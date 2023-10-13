Woman Wants To End Marriage After Learning American Man Feels Embarrassed By Her Culture
A lasting romantic relationship is all about compromise, and even more so when it’s between people from different cultures.
They need to find ways to understand each other’s backgrounds and embrace a multitude of traditions, some of which can even seem contradictory.
It can be quite a challenge. For example, a new US resident, who goes on Reddit by the nickname Any_Yogurtcloset_601, said that she and her American boyfriend managed to make it work at first, but when they agreed to get married, something as seemingly simple as a wedding band started dividing them.
This woman moved to the US five years ago, and she soon met an American guy to whom she eventually got engaged
But now she’s considering breaking up with him because she feels that he’s embarrassed to be part of her culture
Intercultural relationship conflicts similar to this one often get resolved
In the years that she’s been practicing, psychologist Lubna Somjee has worked with couples around similar issues.
“I’ve definitely seen some classic cultural clashes, although many times people have been able to sort of work through them,” Somjee says.
“One of the classic issues is when neither parties have, sort of, prepped themselves for what to expect when they meet the parents. They think they have, but they really haven’t – although most of the time those meetings have gone fairly well in spite of.”
Eventually, it often boils down to how badly people want to be with each other.
“Most of the couples I see do stay together, but I would not say that it was very rare that some couples would break up,” Somjee explains.
“For example, a young couple I worked with had an interracial union and met each other’s families. And it wasn’t until they met each other’s families that it sort of punctuated for them how different their backgrounds were. And they [came] home and for the first time had a much more serious, in-depth discussion of how their culture impacts their everyday life and realized how different their views were on a lot of things. And unfortunately for that couple, those differences were irreconcilable.”
Maybe this conflict was the first time that Any_Yogurtcloset_601 and her partner actually understood their differences, too?
In a way, the general public is rooting for them. As intermarriage grows more prevalent in the United States, the public has become more accepting of it. A 2017 Pew Research Center survey found that roughly four in ten adults (39%) say that people of different races marrying each other is good for society (up significantly from 24% in 2010). Similarly, the share saying this trend is a bad thing for society is down to 9% (from 13% in 2010). And the share saying it doesn’t make much of a difference for society is also down to 52% (from 61%).
I myself wouldn't wear a piece of jewelry for the rest if my life. But I wouldn't lie about it to my partner
Same. I'd be willing to get it done in a way that it could be taken off and put back on, especially since it can sometimes get in the way, and/or some jobs wouldn't allow you to have jewelry on, but I wouldn't lie about it, and I'd at least be willing to wear it when I'm not working and/or not doing something that it could cause problems with.
Firstly I'm struggling to see how one gold FITTED bangle would be unprofessional. He can wear a shirt with cuffs and it will just look as general as a wrist watch band, if its seen much at all. Secondly, he must have understood the point of permanency, basically he ended the marriage by cutting that bracelet. If he is really that thick he didn't understand this after so many conversations about it and a whole ceremony where the importance is discussed at nauseum, then he is not a deep enough thinker to recognise honouring a damned thing, the marriage is pointless, don't bother.
I expect the comment about it being unprofessional is hiding the fact that he doesn’t want the bangle at all. He’s an immature person and feels that this is marking him somehow.
Yeh it has certainly marked him as a man lacking in honour. He lied about being enthusiastic and empathetic regarding the culture and he completely went against his own vows Almost immediately after he made them.
Both you and CV Vir are absolutely correct. His actions suggest that he's a man of poor character and substance. It seems as though he may be concerned that he would need to explain why he's wearing the bangle but as far as I can see there's only a very few times that he'd be bothered or upset by having to explain why he's wearing the bangle in the first place and they're all shady in regards to his marriage and wife. Seems like if he were proud of his relationship and marriage, he wouldn't mind wearing it at all. Apparently, thousands of men wear them under the same circumstances and don't experience the issues he has mentioned. His sneaky, spineless, gaslighting, behavior warrants her taking a long hard look at their relationship before proceeding with it. I feel so badly for her and I wish her strength and courage in her decisions regarding whether to move forward together or alone. Edited: long was corrected from look.
American white men (the behavior makes me think he is) are lied to for their whole lives are are told that at the end of the day they are the most important thing in the world and that others are juuuuuuust a bit beneath them. An alarming number of them take it to heart and act accordingly.
That's a sweeping generation, his skin colour is irrelevant, as is hers. I've seen good and bad, narcissistic and empathic behaviour everywhere in the world in so many ways.
@TMoxraaaar, I'd recommended saying "some" or even "many" instead of just leaving it as a generalization. Not everyone who is cis-male and white has grown up being told they were anything other than a waste, and some people use generalizations like what you said to disregard them, or at least tell them they've never had to overcome anything or had to struggle because [insert whatever generalization here], even when not knowing what the person has had to deal with. Also, making a generalization about a group of people like that is literally a large portion of the definitions of a bigot. Understanding that not everyone in a group is the same is a great step towards avoiding bigotry. :)
He is inconsistent, insensitive, unreliable, and can't be trusted to be straightforward and honest. That ceremony is pretty elaborate, she informed him about it's meaning numerous times and he participated. Bolt cutter the ring he gave you and give it back.
