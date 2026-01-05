Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
date 2026-01-05
“I Can’t Make This Up”: Woman Stunned By What Hinge Match Brought On First Date
Woman stunned by what Hinge match brought on first date eating with a spoon in a casual indoor setting.
Couples, Relationships

“I Can’t Make This Up”: Woman Stunned By What Hinge Match Brought On First Date

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
3

23

3

In a TikTok video posted on December 10, 2025, Melbourne-based influencer Celeste Joan shared the story of her first date with a man she met on the popular dating app Hinge

It garnered more than 330k views as Joan revealed a unique gift she received from him during their first encounter. 

“I can’t make this up,” she said. 

Highlights
  • Influencer Celeste Joan shared the story of a surprising gift she received on her first date with a Hinge match on TikTok.
  • She revealed that the man brought a homemade gift tailored to suit her taste, which left her impressed.
  • Netizens were invested in the budding romance, and Joan also posted an update about her interactions with the Hinge match.

The 28-year-old, who has 139k followers on the platform, recounted that she was impressed with the man’s straightforward messages and decided to go on a date with him. 

    An Aussie woman revealed the surprising gift she received on her first date with a Hinge match

    Woman in black dress celebrating at TikTok Awards event with colorful lights in the background, tied to Hinge match first date story.

    Woman in black dress celebrating at TikTok Awards event with colorful lights in the background, tied to Hinge match first date story.

    Image credits: celesteejh

    “He immediately replied with his number and said, ‘Hey, Celeste, I’m deleting this app. I would love to text you instead. You really intrigue me,’” she recalled.

    The man booked a place, and they decided to meet there on a Tuesday at 8 pm. Joan explained that she was excited for the date and appreciated the man’s sense of humor.

    Woman showing Hinge dating profile on phone, reacting with surprise to her first date experience.

    Woman showing Hinge dating profile on phone, reacting with surprise to her first date experience.

    Image credits: celestejoan

    However, when she arrived for the date, she was in for a surprise. 

    “What do I see at the bar next to him?” she said before revealing—

    “He had brought lasagna, his homemade lasagna recipe, for me to try at the bar.”

    “How random is that?” one follower said of the surprisingly odd gift.  

    Comment by Natasha De Vito reacting to a surprising Hinge match on a woman’s first date with laughter and praise.

    Comment by Natasha De Vito reacting to a surprising Hinge match on a woman’s first date with laughter and praise.

    Woman reacting with laughter emoji in a social media comment about a surprising Hinge match on first date.

    Woman reacting with laughter emoji in a social media comment about a surprising Hinge match on first date.

    Joan explained that the gesture was a callback to one of her most popular Hinge prompts, which read: “My love language is Nonna’s lasagne.”

    The influencer, who is of Italian descent, shared that she was impressed by the man’s cooking skills since he had prepared the sauce two days prior, allowing its flavors to marinate in the fridge.

    Woman with dark hair smiling outdoors near waterfront, relating to woman stunned by hinge match on first date.

    Woman with dark hair smiling outdoors near waterfront, relating to woman stunned by hinge match on first date.

    Image credits: celesteejh

    Netizens shared wholesome reactions to Celeste Joan’s first date story

    Woman showing a foil-wrapped package brought by Hinge match on their first date, looking stunned and surprised.

    Woman showing a foil-wrapped package brought by Hinge match on their first date, looking stunned and surprised.

    Image credits: celestejoan

    Joan tasted the homemade dish on camera, admitting that it was “amazing,” but she did not plan on sharing her review with the man “because he’ll get a big head.”

    Woman shocked and smiling as she looks at a homemade meal brought by her Hinge match on their first date.

    Woman shocked and smiling as she looks at a homemade meal brought by her Hinge match on their first date.

    Image credits: celestejoan

    The TikToker added that she was impressed by the effort her match put into their first date.

    “There’s no date that’s ever going to top this,” she said.

    Most netizens became obsessed with Joan’s story and found the lasagna to be a wholesome gift for a first date. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a man who brought homemade food wrapped for a first date on Hinge.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a man who brought homemade food wrapped for a first date on Hinge.

    Comment by user Pittyon, with profile photo of a bearded man in a cap, saying he wins the dating game on a dating app.

    Comment by user Pittyon, with profile photo of a bearded man in a cap, saying he wins the dating game on a dating app.

    “Nothing hotter than a man that cooks for you!!” one user reacted. 

    Another commented, “The level of effort we all deserve.” 

    “That is the sweetest thing ever, he is literally trying to speak your love language!” a third person said. 

    Woman enjoying a bite of food on a plate, reacting to a surprising Hinge match meal on first date.

    Woman enjoying a bite of food on a plate, reacting to a surprising Hinge match meal on first date.

    Image credits: celestejoan

    While several users were impressed by the man’s cooking skills, some expressed concerns over accepting food from a stranger, as it could’ve possibly been laced with illicit substances. However, Joan jokingly admitted that this thought didn’t even cross her mind.

    Celeste Joan shared an unfortunate update about her Hinge match

    Woman on dating app stunned by surprising Hinge match on first date, holding a glass of wine and smiling confidently.

    Woman on dating app stunned by surprising Hinge match on first date, holding a glass of wine and smiling confidently.

    Image credits: celesteejh

    Following Joan’s story, Netizens quickly became invested in her budding romance with the Hinge match. Several users felt that the man was a green flag, while others declared him the perfect life partner for the influencer.

    “Okay, so when’s the second date!!!!!” one user commented while another wrote, “Just marry the man.”

    Woman sitting on floor in casual outfit, surprised expression, with dog nearby in a modern living room setting.

    Woman sitting on floor in casual outfit, surprised expression, with dog nearby in a modern living room setting.

    Image credits: celestejoan

    In a follow-up video posted hours after the original, Joan shared an update about her interactions with the “Lasagna Man,” revealing that the two had mutually decided a relationship would ultimately not work out. 

    The TikToker explained that the man was concerned that he wasn’t the right partner for her after seeing her Instagram profile, where she had often discussed challenges of dating as a Christian woman. 

    @celestejoan what a kind man 🥲🤌🏽 #dating#gift#melbourne♬ original sound – celestejoan

    ‘I wanted to let you know that you’re after a man of God, and I’m not that,’ the man allegedly told Joan over a phone call. 

    ‘I respect you telling me that,’ she said in response, adding that her values and goals for a future partner did not align with the man’s personality. However, Joan praised him for his good communication skills, describing him as “an all-round great guy.”

    “The lasagna is a green flag.” Joan’s story led netizens to discuss dating standards

    Comment from Selina Wylie saying he’s a keeper, reacting to a woman stunned by her Hinge match on their first date.

    Comment from Selina Wylie saying he’s a keeper, reacting to a woman stunned by her Hinge match on their first date.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an unexpected surprise from a Hinge match on a first date.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an unexpected surprise from a Hinge match on a first date.

    Comment about dating a guy, with a smiling profile picture, reflecting a reaction to a Hinge match first date story.

    Comment about dating a guy, with a smiling profile picture, reflecting a reaction to a Hinge match first date story.

    Woman sharing her stunned reaction to what her Hinge match brought on their first date in a social media comment.

    Woman sharing her stunned reaction to what her Hinge match brought on their first date in a social media comment.

    Social media comment reacting with humor to a woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on their first date.

    Social media comment reacting with humor to a woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on their first date.

    Woman reacts with laughter emoji to Hinge match deleting app because he has a girlfriend who made lasagne on first date.

    Woman reacts with laughter emoji to Hinge match deleting app because he has a girlfriend who made lasagne on first date.

    Comment from Austen & Emma on dating app, mentioning lasagna as a green flag with 100 emoji, reacting to a Hinge match story.

    Comment by Mikaela on a dating app saying hello future husband, related to woman stunned by hinge match on first date.

    Comment by Mikaela on a dating app saying hello future husband, related to woman stunned by hinge match on first date.

    Comment on social media from userMISSEDME reacting humorously to a Hinge match surprise shared in a first date story.

    Comment on social media from userMISSEDME reacting humorously to a Hinge match surprise shared in a first date story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a surprising Hinge match first date story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a surprising Hinge match first date story.

    Comment by Chloe Shaw asking if he has a brother, related to a woman stunned by Hinge match on first date.

    Comment by Chloe Shaw asking if he has a brother, related to a woman stunned by Hinge match on first date.

    Comment on social media post about woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on their first date, expressing surprise and humor.

    Comment on social media post about woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on their first date, expressing surprise and humor.

    Comment by user farahsabet saying Girl what if it was poisoned with a laughing emoji on a social media post about a hinge match first date.

    Comment by user farahsabet saying Girl what if it was poisoned with a laughing emoji on a social media post about a hinge match first date.

    "I Can't Make This Up": Woman Stunned By What Hinge Match Brought On First Date

    Comment on social media post saying Just marry the man by user tarquinie, responding to a story about a woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on a first date.

    Comment on social media post saying Just marry the man by user tarquinie, responding to a story about a woman stunned by what her Hinge match brought on a first date.

    Comment expressing surprise and humor about lasagna wrapped in foil on a Hinge date, highlighting a woman’s stunned reaction.

    Comment expressing surprise and humor about lasagna wrapped in foil on a Hinge date, highlighting a woman’s stunned reaction.

    Comment from Mia questioning trust in homemade cooking on a first date, expressing disbelief with crying emojis.

    Comment from Mia questioning trust in homemade cooking on a first date, expressing disbelief with crying emojis.

    Comment by Bonnie with laughing emojis expressing disbelief about no container on a Hinge match first date reaction.

    Comment by Bonnie with laughing emojis expressing disbelief about no container on a Hinge match first date reaction.

    Social media comment expressing fear and shock about a surprising Hinge match experience on a first date.

    Social media comment expressing fear and shock about a surprising Hinge match experience on a first date.

    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry BP is going back to idiotic tiktok posts. It was nice when you realized your readers didn’t like them. This one is okay, but still a giant-faced “pay me attention” post in a dangerous and unstable platform. I guess you want to be buzzfeed so much that you will keep shoving garbage like this, celebrity trash, and fake articles selling junk into your readers’ faces. I miss the old bored panda that celebrated art and artists instead of attention whores and plagiarism.

    4
    4points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't need to see lots of pictures of her eating lasagne.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have made sure he ate a few bites first…I watch too much true crime…

    2
    2points
    reply
