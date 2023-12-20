Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Telling Her Disabled Friend To Skip Plans If She Can’t Keep Up
Friends, Relationships

Woman Asks If She's A Jerk For Telling Her Disabled Friend To Skip Plans If She Can't Keep Up

Planning a trip with a large group of friends is not an easy task. That’s why it’s even more upsetting when certain plans fall through when the trip actually happens.

For this redditor, it was one of the friends who was responsible for repeatedly altering the group’s plans. Her disability would cause flare-ups, which would cut certain activities short, and while the OP tried being understanding, her patience eventually ran out.

Traveling with a large group of friends does not always run smoothly

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

This redditor had to repeatedly cut certain activities short during a trip because of her friend

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/Throwaway5473756

The OP provided more information in the comments section

Fellow redditors shared their advice and opinions

Some didn’t think the OP was being a jerk in this situation

Others considered the redditor a jerk

The redditor provided an update after reading netizen’s comments

Image credits: u/Throwaway5473756

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglé is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i agree with the others she is doing it on purpose as she remembered when it was her day to plan an activity the way OP spoke to her was a bit harsh i am all for helping people who have disabilities but there comes a point where some people use that as a way to do and say what they want and thats not okay

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
nicoleblom avatar
LCB
LCB
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like bipolar disorder. Her health is NOT you responsibility and if it impacts your life so much it's time to cut her out until she learns to take care of herself .

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
thedinkydreads avatar
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadie's TA. I, as a Bipolar person, have to take medication daily, or my condition turns me into an unbearable c**t, which I know harms both me and my loved ones. So what do I do? I take the medication. Daily. Be responsible for your s**t, Sadie.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
