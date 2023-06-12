Random Karen Starts Shaming This Mom For Breastfeeding In Her Car, The Baby Spits Milk At Her

Remember the good old comedy Baby’s Day Out, where a 1 Y.O. baby kidnapped for ransom becomes a real curse for hapless criminals, arranging for them real, albeit very funny, retribution? The events in this movie take place somewhere in the early ’90s, and about ten years later, the story that we are going to tell you about happened.

No, there were no criminals here, and no one actually broke the law. There was only a typical entitled woman who believed that she had the right to teach everyone and everything – including the author of this story, the user u/JynxMama.

The author of the post delivered a baby 20 years ago and once went to the local park to breastfeed her

Image credits: Wendy Wei (not the actual image)

The woman picked a nice cozy place to park her car, sat in the backseat and started feeding the baby

Image credits: u/JynxMama

Image credits: Logan Fisher (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/JynxMama

Then some lady came literally out of nowhere and started accusing mom of ‘sexually assaulting’ the baby by simply breastfeeding her

Image credits: Eric Lewis (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/JynxMama

The mom was stunned but the baby ‘stood up’ for her by just spitting breastmilk at the offender

So, imagine – a beautiful autumn day about twenty years ago, a new mom in a car arrived in a city park with a newborn daughter and was looking for a place to feed her. In the Original Poster’s (OP) own words, this isn’t about the pros and cons of breastfeeding at all – it’s just another ‘Karen’ story.

So, the author of the post finally found a convenient place where she could park the car in the shade, and besides, far from passersby, so as not to accidentally embarrass someone with the sight of a breastfeeding mother. And just at this very moment, some lady (the original poster suggests calling her Karen, and we have absolutely no objection to that), lashed out at her, accusing her of sexually assaulting her baby daughter. Yes, you read that right – sexually assaulting the baby by simply breastfeeding her!

If you think that the author of the post somehow found an especially witty or effective way to brush off the offender, you are 100% mistaken. Mom was so stunned that she was literally speechless. However, at that moment, the tiny daughter came to the defense of her mom! Apparently, the baby just wanted to clear her mouth of breastmilk, so she simply spit out everything in there. And it so happened that Karen just happened to be in the way of splashes of milk and saliva…

The original poster does not even remember what she said at that moment, if she even said anything at all – she simply rolled with laughter, looking at how the spat-upon Karen shook off her breastmilk and shamefully ran away. “Don’t come for my kid, she’ll get you every time,” the author of the post states.

Image credits: Leeloo Thefirst (not the actual image)

Currently, all US states and territories officially allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location. However, at the time described by the original poster, twenty years ago, not all states had managed to adopt the relevant legislative acts. In any case, mom was in her own car at that moment, and Karen didn’t blame her for any violation of public morality at all, but made the most ridiculous accusation – for which, however, she received an adequately ridiculous retribution.

In addition, according to USlegal, “a public place is generally an indoor or outdoor area, whether privately or publicly owned, to which the public have access by right or by invitation, expressed or implied, whether by payment of money or not, but not a place when used exclusively by one or more individuals for a private gathering or other personal purpose.” As you can see, the OP’s car is definitely not a public place. Period.

Most commenters on the original post massively supported the author, and in addition, many mothers remembered similar, funny or instructive stories from their own breastfeeding experience. And, of course, many people could not resist laughing at the disgraced champion of public morality. “Good lord! SA?!! Does she realize we’re mammals?” one of the folks in the comments wrote.

However, sometimes such offenders in terms of breastfeeding can be found among your own relatives or in-laws. For example, the FIL of the heroine of this post categorically forbade her to breastfeed her baby in any of the rooms of his own house, except for the guest bedroom, and this was not twenty years ago, but relatively recently. So the number of weird people hasn’t actually decreased that much in two decades… And now we’re also looking forward to your own comments and maybe some similar tales about breastfeeding, so please feel free to add everything in the comments below.

Most of the folks in the comments praised the mom and daughter and cracked up at the hapless champion of morality as well