“AITA For Not Switching Seats With A Mother On An Airplane, Then Ignoring Her Children?”
Flight attendant walking through airplane aisle serving passengers, highlighting airplane seat and child seating situation.
Entitled People, Social Issues

“AITA For Not Switching Seats With A Mother On An Airplane, Then Ignoring Her Children?”

The less chaos and more peace on your flight, the better. But that’s sometimes a bit too much to ask from the universe, isn’t it? Some of your fellow passengers may feel entitled to your seat and try to pressure you into giving it up. They can get really confused when you politely tell them ‘no.’

That’s exactly what happened to internet user u/airplanebabies. In a post on the AITA subreddit, they shared how a fellow plane passenger, a mom, demanded they switch seats so she could be next to her kids. Failing that, she wanted the author to babysit her munchkins throughout the flight. Scroll down for the full story and to read how the net reacted.

    Sometimes, family members get seated separately, and it can lead to a lot of chaos when the parents want to switch seats

    Image credits:

    An anonymous traveler wanted to know if they were in the wrong for refusing to accommodate the wishes of a particularly rude and entitled mom

    Image credits:

    Image credits:

    While kindness is appreciated, nobody’s under any obligation to switch seats… especially when someone’s guilt-tripping them

    Nobody’s advocating that you should be cold-hearted, unempathetic, overly selfish, or needlessly cruel. On the flip side, neither should you feel like you have to put your needs and comfort on the back burner for the sake of entitled and rude strangers.

    As they say, “poor planning on your part does not necessitate an emergency on mine.” In other words, someone isn’t obligated to switch seats with a parent who didn’t plan ahead and failed to book their seat next to their kids.

    Of course, sometimes, most seats are sold out and you take what you can get. But there are nice and polite ways to ask someone to move. And if your fellow passenger finds it in their heart to switch with you? Awesome!

    But if they say ‘no,’ you can’t get mad at them for having basic boundaries. ‘No’ is a valid answer. They might have claustrophobia, like the author u/airplanebabies, which is why they want to stay in their aisle seat.

    Or they might simply feel entitled to the seat they paid for, fair and square. Or a dozen other reasons. Not that they owe anyone an explanation. Nor should they be guilt-tripped into becoming an unpaid babysitter for the duration of the flight.

    Again, there’s room for kindness here. However, you can’t force someone to be kind to you, a complete stranger. Especially if you have an aggressive reaction to them enforcing incredibly basic boundaries. If you want help or a favor, it really pays to be authentically likable and amicable.

    Image credits:

    If you and your family have been seated separately, raise the issue at the gate or ticket counter, not on the plane

    According to Fodor’s Travel, there are a few reasons why families that travel together might not be seated next to each other.

    For example, a non-revenue standby traveler, with discounted tickets, might be assigned whatever empty seats are left on board. So, they might get separated on nearly full flights.

    “In other cases, travelers may opt to save money by booking a basic economy ticket, which doesn’t allow them to pre-select seats ahead of time.”

    In other words, if you desperately want to sit together on a flight, it’s best to avoid being cheap and pay a bit extra to get the seats you want. This helps you avoid creating chaos for your fellow passengers if you have small kids to take care of.

    “People should talk to the gate or ticket counter agent if they’re seated separately. Do this instead of going on the plane, trying to get the flight attendants involved, and asking other passengers to switch with you. Boarding is a hectic time for flight attendants, and space is tight, so reconfiguring passenger seats can be challenging,” one flight attendant told Fodor’s Travel.

    What are your thoughts on this situation, dear Pandas? Would you have switched seats with the mom or babysat her kids throughout the flight? Or do you think it’s perfectly reasonable to gently say ‘no’ and leave it at that? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    Image credits:

    After going through the story, most internet users were squarely in the author’s corner. Here’s their perspective

    Screenshot of an online discussion about not switching airplane seats with a mother and ignoring her children.

    Not everyone was on the same page, however. Some readers called the traveler out as well

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mom is a bit of an a-hole for continuing asking OP when they said no already several times. Best thing to do in this situation was grab a flight attendant and explain the situation of OP needing isle seat and mom needing to sit with kids, what can we do to make this happen? Although the flight attendants could've been a bit more pro-active in helping find a solution.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't fly often but here you can either pay for a seat reservation when booking or pick your own seat when doing online check in. The online check in usually starts 72 hours before the flight and when you check in fast you always get the seats you want? So how come these people always get stuck in random seats they don't like?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You rawdogging is not my concern. Pay for your seat beforehand, and sit in them. F**k your kids.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
