, a 23-year-old from Hiroshima, described himself on the website as an “international model with roots that blend Korean and Japanese charm, fluent in 4 languages, and passionate about Brazilian culture,” as per G1. He also said he “brings the magic of K-dramas to real life.”

    Clients were promised scripted romantic gestures, including their date whispering lines from famous series

    Two people holding hands across a table, representing intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates concept.

    Two people holding hands across a table, representing intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates concept.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Kim credited K-pop and K-dramas with significantly increasing the visibility of Korean culture in Brazil, but lamented that this interest was, in some cases, followed by initiatives that “exploit this fascination in a questionable way.”

    “I have a deep concern for the reputation of the community in Brazil. It is essential to preserve the cultural integrity and trust built over decades since we arrived in Brazil in 1963, ensuring that situations like this do not happen again,” he stated.

    Rikito reportedly left Brazil after his residency was revoked

    Young Asian man smiling confidently in a white shirt, representing website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-drama-style dates.

    Young Asian man smiling confidently in a white shirt, representing website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-drama-style dates.

    Image credits: rikito.morikawa

    Amid the investigation, Rikito has reportedly returned to Japan after the General Coordination of Labor Immigration canceled his residence permit. He also shut down the website earlier this month.

    His lawyer stated the young man, just like the people he intended to recruit, worked as a “rental boyfriend,” taking people to parks and motels.

    Kang, the criminal lawyer at the South Korean Consulate, celebrated that the case was made public in time to scare Rikito away and to ensure there were “no real victims.”

    “I am still in contact with a police officer and we will continue to monitor the situation,” he stated.

    People described the website as “bizarre” and “dangerous”

    Comment from Amanda expressing strong love for K-dramas but feeling overwhelmed by the website offering intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates.

    Comment from Amanda expressing strong love for K-dramas but feeling overwhelmed by the website offering intimate encounters and K-drama-style dates.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a person involved in a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a person involved in a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Comment from user Marina expressing concerns about older women and K-drama-style dating sites promoting intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Comment from user Marina expressing concerns about older women and K-drama-style dating sites promoting intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing concerns about a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing concerns about a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans.

    Comment by user Tereza stating this looks like a scam on a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-Drama-style dates.

    Comment by user Tereza stating this looks like a scam on a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-Drama-style dates.

    Text post reading Mel with the phrases K-pop, k-drama, k-job referring to Korean entertainment topics online.

    Text post reading Mel with the phrases K-pop, k-drama, k-job referring to Korean entertainment topics online.

    A person named Will expressing disbelief with the text saying it’s not possible and can’t believe it.

    A person named Will expressing disbelief with the text saying it’s not possible and can’t believe it.

    User comment expressing strong secondhand embarrassment and anger related to a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-drama-style dates under investigation.

    User comment expressing strong secondhand embarrassment and anger related to a website offering intimate encounters with Koreans and K-drama-style dates under investigation.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing controversy surrounding a website offering intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates with Koreans.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing controversy surrounding a website offering intimate encounters and K-Drama-style dates with Koreans.

    Text message from Sarah discussing swift action against wrongdoers linked to a website offering intimate Korean encounters.

    Text message from Sarah discussing swift action against wrongdoers linked to a website offering intimate Korean encounters.

    Alt text: Excerpt discussing cultural influence related to Korean and K-Drama-style intimate encounters and dating trends.

    Alt text: Excerpt discussing cultural influence related to Korean and K-Drama-style intimate encounters and dating trends.

    Comment expressing concern about people filming Asians in public places amid the website offering intimate encounters with Koreans investigation.

    Comment expressing concern about people filming Asians in public places amid the website offering intimate encounters with Koreans investigation.

    Comment by user Valeria discussing concerns about a new Netflix reality show related to intimate Korean encounters and K-Drama style dates.

    Comment by user Valeria discussing concerns about a new Netflix reality show related to intimate Korean encounters and K-Drama style dates.

    Crime

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

