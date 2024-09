ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a dog, I’m sure you know why they’re considered man’s best friend. They’re cuddly, cute, loyal, loving and more than happy to be treated like your child. Sure, they might not grow up and be able to communicate in the same way that a human can, but there’s nothing wrong with considering your pup your fur baby.

Well, there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. But one father was offended when his girlfriend made it clear that she would always prioritize her beloved dog over his son. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman posted on Reddit seeking advice, as well as some of the replies invested readers left.

Many people consider their pets to be family

But one dad was shocked to learn that his girlfriend would choose her dog over his son

Later, the author shared an update on the status of her relationship

The majority of pet owners consider their animals to be members of the family just as much as their human loved ones

Not everyone is an animal person, and not everyone has a desire to have children. So it can sometimes be difficult to convey to someone what it feels like to love a tiny creature with your entire heart, whether they’re a human baby or a puppy. But there’s no question that the bond you share with your little one can be incredibly strong, regardless of whether they’ll grow up to get an education and have a career or spend their days chasing a frisbee around the backyard.

In fact, a 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 51% of pet owners consider their fur babies to be just as much a part of the family as a human member. Women are even more likely to consider their dogs and cats to be family members, as 57% reported that they do. And when it comes to lower income individuals and those living in urban areas, over 60% count their pets as family members.

62% of adults in the United States own pets, including 77% of those who live with a partner. It’s also no surprise that dogs are the most popular pets in America. Nearly half of all pet owners only have dogs. But not everyone is satisfied with how pets are treated, compared to humans. In fact, nearly a third of American pet owners believe that there is not enough emphasis on the wellbeing of our furry friends.

Babies cost over three times more than dogs in their first year at home

When it comes to why so many people count their pets as family members, Ruffgers notes that there are several benefits to treating your dog and cat as one of your own. First, especially with children, pets can teach us life lessons. They can help your kiddos understand companionship, empathy, how to care for others and responsibility.

Pets also provide us with comfort. They are great for our mental health, as they can ease anxiety, help us feel less isolated and provide a sense of security. They can even improve our social lives as well! I have never had so many interactions with strangers as when I’ve been taking my dog for a walk. And if you have photos of your cat on your phone readily available, they can be a great conversation starter for fellow kitty lovers.

There are certain similarities between having a pet and a child: you have to feed them, care for them and of course, pay for them. And if you’re wondering if it’s more expensive to have a baby or a puppy, Safewise has done the math for us. They report that, within the first year of adopting a dog, you can expect to spend about $1,082 (excluding medical costs) on everything your furry friend needs. And if you’re having a child, they’re probably going to cost you around $3,739 before their first birthday (again, excluding medical fees).

It’s important to understand what you’re getting yourself into before becoming a parent or adopting a pet

For both dogs and babies, food is going to be the biggest expense. Dog owners will likely spend about $390 on kibble, while parents using formula might spend $1,734 during the year. And if they’ll be breastfeeding exclusively, there’s plenty of equipment they’ll need to purchase as well that can quickly add up.

It is completely up to you whether you want to have a child or a pet (or neither or both!), but whatever you choose, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into. Both can be a huge responsibility and quickly become expensive. According to Society19, if you’re trying to determine whether you’re better off having a dog or a child, money is the first factor that you should consider. But sleep is an important one too.

Puppies might keep you up all night a few times in the beginning, but babies can do it for months, or even years. Kids might wake up with nightmares, have accidents in their beds or suddenly decide that they need a bedtime story from Mom and Dad or they’ll never fall asleep again. And of course, consider how much of your freedom you’ll have to give up when you decide to become a dog or human parent. They’re both time commitments, but one probably shouldn’t be left home alone until they’re at least 10 years old.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice? Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda piece discussing similar issues, look no further than right here!

Many readers assured the woman that she had a right to prioritize her pet, and she joined in on the conversation

However, some readers disagreed with how the woman handled the situation

