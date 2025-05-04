Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Steamy Night Goes Cold After Woman Finds Man Left A Nasty Surprise In The Toilet, Again
Old toilet with open seat in a small bathroom, highlighting woman noticing new BF doesnu2019t clean toilet after use issue
Couples, Relationships

Steamy Night Goes Cold After Woman Finds Man Left A Nasty Surprise In The Toilet, Again

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but I would hate to use someone else’s toilet if it’s filthy and gross. I keep my own bathroom clean, sanitized, and smelling fresh. And quite frankly, I’d be embarrassed if a guest used my loo and found any “skid marks” or pee stains.

One woman has shared how her new relationship is about to go down the drain. All because of the state of her boyfriend’s bathroom. She’s given some super icky details about “massive poo stains” and “pubes caked on the ceramic.” The woman says even after addressing the issue with her guy, he’s not doing the bare minimum to keep his toilet and basin clean. She wants to throw in the towel but has first asked netizens if she’s being unreasonable.

RELATED:

    The state of your bathroom can reveal a lot about your personal hygiene habits

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual image)

    One guy’s toilet and its “massive poo stains” could soon cost him his relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wobblychicken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Your bathroom is a breeding ground for bacteria 

    If you think about what bathrooms are used for, it should come as no surprise that bacteria and their friends are partying in there like it’s 1999. They’re dirty, drunk, puking all over, and have no shame in not cleaning up after themselves.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put it into context, some stats reveal that the average toilet seat contains 50 bacteria per square inch, that a single flush can release harmful germs up to 10 inches above the toilet seat, and that more than 1 million bacteria stay alive after a toilet is flushed. If that doesn’t send you running to the loo with disinfectant, then we aren’t sure what will.

    You might think you’re sending all or most of the germs fleeing down the drain when you flush the toilet. But according to global company Initial Hygiene, if you don’t close the toilet lid first, you might be doing more harm than you realize.

    Flushing a bathroom toilet can create a cloud of microscopic water droplets known as “toilet sneeze,” notes the Initial Hygiene site, just like when a person sneezes, a whole bunch of bacteria and viruses can be released.

    “These droplets can travel up to six feet from the toilet bowl, potentially landing on nearby surfaces and increasing the risk of infection,” warns Initial. It goes without saying that shutting the lid before flushing can significantly reduce the spread of germs.

    One of the things that the Covid pandemic taught us was the importance of washing our hands. Properly. By the time you leave a bathroom after using it, you’ve touched a whole bunch of potentially germ-carrying surfaces. The door handle to enter, the toilet seat if you needed to lift it, the flush button or handle, the soap dispenser, taps, and the door handle again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “On average, a toilet bowl contains 3.2 million bacteria per square inch*, including germs in toilet water,” reads a separate post on the Initial Hygiene site. “This is in addition to the bacteria found on the other parts that you have come into contact with, such as the flush handle covered in as much as 83 bacteria per sq. in and the toilet seat surrounded by over 295 bacteria per sq. in.”

    That’s why, call me crazy, but I use a tissue or serviette to open the door of a public bathroom when I leave. Otherwise, what was the point of all that hand-washing?

    And on that note, Initial Hygiene warns that when you step out of the toilet without washing your hands with soap and water, germs on your hands can be transmitted to others who are in close contact with you. “In addition, when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, the germs can enter your body,” reads the site.

    If you aren’t grossed out enough, the guys at Initial want you to know that “a single gram of human feces can contain one trillion germs!” They say that feces are a source of germs, including Salmonella and E.coli, that can cause severe infections and diseases.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Turned my stomach”: many netizens saw exactly where the GF was coming from

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    7

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He sounds like a nice, intelligent bloke, but sometimes highly intelligent people are messy regarding basic cleanliness . However if this is an ongoing issue, I'd be out of there . I'm a 75 year old man and live alone, but I'm very fussy about toilet and bathroom hygiene.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, not living alongside and touching your own foul waste seems like one of the basic of human instincts. Something is off if this guy can live this way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He sounds like a nice, intelligent bloke, but sometimes highly intelligent people are messy regarding basic cleanliness . However if this is an ongoing issue, I'd be out of there . I'm a 75 year old man and live alone, but I'm very fussy about toilet and bathroom hygiene.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, not living alongside and touching your own foul waste seems like one of the basic of human instincts. Something is off if this guy can live this way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda