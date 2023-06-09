“Mary Is About 500 Lbs”: Parents Drop Their Adult Autistic Daughter On A Neighbor, And They Can’t Handle It Anymore
When people repeatedly do things out of the kindness of their hearts, others might make using their help a habit. That’s what happened to the redditor u/Soggy-Golf9150, who opened up to the AITAH community about having to look after her neighbors’ daughter time and again.
The daughter is in her late twenties-early thirties and has special needs, which is why she needs supervision. However, instead of finding someone to care for her, the young woman’s parents rely on their neighbor to do that. Scroll down to find the full story.
Repeatedly helping others might lead to them taking advantage of certain situations
This person had to repeatedly look after their neighbor’s special needs daughter
She needs to get social services involved. Mary's parents are neglecting her and this is a form of abuse. There will be adult safeguarding services for the OP to contact. Sod what the parents think, they clearly don't GAF about the neighbour or the daughter.
Why on earth does OP need advice on the matter of "AITA"? Mary needs special care from experts, OP is not a special care institution. I don't know where this is going on, but in most countries special care exists, in a wide variety to cater for every need. Some payment would be required, the parents need to check if they can get support.
