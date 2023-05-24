But when you have multiple children of the animal variety, they might not only have beef with you, but also with each other. One curious Reddit user recently asked pet owners to detail the drama that’s been going on between their furry, fluffy and feathery babies, and it turns out that pets are just as petty as us. Enjoy reading these juicy stories about animal siblings, and be sure to upvote the ones you'd like to see re-enacted on a soap opera!

If you’re a pet parent, you know how dramatic your little animal babies can be. They might push you off the couch just to stretch their legs, cry when you won’t share your pizza or pee on the floor just because you refuse to let them attack the vacuum.

#1 My flock of chickens is very dedicated to my rooster and obeys his every command—with the exception of one hen named Vicky. She doesn’t give a f**k about him and only wants to hang out with us humans. She follows us around and is just super friendly and cute and chatty, and of course, we spoil her with delicious treats all day. When I weed the garden she’s right behind me, scratching up the soil like she’s helping me lol and eating all the newly exposed bugs. She’ll walk up to us, look up, and say “hmm-hmm?” like she’s asking, “What’s goin’ on?” The other hens are always by the rooster’s side, but she comes and goes as she pleases.



Rooster can’t stand it. He does everything he can to get her attention, like making the “I found food” call and picking up a random pebble to pretend it’s a treat he found. She figured out this ruse very quickly.



If she starts to run toward us he’ll run ahead of her, stand in her way, and stomp his little rooster feet. She just runs past him, lol.



He gets especially mad when she’s late coming back to the coop at the end of the day because she’s hanging out with us, and he tries to herd her back over to it. She doesn’t give a F**K and just sits on the porch with us, and we all watch him run around screaming and having a fit because she doesn’t want to go to bed yet. It’s hilarious.



Somehow she’s still like #2 in the pecking order tho, she’s an alpha chicken



Edit: here is [Vicky](https://i.imgur.com/uzuSsau.jpg)



And [here’s](https://i.imgur.com/Fk77pwa.jpg) a blurry picture of the rooster puffing up in rage because I gave some corn to his wife

#2 We have two donkeys, Geriatric donkey and Chonky donkey. Chonky has separation anxiety and freaks if she can't see Geriatric donkey. Geriatric donkey is too skinny and on a special high-protein diet. Chonky donkey is, well, chonky, and is on a diet, which she hates (but is looking much better).To keep Chonky donkey out of Geriatric donkeys food, I have to separate them. Now Chonky donkey is upset to be separated from Geriatric AND upset she can't steal Geriatric's much yummier food.



Upset donkeys are LOUD.

#3 i have a cat & chickens. one of my chickens chased my cat yesterday and now she’s hiding in my room

#4 My ducks are so dramatic about sharing their pools. I have three ducks and two pools, one green, one pink. All three have decided the pink pool is their favorite and fight over who gets to be in it. They all three can fit comfortably in one pool, but they chase each other out and “fight” about who gets to be the only one in there. It’s hilarious to watch. This spring, I’m buying new pools. Three all pink ones lol.



They also bully the wild birds and squirrels. And when they hear the neighborhood dogs start barking, they run to the back fence and start quacking really loud.

#5 My horses who are bffs got a new buddy. Buddy likes both horses. Horse 1 likes buddy, horse 2 does not, so now original two horses are in a rough patch in their friendship. Feels like a cliche issue between highschool girls.

#6 Two cats and a hedgehog. The cats are in disbelief that the hedgehog not only eats dry cat food as her diet (the audacity!) but also that she gets a heat lamp and they don't.

They are likely plotting a revolt.

#7 My cat has discovered my dogs bed, that he rarely uses, is bigger than hers. My dog has discovered she is using his neglected bed and has now decided he MUST use it immediately when he sees her on it. He barks at her and boops her with his nose, she just gets even more comfortable and looks at him as if to say "ya right kiddo, you know who's boss around here!"



She is an 8 year old hairless cat named Mew, and he is an almost 2 year old Dogue de Bordeaux named Wilfred. 🥰

#8 We have a new foster dog who is terrified of the world and everything in it. She's been cowering in the corner of the kitchen for days, but she's just now getting brave enough to start coming out to solicit attention. Our resident dog is jealous so she keeps coming over to try to steal the attention. The foster dog loves the resident dog, and seems to get braver when she's around, so that makes her more willing to come out. So resident dog's jealous is accidentally feeding the bravery and socialization of the foster. (She doesn't realize it, but that's exactly what we were hoping would happen.)

#9 My orange cat alternates between seeing my Xolo as his best friend and tasty prey. I’ve seen them cuddle happily and play with toys together. I have also seen the cat wake up, stretch, walk over to the sleeping Xolo just to smack him and calmly go back to his sleeping spot. My German shepherd has figured out how to take a bite of her water and hold it in her mouth. She will then find the sleeping cat and dump the water on the cat. The cat understandably hates this. My German shepherd takes endless delight in this. I recently bought an air tag for my keys because my Xolo has always been a kleptomaniac and he has a new hiding spot I have yet to find.

#10 The 3 dogs are literally arguing at each other to see who can sit by my feet while I'm working. There is plenty of room all around me for all 3 of them. But all I'm hearing is grumbling and groaning. My idiots, my loveable, adorable idiots.

#11 I have a girl cat that doesn't get along with her two younger brothers (who are peas in a pod). They chase her and she runs and hisses, absolutely terrified.. We were at our wits end because they aren't violent kitties except to her.



Then we started watching her behavior more closely and noticed how she would play with them when she didn't think we were watching. Sit by them, show her belly, even groom them. As soon as she noticed we were in the room she'd act like they attacked her, even if they hadn't done anything. Eye opening for sure.

#12 Only one cat, but I put a heating pad on his bed since we keep the house cold, and now he comes in and glares at me until I turn it on.

#13 We have a Pigeon thats half blind and can't fly that started using our tortoise's terrarium as its house in winter.



Problems began when we started letting our tortoises outside in summer since they would randomly meet inside of it and the pigeon would panic.



Now he has learned that the tortoises are harmless so now they just chill





Edit: Okay this got way too much attention I was expecting, I will look around to see if I have some pictures around, despite the pigeon being with us for almost like 2 years, he's still scared of us so taking close pictures of him or him inside the terrarium makes it go buckwild so we really don't try to take pics at all but I will have to check my archives.



As for the whole social animal issues, don't worry, we have an enclosed 4-walled yard so the pigeon goes out and chills with other pigeons and birds throughout the day so it gets to do socials without a worry.



Edit 2: Didn't find a pic of the whole family together but a pic of the pigeon inside the terrarium chilling https://i.imgur.com/mISAePZ.png just to prove it's real. It's a bit low for a pigeon but keep in mind it can't fly, goes in on its own will and is free for the rest of the day except the night.

#14 Two of our cats have an odd situation with their allogrooming.



One cat, the elder, has a normal cat tongue. Not smooth, but not painful. She'll groom the younger cat whenever they're feeling affectionate enough to not fight each other for space on a bed, window, etc.



The younger cat has a set of small, freshly sharpened knives for a tongue. Once the elder cat is finished grooming her, she'll get up and try to reciprocate. Except, if we let her groom the older cat for more than a minute, she ends up with one of the elder cat's claws sticking out of her forehead.



The younger cat, of course, has no idea why this keeps happening, and thus keeps trying to offer return-grooming services, to the same results, every time.



So we'll be watching TV or going to sleep, and all of a sudden we'll hear the *Schliiip, schliip* of the younger cat's ridiculously sharp tongue grating against the older cat. We have to rush into whatever room they're in (and it is loud enough to be heard in other rooms) and separate them before it goes on too long.

#15 My dog stole the blueberry my conure was eating so she fluffed up and head down charged at him and chased him around the room

#16 One of my cats wanted a piece of premium canned tuna, and then his sister came and b***h slapped him, presumably because he wouldn’t stop yelling. Now he is sulking on his own in the corner and wouldn’t even look at us.

#17 Two cats. Our older one likes to lay directly beside the automatic water fountain, guarding the "watering hole" like a predator lying in wait. Then our other cat comes up and wants to drink, but she won't let him. So he just licks the top of her head until she moves enough for him to get water.



Yup, high drama, will be selling the movie rights later this year.

#18 My runt Jack Russell (Lil Bit; 5 lbs) stole my miniature pinscher's (Barli; 15 lbs) favorite toy and refuses to give it back. She won't play with it unless Barli is looking directly at her but gets super spiteful if Barli tries to snatch it back. I've given it back to Barli a few times but Lil Bit finds a way to get it again.



Note: Lil Bit has an almost identical toy just in a different color.

#19 There’s a prime comfy spot that one of my cats loves to sleep in and the other sits there just so she can’t. I swear she even has a smug look on her face while doing it.

#20 The constant drama at our place is our fat cat is always trying to steal the little cat’s food. He won’t even finish his own food before he’s trying to nab hers, even though they’re fed in separate rooms. Someone needs to be on constant watch while they’re eating, or else she won’t get anything, poor thing.

#21 No drama; but my cat was sick a few weeks ago and my wiener dog started to bring him mouthfuls of cat food and leave them in a little pile next to the cat.

#22 My cat wasnear a vent and meowed when I picked her up.



Now the neighbors dog is going nuts and they scream at each other through it

#23 I have an Airedale terrier, 4 ducks, 50 chickens, and 6 goats. The chickens should have their own soap opera. One of the most interesting conflicts is with Tim Allen, who is one of my hens who was born with a deformity called scissor beak. Basically it's harder for her to eat, preen, etc, because her beak isn't lined up correctly, but she still manages. She's become my little buddy because of the help she needs, and she has her own section of the chicken run to eat without being bothered.



Tim has the biggest balls out of all of my hens. If another hen so much as looks through the fence at her (and remember, I have 50 birds, so it happens all the time), she'll charge it and act all tough. Because she's behind a fence. When I put her back in the run after she is done eating, she tries to be best friends with everyone and most of the birds walk away. She'll try to share a dust bath: rejected. Group preening happening? Rejected. It's like she's two different birds depending on which section of the run she's in. That or she's come up with different "rules" in her head based off of where she is at the time. Either way, it's hilarious.



Don't worry, she isn't lonely. She spends more than enough time with her human, and she also has a rag-tag group of misfits that tend to accept her, even when she's being a d**k. Chickens are so funny and can be very affectionate. If you have the room in your yard and in your heart, get some! Plus, fresh eggs are the bomb.



Edit: Formatting and here's a picture of [Tim Allen](https://imgur.com/a/PWqlKWO) in all of her beauty and wisdom. This beauty brings a smile to my face every day!

#24 We recently got a kitten (juvenile now). He and the dog (a Brittany) wrestle and it sounds awful but they both love it. Then they‘ll snuggle on the couch and the cat will proceed to suckle on the dog’s teat, which she is totally fine with. It creeps my husband out. So I guess the drama is with him lol

#25 The cat continues to give zero f***s the dog even exists. Dog finds this unacceptable.

#26 My rabbit and hamster had a brief feud going on. The rabbit would stomp and wake the hamster up, then the hamster would chew the bars, which in turn irritated the rabbit who would stomp even more.

#27 Our oldest cat have learned that he can growl wheb a kitten bites his hind legs (tbh, that’s fair).

Now he growls every time he sees her, even if she’s just walking by or sleeping on a chair 😂

#28 We have just one chonky cat, but he creates enough drama to qualify for this post. He was recently adopted and we’re now discovering that he’s terrified of socks, sports bras, tangerines and the sight of snowflakes outside. He often tries to fight the air that comes out of the hair-dryer and the vacuum cleaner.

Oh, he is also in deep denial about his chonkiness and often gets stuck, then meows all outraged as if it was our fault that his fat butt can’t move 😂❤️

#29 Not mine, but my sister has 2 huskies and her oldest has a cat. The huskies love all living creatures and have the brains of huskies. Therefore they are constantly excited trying to get the cat to play.



You know what kind of creatures don't like clumsy ever-caffeinated goofballs 20 times their size, cats. The huskies simply don't understand why the cat doesn't play and it breaks their derpy little hearts. This has been going on for 2 years.

#30 Frank (mostly Rottweiler), Oscar (probably yellow Lab/Corgi mix), Finn (one eyed Yorkie/Shi-Tzu mix) and Polly (Finn's two eyed sister) all MUST go out the back door at EXACTLY the same time. They inevitably get stuck in the doorway Three Stooges style and start fighting.



ONE AT A TIME, YOU IDIOTS!!!

#31 The younger cat hides and and lays in wait to ambush the older cat from behind every corner in the house

#32 It's ongoing drama. Got my dog in January of last year & anytime she does zoomies, my cat runs up on her to yell & bap her, usually on her side. She just stops, because she's so confused. I have a pet ramp that has a hidey hole on the side, sometime my cat will chase my dog in there if her zoomies are too zoomy.

#33 I have a six pound calico b***h of a cat. She will chase my 80 pound gs/Rottweiler mix and my 85 pound mix on her back legs like a freaky ninja cat. She won't let them down the stairs... it's humiliating.

#34 My blue heelers scared of my cat. My cat chills with the jack russell but hates the blue heeler. The blue heeler doesnt like to be away from the jack russell. Cue a terrified dog staring into the room just to be hissed at

#35 My one cat knows how to open the pantry while the other cat waits behind to get the goods.

#36 My parents have several cats. One was very old and ill and she was confined to their bedroom ( I say confined but she had luxury heated cat beds, a wall mounted cat climbing frame, 1000 toys and my parents spent a lot of time with her so she wasn't lonely.) They also have several other cats who roam the house freely. Well sadly the old kitty passed away a few weeks ago- broke everyone's hearts. But now that room is open and the other cats are all jockeying for posession of said room- and who gets to sleep on my parents bed with them now. My poor parents- they are so exhausted from the all night cat wars raging on top of them.

#37 Three cats. The two ginger boys hate each other and the female just hates everything except belly rubs

#38 My 2 tiny old lady dogs terrorize my younger, large dog. One is just old and cranky. One of them is playful and likes to scare him and watch him scramble. I swear she knows he is nervous and can't grip the kitchen floor. She waits in a doorway, then scares him with a bark in his face when he walks in, and I swear she is standing there, laughing at him, falling all over himself. I also have a cat that will smack the big dog if he barks too much. He is such a big dumb baby that every animal pushes him around.

#39 I have a snake and a cat. They get along, and I swear they are always plotting her escape from her terrium. Every time I walk in the room, they look guilty and are shoving their faces against the glass toward each other, sharing secrets.

#40 Our younger dog, Simon, has reached peak little brother.



Every day at 6pm the dogs get bully sticks. Simon is very treat motivated. Our older dog, Kaylee, will get to it when she gets to it. As a result, Simon almost always has first pick. But he'll wait until Kaylee comes in to see which one she takes. Then he'll follow her around whining to try to get her to let him have that one.



The newest development: he'll run somewhere and bark like there's an intruder. Kaylee will come running to investigate, and he'll go back and steal her bully stick.



The bully stick he could've had from the beginning, but didn't want until she wanted it.

#41 I have 2 cats and a dog.

Earlier today my dog barked suddenly while my old cat was sitting next to her and scared him so much he went and hid under the kitchen table



My cats have an ongoing fued related to my younger cat being convinced she's a vampire and biting my older cat on the neck for no reason, this usually results in her being pushed off whatever surface they're sitting on

#42 I have 2 dogs. 1 is 4 and the other is 8 months. The 8 month old always wants whatever the 4 year old has, doesn’t matter what, toy, bone, lap, cuddles, you name it. As you can imagine, the 4 year old isn’t the biggest fan of his younger brother.



Edit: autocorrect

#43 I have three small Chihuahua dogs and they were always fighting over who gets to sleep in the bed and where. Trying to share a bed with three little dogs is an absolute nightmare.

#44 Weston, my wife's dog, keeps trying to get Morgan, her cat to play. Morgan just wants to snooze and occasionally go out hunting.



Meanwhile, Pockets, my one-eyed and nearsighted cat, wants them both out of her life.

#45 It is very cold here, so the chickens have been brought inside into a luxury set up in the basement. The cats are most upset that they cannot go in the coop with the chickens. The herding dog is thrilled her flock is contained in the house, and she is annoyed that the cats keep waking her up.

#46 Hoo boy. I'm fostering 5 kittens, and I have 6 of my own. We have more in residence, but they are temporary because my kids can't take them at the moment



Our 2 youngest foster fails, and they desperately want in the room to play with the babies. They play too rough, so we can't. It's a constant battle.



My oldest is too introverted and can't handle all the others, so she lives in the bedroom. She deals with the kittens like a champ, though.



Our oldest foster fail loves her daddy more than I've ever seen a cat bond with anyone. She was the youngest, but she runs the house because she's got that personality. She cowed our second oldest, who thought he would be top cat when she was still tiny. That was something to see!



He has made friends with one of my daughters cats, who he hated with the little guy first came. They are always together now. So weird.



Just now, I came into the bedroom, and our youngest darted in because she can't stand we won't let her play with the babies.

#47 We are muzzle training one of our dogs so he can go to the vet. Part of the process has been putting food in his muzzle to desensitize him to it. Our other dog is super jealous and tries to take the muzzle and store it in her bed the second he's done using it.

#48 The mystery fight. I have four cats. Two are older males, two are five-year-old females. In general, everyone gets along swimmingly. Last weekend, I hear about bunch of thumping and a couple of growls upstairs, and I go up, and there are blood spatters on the hallway floor. I start checking everyone. Bear is under the bed growling. He's a big fluffy cream-colored boy, and I check him thoroughly; no blood to be seen. I check the girl cat most likely to start some s**t: no blood anywhere. I check the other two, who are pacifists--nada. I have no idea who made anyone bleed, but there was some. That's a first. Nothing since.

#49 The tabby kitten is faster than the calico and love treats more than anything, so it's real hard to make sure they both get the same number of treats.



Other than that, they get along pretty well and are great at cooperating to accomplish their goals (mostly pulling down the curtains.)

#50 My cats have a nightly fight club on which one gets to sleep on my right arm…I have two arms..cmon guys

#51 The cat desperately wants to play with the dog. The dog, who played with our last cat like best friends, absolutely refuses to have anything to do with her.



It makes me sad, I feel bad for both of them.

#52 I've had a cat and a dog for the past three years but, outside of the first time they met, they never really interacted with each other. However now, for whatever reason, they occasionally play with each other — or, at least attempt to.



They haven't really figured out a rhythm for how this all works, and it often ends with the dog running away in terror (which probably pleases the cat), but at least they're trying.

#53 We only have the one Great Dane, but there is currently a mouse in the house. The drama of catching said mouse lasted until 5am this morning. Doggo thinks himself a great hunter, but his real super power is barking and bunny-hopping across the hardwood floor. The mouse still lives and we're all exhausted today.

#54 My old/fat cat gets really mad when I'm not sitting down, she wants me to sit down at all times so she can sit next to or on me.

My other (little/young) cat wants to play with the big one, the big one does not want to play and smacks her.

#55 Three cats. The oldest and largest is a bit of a grump and not super fond of other cats.



The youngest and smallest is extremely friendly and loves other cats.



Smallest keeps trying to make friends, but it doesn't go well. Poor little guy. :(



At least the middle cat is agreeable to his affections and they are often found in a cuddle puddle.

#56 I have two cats, three snails, some shrimp, a betta fish and a dog. My roommate also has a dog.



The dogs are running a relay-thievery scheme with a specific bone. Dog 1 will take it the leave it somewhere. Dog 2 will find it, take it, and hide it somewhere else. Rinse and repeat. They do not chew the bone or anything, they just hide it from one another. This has been going on for about a month.





A few of the shrimp are in a turf war over the prime algae spot on one of the plants. It is getting super intense and I'm expecting casualties soon.





My betta is pissed off at one of the snails because it didn't let the betta inspect the algae wafer I dropped in last night before eating it. The betta has been flaring and sulking at the snail all morning.





There is nothing going on with the cats that I am aware of.

#57 I have two cats and a snake. The snake is irrelevant to this story.



My wife and I got Grim(M, 17 lbs, medium grey fur) the day Force Awakens came out. He was a tiny kitten then. He's been very happy being a solo cat, despite repeated assertions from the shelter that 2 cats were better. Our apartment situation at the time made that impossible. June of 22, on my wife and I's anniversary, we were driving down a backroad when my wife shouts, "KITTY!" A black cat was laying on the road. Apparently I almost ran him over.



Now, my wife is very kind hearted and loves cats. So we have a routine when we see a stray doing something dangerous/out in the cold. I hop out, try to convince the cat to come over so we can take it to a shelter, it runs away. Which, this is fine. I'll just scare the cat off the road and move on with our anniversary.



This cat... He had other plans. I hop out of the car and he looks up, sees me, and pads over, calm as can be. Lets me pick him up and put him in the back of the car. I drive over to the bar he was sitting in front of, ask if he's somebodies. Note that he's stick thin, dirty, and looks near starvation. They say he's a stray that lives at the machine shop nearby.



By the time I get back to the car he's in my wife's lap, asleep. We're both a little worried he's going to die on the drive home. My wife is talking a big game about taking him to a shelter, but the only no kill shelter in the area we live in will be closed by the time we can get there, and I know she'll regret letting him go away forever, so I suggest we call my little brother whose fiance also loves cats and who has a 15 year old cat who, while healthy, is old. I assume he'll say no, they only have an apartment. We'll end up with the cat.



He says yes. We get the cat fixed, vaccinated, and tested. They take the cat for a month, until he and the 15 year old whose probably 4 lbs smaller than him get in a fight. The cat comes back to my basement.



Now for the drama. New cat Sanya(12 lbs, Long black fur, still growing so far as we can tell) has the guest room. He's pretty happy in there but likes to ramble and loves attention and being where people are. Grim does not like other cats. Grim doesn't like other people(he loves his people, just not guests he hasn't seen at least a dozen times)



Sanya on the other hand, loves everyone. And Grim. He's tried being submissive. He's tried being friendly. He wants to play. Grim wants none of this. Grim will hiss if Sanya moves towards him. Even through a grate. Three time Sanya has broken containment methods to try to see Grim. By which I mean three times Grim has deigned to leave his massive cat tower while Sanya was out. Sanya runs up. Grim flees. Sanya chases. Grim decides it's time to fight and piles of black Sanya fur fly everywhere while Grim yowls as if he's being murdered, while winning the catfight hard. If he'd stand his ground and say he's boss he'd be fine. If Sanya could acknowledge that his attention isn't wanted and that the other cat has 5 lbs on him and can royally kick his a*s things would be fine. But Grim thinks it's life or death. He's terrified of a cat he could absolutely kick the a*s of. Who he had kicked the a*s of in the ten seconds it's taken me to separate them.



At this rate it's going to take years before they work out an appropriate pecking order and just... Leave eachother be. I'd love advice. They have plenty of food. They've been around eachother a fair bit, but each with their own space. They get lots of attention.



On the plus side Grim has lost some tub since Sanya entered the home. He's still huge, but lanky huge.

#58 I have a 6.5 foot couch. This is not adequate for my two cats to be on at the same time because they are too close to each other.

#59 3 cats, and the youngest one always has to have the highest perch in the cat tree. So he'll stand up on his hind legs and annoy the older ones until they leave so he can lie down in their warm spot.

#60 We have two senior citizen pets and one that younger than them. The big cat and boss of the house is 18yrs old and the hoarder of all the orange brain cells. He is seriously the smartest cat we've ever had. The dog is 12 yrs old and going blind. He and the little cat are best friends and hate being separated. It's ok if the little cat wants to hang about outside but further than the backyard and the dog is upset. The little cat, 8 yr old and most commonly called "Booger", is our little troublemaker.

#61 I have two dogs. One is a yorkie, and one is a papillon mix. The yorkie is a grumpy old man, the papillon is an energetic, young dog. There is no drama, they just remind me of pinky and the brain.

#62 Who gets to sit in the spot where the sun is currently coming through the window next to me

#63 I have three small dogs and one cat, they work like a military regiment, the cat is big enough to look like a puma, so the three dogs follow whatever he wants.

#64 I caught a deer mouse in my kitchen and imprisoned him in a hamster cage. Then I bought some fancy mice so he wouldn't be lonely.



Surprisingly no drama. They sleep in a pile.

#65 Not really between pets. But my wife’s cat died. Cat slept on her chest every night. After about a month of grieving, she wanted a new cat to cuddle. Got a tiny little female kitten. The kitten wants absolutely nothing to do with my wife, but is head-over-heels in love with my male cat, they literally eat together, sleep in a ball together, and play together. My wife is ultra jealous

#66 I have two dogs. Right now the main drama is that the female eldest dog moved over in bed and took the male youngest spot. So when we came in from potty time, he had nowhere to lie, so I had to make him a bed on the floor. He was actually crying and pouting that his sister took his spot and wouldn't move and she knows what she did, she was smirking.

#67 We have two dogs. One is a tactical thinker and the other is strategic. They don’t really ever fight over toys but they use their thinking style to gain the advantage. Often the strategic thinking one (chihuahua) will come up to one of the humans and ask for pets. She’s always giving the side eye to the goal treat or toy and as soon as the other dog runs over to get in on the pets from the humans she pounces! It’s a master class and it happens about four times a week.

#68 I have two red cats one is almost three and the other is a kitten she's about four and a half months old. I don't know if it's just my cat but it's the only one I've ever seen I got both of them before they were weaned out of happenstance not purposely. But I used to play with the older cat like I did with my dogs and I would growl in his ear and rub him and play with him. Now he growls at her when he plays with her sounds like he's going to eat her face she's just happier than s*** playing with him.