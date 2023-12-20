Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Telling Her Disabled Friend To Skip Plans If She Can’t Keep Up
Planning a trip with a large group of friends is not an easy task. That’s why it’s even more upsetting when certain plans fall through when the trip actually happens.
For this redditor, it was one of the friends who was responsible for repeatedly altering the group’s plans. Her disability would cause flare-ups, which would cut certain activities short, and while the OP tried being understanding, her patience eventually ran out.
Traveling with a large group of friends does not always run smoothly
This redditor had to repeatedly cut certain activities short during a trip because of her friend
The OP provided more information in the comments section
Fellow redditors shared their advice and opinions
Some didn’t think the OP was being a jerk in this situation
Others considered the redditor a jerk
The redditor provided an update after reading netizen’s comments
i agree with the others she is doing it on purpose as she remembered when it was her day to plan an activity the way OP spoke to her was a bit harsh i am all for helping people who have disabilities but there comes a point where some people use that as a way to do and say what they want and thats not okay
Sounds like bipolar disorder. Her health is NOT you responsibility and if it impacts your life so much it's time to cut her out until she learns to take care of herself .
Sadie's TA. I, as a Bipolar person, have to take medication daily, or my condition turns me into an unbearable c**t, which I know harms both me and my loved ones. So what do I do? I take the medication. Daily. Be responsible for your s**t, Sadie.
