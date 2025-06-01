Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Leaves Sister Alone With Her Kids After Booking Business Class Without Telling Her
Person sitting in economy class looking toward business class where child plays with toys near airplane window.
Family, Relationships

Person Leaves Sister Alone With Her Kids After Booking Business Class Without Telling Her

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Family often comes first, but there are days when you have to prioritize yourself. Maybe that means skipping that pricey dinner with your cousins or saying “no” to a last-minute babysitting request. In an ideal world, setting boundaries wouldn’t cause drama. But as one woman found out, sometimes it definitely does.

She shared how her sister expected her to help care for her two young kids during a 10-hour flight. Not wanting to give up her sleep and sanity for the entire journey, the woman came up with a quiet backup plan instead. Keep reading to see how she managed to dodge babysitting duty at 30,000 feet.

RELATED:

    Long-distance flights can often be challenging for young children

    Image credits: Rahul Singh (not the actual image)

    A woman questioned whether she was too harsh for refusing to babysit her sister’s kids during a long flight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: musefoto (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Frugal Flyer (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Throwaway9887453232

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author provided more details about her strained situation with her sister

    Traveling with young children often comes with its own set of challenges and can be especially exhausting for parents navigating long flights

    Being a parent is no small feat. Now, imagine doing it solo: juggling two kids, your own responsibilities, and the ever-growing pressure to get it all right. It’s no wonder so many single parents lean on their support systems, whether that’s family, friends, or even coworkers. But sometimes, even the best support comes with its limits, and that’s where things get complicated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Traveling with kids? That’s a whole different challenge. Especially when it involves a long-haul flight. Between the cramped spaces, cabin pressure changes, and restlessness, it’s a recipe for exhaustion. 

    To get a better idea of how parents manage mid-air meltdowns, Bored Panda spoke with Ellie, a seasoned flight attendant who’s been flying with a low-budget airline for over a decade. She’s seen everything, from kids peacefully napping through turbulence to full-blown tantrums in row 22. And along the way, she’s picked up some smart advice.

    Flying with kids can be a hassle,” Ellie says, “but I’ve also seen parents who absolutely nail it. It’s not about perfection, it’s about preparation and patience. That combo makes a world of difference, both for the kids and everyone else on the plane.”

    She explains that many parents rely on tech as their go-to. “They hand the kids an iPad loaded with movies, games, or YouTube videos. It works like magic. Screens, when used wisely, can buy parents hours of peace during a flight.” For tired parents, a well-charged tablet is basically gold.

    Others try a more old-school route: books, coloring pads, sticker activity books. “These parents are determined to keep things screen-free, and honestly, some of them pull it off beautifully,” Ellie shares. “It depends on the kid and the routine they’re used to.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ellie recalls one mother who came exceptionally prepared. “She packed her child’s favorite plush toys, a small blanket, even a few surprise gifts to open mid-flight. Her whole carry-on was a mobile entertainment station.” The result? A calm, content child who barely made a sound.

    Keeping a stash of their favorite snacks on hand can work wonders: lifting moods, distracting little minds, and preventing mid-air meltdowns

    “One tip I always give parents is: tire your kids out before the flight,” Ellie says. “Walk around the terminal, let them run a bit. If they’re even a little worn out by the time they board, they’re far more likely to nap during the flight.”

    Snacks can be game-changers, too. “If you have their favorite snacks ready, kids tend to be more cooperative. I’ve seen many small tantrums completely neutralized by a well-timed cracker or fruit snack,” she laughs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reward systems help as well. “Let them know they’ll get a treat for being on their best behavior. Something as simple as a new toy or extra screen time later, it motivates them and sets clear expectations.”

    “You could also rotate activities throughout the flight,” Ellie adds. “Don’t give them everything at once. Space it out so there’s always something new to look forward to. That pacing really helps avoid boredom-induced meltdowns.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ellie concludes, “Honestly, most parents are doing their best. It’s tough up there in the clouds with little ones. But a little planning and a lot of grace can go a long way for both the parent and everyone around them.”

    In this particular case, the woman at the heart of the story wasn’t a parent, but her sister expected her to co-parent for 10 straight hours in the sky. Instead, she chose her peace and upgraded her seat. Would you have done the same? Or would you have pitched in for family’s sake? Let us know what you think.

    Some people supported the woman, saying she made the right decision by setting boundaries

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others felt her actions were unkind and lacked consideration for her sister’s struggles

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda