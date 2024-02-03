Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Dad Figures Out How To Make Woman On Plane Uncomfortable After She Refuses To Move Her Hair Away
Social Issues

Dad Figures Out How To Make Woman On Plane Uncomfortable After She Refuses To Move Her Hair Away

Hair is, for the most part, considered a pretty personal thing. It’s not like we let just anyone touch it, and if we ever feel tense, it’s one of the first things we touch (and then fondle) in order to comfort ourselves and to alleviate all that stress.

However, there’s a contingent of people who like to live dangerously and throw their beautiful luscious hair over their airplane seat rest only to be creeped out by the dad of the kid whose in-flight movie was blocked as a result.

It always seems more deliberate than anything whenever passengers throw their hair over the seat rest on a plane

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual image)

One thing they don’t expect, through, is a dad, whose kid couldn’t watch a movie because of said hair, putting an end to the obnoxiousness

Image credits: ismail mohamed – SoviLe (not the actual image)

Image credits: Annual_Duty_5258

No, he didn’t cut the hair—rather, he swapped seats with the kid and creeped out and shamed the passenger with sarcasm

A Redditor was recently flying with his wife and kid to Mexico when the lady sitting in front of his daughter threw her goldie locks over her seat rest, thus blocking the Trolls movie the kid was enjoying.

Talking didn’t help, so he instead swapped seats with his daughter. When she asked why, he explained he just wanted to take a closer look at the woman’s hair because he thought it was pretty.

No more of the woman’s hair was seen throughout the rest of the flight.

The reason why this ended up on r/AITAH was that his wife thought it was rude. Not Redditors, though—they thought the dad was the hero here. Folks thought the resolution was quick and smooth, all the while keeping it civil.

If anything, they paid for a hairless seat. They deserved one.

Image credits: Christina Spoerer (not the actual image)

When it comes to plane etiquette, there are not specifics in terms of hair, but it is generally expected that folks keep to their own space

Everyone who flew at least once understands how cramped airplanes can be and there is little room for personal space. But that doesn’t mean someone else has to suffer while you overcompensate for it. Yes, that includes hair.

Instead, the most sensible solution to keeping everyone else out of your hair is to tie it up. There is no point in trying to look beautiful on a plane because it’ll all still look like you’ve just got out of bed.

But if you insist on looking the part of a dashing swordsman, take a small dry shampoo bottle on board and go wild on your hair before you land.

However, if you see someone who flat out refuses to keep their hair in line, do not meddle with it: don’t tie knots, don’t cut it, don’t tangle, nothing. Instead simply ask the flight attendants to help (if talking doesn’t work), or do what the dad did—if it’s an issue of not being able to see the screen, and there is an opportunity to swap seats, go for it. It doesn’t hurt anyone.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Are you team dad or team Goldie Locks? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

Image credits: Kenny Eliason (not the actual image)

Folks online were all confident that the dad was not  jerk

Some folks shared similar stories of hair-filled flights

There were a couple of people who played the devil’s advocate and sided with the Mrs

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll
Popular on Bored Panda
gabbym avatar
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely HATED it in school when a girl sitting in front of me would flip her hair and it would get all over my desk. I was tempted on more than one occasion to just cut it.

viviane_katz avatar
-
-
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would someone drape their long hair over the back of a seat? Are they not concerned that it might get caught when someone lowers and then raises the tray?

