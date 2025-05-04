Steamy Night Goes Cold After Woman Finds Man Left A Nasty Surprise In The Toilet, Again

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but I would hate to use someone else’s toilet if it’s filthy and gross. I keep my own bathroom clean, sanitized, and smelling fresh. And quite frankly, I’d be embarrassed if a guest used my loo and found any “skid marks” or pee stains.

One woman has shared how her new relationship is about to go down the drain. All because of the state of her boyfriend’s bathroom. She’s given some super icky details about “massive poo stains” and “pubes caked on the ceramic.” The woman says even after addressing the issue with her guy, he’s not doing the bare minimum to keep his toilet and basin clean. She wants to throw in the towel but has first asked netizens if she’s being unreasonable.

The state of your bathroom can reveal a lot about your personal hygiene habits

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual image)

One guy’s toilet and its “massive poo stains” could soon cost him his relationship

Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual image)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Image credits: wobblychicken

Your bathroom is a breeding ground for bacteria

If you think about what bathrooms are used for, it should come as no surprise that bacteria and their friends are partying in there like it’s 1999. They’re dirty, drunk, puking all over, and have no shame in not cleaning up after themselves.

To put it into context, some stats reveal that the average toilet seat contains 50 bacteria per square inch, that a single flush can release harmful germs up to 10 inches above the toilet seat, and that more than 1 million bacteria stay alive after a toilet is flushed. If that doesn’t send you running to the loo with disinfectant, then we aren’t sure what will.

You might think you’re sending all or most of the germs fleeing down the drain when you flush the toilet. But according to global company Initial Hygiene, if you don’t close the toilet lid first, you might be doing more harm than you realize.

Flushing a bathroom toilet can create a cloud of microscopic water droplets known as “toilet sneeze,” notes the Initial Hygiene site, just like when a person sneezes, a whole bunch of bacteria and viruses can be released.

“These droplets can travel up to six feet from the toilet bowl, potentially landing on nearby surfaces and increasing the risk of infection,” warns Initial. It goes without saying that shutting the lid before flushing can significantly reduce the spread of germs.

One of the things that the Covid pandemic taught us was the importance of washing our hands. Properly. By the time you leave a bathroom after using it, you’ve touched a whole bunch of potentially germ-carrying surfaces. The door handle to enter, the toilet seat if you needed to lift it, the flush button or handle, the soap dispenser, taps, and the door handle again.

“On average, a toilet bowl contains 3.2 million bacteria per square inch*, including germs in toilet water,” reads a separate post on the Initial Hygiene site. “This is in addition to the bacteria found on the other parts that you have come into contact with, such as the flush handle covered in as much as 83 bacteria per sq. in and the toilet seat surrounded by over 295 bacteria per sq. in.”

That’s why, call me crazy, but I use a tissue or serviette to open the door of a public bathroom when I leave. Otherwise, what was the point of all that hand-washing?

And on that note, Initial Hygiene warns that when you step out of the toilet without washing your hands with soap and water, germs on your hands can be transmitted to others who are in close contact with you. “In addition, when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, the germs can enter your body,” reads the site.

If you aren’t grossed out enough, the guys at Initial want you to know that “a single gram of human feces can contain one trillion germs!” They say that feces are a source of germs, including Salmonella and E.coli, that can cause severe infections and diseases.

“Turned my stomach”: many netizens saw exactly where the GF was coming from

