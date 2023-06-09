Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Mary Is About 500 Lbs”: Parents Drop Their Adult Autistic Daughter On A Neighbor, And They Can’t Handle It Anymore
33points
Parenting, Social Issues56 minutes ago

“Mary Is About 500 Lbs”: Parents Drop Their Adult Autistic Daughter On A Neighbor, And They Can’t Handle It Anymore

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

When people repeatedly do things out of the kindness of their hearts, others might make using their help a habit. That’s what happened to the redditor u/Soggy-Golf9150, who opened up to the AITAH community about having to look after her neighbors’ daughter time and again.

The daughter is in her late twenties-early thirties and has special needs, which is why she needs supervision. However, instead of finding someone to care for her, the young woman’s parents rely on their neighbor to do that. Scroll down to find the full story.

Repeatedly helping others might lead to them taking advantage of certain situations

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

This person had to repeatedly look after their neighbor’s special needs daughter

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Credits: seventyfourimages

The OP provided more details in the comment section

Redditors shared their thoughts and advice in the comments as well

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She needs to get social services involved. Mary's parents are neglecting her and this is a form of abuse. There will be adult safeguarding services for the OP to contact. Sod what the parents think, they clearly don't GAF about the neighbour or the daughter.

4
4points
reply
Verena
Verena
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why on earth does OP need advice on the matter of "AITA"? Mary needs special care from experts, OP is not a special care institution. I don't know where this is going on, but in most countries special care exists, in a wide variety to cater for every need. Some payment would be required, the parents need to check if they can get support.

2
2points
reply
POST
Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She needs to get social services involved. Mary's parents are neglecting her and this is a form of abuse. There will be adult safeguarding services for the OP to contact. Sod what the parents think, they clearly don't GAF about the neighbour or the daughter.

4
4points
reply
Verena
Verena
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why on earth does OP need advice on the matter of "AITA"? Mary needs special care from experts, OP is not a special care institution. I don't know where this is going on, but in most countries special care exists, in a wide variety to cater for every need. Some payment would be required, the parents need to check if they can get support.

2
2points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda