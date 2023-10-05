“Either We All Help Together, Taking Turns Or We Don’t Help”: Woman Won’t Help A Pregnant Peer
Unpaid overtime is far from anyone’s ideal scenario. But every once in a while people might have to add an hour or two to their workday, often to help a fellow employee.
But a couple of hours here and there are far from working overtime for months on end. That’s what redditor u/Content_Plate1802 was asked to do to cover for her pregnant coworker. She suggested that everyone in the team share the load, but the colleagues believed that she alone should do it as she was the only one without children or, in their words, responsibilities.
In order to learn more about people’s views towards childless individuals, Bored Panda reached out to Professor of Healthcare Studies at Salem State University and author of “Women Without Children”, Yvonne M. Vissing, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.
Some pregnancies bring unexpected situations that might stand in the way of working
Image credits: Matilda Wormwood (not the actual image)
This redditor refused to cover for her pregnant coworker who was ordered bed rest
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual image)
Image credits: Content_Plate1802
The question of having children can be a sensitive issue
There can be numerous reasons people don’t have kids, from choosing not to to being unable to have children. Whether they’re child-free or involuntarily childless respectively, it can be a sensitive subject, especially with stigma around it being quite prevalent.
Research suggests that in poor-resource areas, for instance, stigma is one of the most prominent negative consequences when it comes to being childless in a community. Data suggests that not having children can also have a negative effect on the in-law relationship and marriage.
The study emphasized that, based on the research regarding the Western world, involuntary childlessness can have strong psychological and psychosomatic effects, and women seem to be especially affected. Some of the most common negative consequences include distress, raised levels of depression and anxiety, feelings of blame and guilt, and somatic complaints, among others.
These negative outcomes are just part of the reason people shouldn’t be making comments about or downplaying the structure of others’ families. For example, to say that someone’s free time is less valuable because they don’t have children, as team members implied to the OP. Nowadays, nearly one in six adults over 55 are childless, according to a 2021 report, who would likely frown upon such views.
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual image)
Not all people are equally excited by the prospect of creating a family
“The message that the child-free person has no life, or that their life is not as important as those with kids, is a harsh and inaccurate one to send. It is logical that people could feel resentment as a result,” Professor of Healthcare Studies at Salem State University and author of “Women Without Children”, Yvonne M. Vissing, told Bored Panda.
She added that sometimes individuals tend to forget that, despite spending a lot of time together, colleagues are not family, which is why they might not care about their coworkers’ kin to the same extent as they do.
“The people with children might not be trying to impose upon child-free people or send the message that they aren’t important. But this ends up being the message a lot of times because, in moments of desperation, we have come to rely upon our co-employee relationships as if they are family. We often forget that the people we see every day at work really aren’t our family, and that we shouldn’t necessarily expect them to care.”
Another factor that can play a significant role in similar situations is widely accepted norms. “There has been a cultural norm that people are ‘supposed’ to get married and have children; this is true around the world,” Prof. Vissing suggested. “There is another norm that families are ‘supposed’ to be our top priority.” With similar cultural norms being so prevalent, some people with children might find it difficult to see eye to eye with those who do not consider creating a family a priority.
Policies regarding maternity leave can differ greatly from country to country
While some people don’t want to or can’t have children, others can’t wait to welcome their little one into the world. But that often entails jumping through quite a few hoops before the baby arrives, whether it’s health, home, or work, among other things, that they relate to. The latter is what the OP’s coworker had to figure out, as she wasn’t able to work anymore, but needed the income before she could start her paid maternity leave.
Policies regarding maternity leave vary with each country (it can even differ from state to state or depending on the industry). The redditor’s colleague was seemingly to get six months of paid leave, which only half of the world’s high- and middle-income countries, which are part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) or the European Union (EU), provide, The Guardian reports.
It pointed out that, according to UNICEF’s data, Estonia is the leading country, where new mothers reportedly get full wages for the first 18 months of their little one’s life; last on the list is the US with zero weeks, as there is no national statutory paid maternity leave.
The OP’s colleague was ordered bed rest way before her paid maternity leave was due to start, which resulted in the dilemma of who could cover her workload. Even though the redditor sympathized with the soon-to-be-mother, she wasn’t willing to do unpaid overtime for months, especially considering that the rest of the team members weren’t either. Fellow redditors seemingly took different sides on the matter.
Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual image)
What bothers me most about the YTA comment at the bottom is how it's worded as if having children is inevitable rather than a choice.
God and the first one claiming that a person not working extra hours is at fault if the company gets sued? Like the company is her responsability?
They bothered me too but moreso because they, and to an extent you have fallen for the trick of making it about those with kids versus those without. None of the employees should be being blamed for this. People should be able to get pregnant without worrying about losing their job or getting into financial trouble. No colleague should be forced to pick up their work either. The company should hire more help as standard. The company "benefits" are not adequate. The company policy is to blame, not any of the people.
"B-but no one treats people who don't have kids badly! You need to shut up about it!" Yeah, having kids isn't inevitable. The coworkers are a$$holes for thinking that only they are allowed to have a life outside of work because they reproduced. However, the top a$$holes are management. What the need to do is have everyone who can help Ava work from homework an equal amount of extra work to set that up. Free reign to bully your coworker into doing all the extra work because they don't have kids is toxic management.
That comment is just from someone exactly like the AH in the story. Don't worry about it.
Yeh, you're right to the point I related back to it to ram my own example home. Of course, hopes and dreams were generalised enough and I did intend to encompass anything not just children but I still reacted to it, it's so ingrained, I'm childless even and happy but it's everywhere in society and we fall into it at a blink and a glance.
As choice becomes obligation....
Those saying YTA are TA. Time flies far faster than we want to believe. If you are single, it's your time to maybe socialise, date and potentially find someone you too can have a family. All those unpaid hours is time you can't devote to following your own hopes and dreams for your future, all asked for by those who got their version of happy families but think you are just a work horse with no right to time to pursue yours.
That's an excellent point you're making, I never even thought about it that way. But then again, I am single and child free, with no intention whatsoever to change that.
That's a fair point. I am childfree so I'm not trying to find someone to have kids with, but sometimes I like to date and try to make friends. If you are trying to find a partner, with or without kids, it's harder to do if your company discriminates against you because you "don't have a family". (And people with kids isn't the only way to have a family; there are many different kinds of families.) Work-life balance should be for everyone, regardless of if they have kids or not.
NTA, but your countries labor/labour laws are. Whatever the (medical) reason is for your co-workers absence: 1.) She should not be fired for it 2.) Coworkers should not take the burden for it 3.) The company should get a temporary substitute. Imo this has nothing to do with "entitled parents" but with company/country laws/rules. Do not shift blame/point fingers at coworkers. Look up, and look more up.
While the root cause is the laws (or lack of them) governing this we should hold people responsible for holding a viewpoint that child-less people "deserve" less respect in regards to their free time.
Yes, this! The company is the biggest a$$hole, but the coworkers suck too.
She isn't getting fired, just isn't getting paid. I agree that there shouldn't be a limit to paid sick leave; if you're sick, you're sick. I was impressed by the 6 months paid maternity leave that apparently doesn't come out of your sick or vacation time, though.
