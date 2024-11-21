“I Know I’m Not Normal”: Woman Known As “The Serial Bride” Has Had 5 Disney Weddings And Counting

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman known as The Serial Bride has fulfilled every Disney fan’s dream of saying “I do” at the famous theme park—five times.

Shellie and her husband, George, first tied the knot at Disneyland in 2015. However, the ceremony didn’t go as planned; the bride felt that everything was rushed, and she was unable to fully enjoy her big day with her significant other.

“When it was all over, I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s it?’ We didn’t get to eat or dance. Time went by so fast, and we both wanted to relive the moment,” she told People Magazine. “So we did a ‘redo’ wedding in 2018. I thought that would be the end of it. But no, I got hooked. I realized this was so much fun.”

Shellie and George, who are high school sweethearts, have had a total of four Disney vow renewal celebrations—which they refer to as weddings—and are planning their next one for January 3, 2025.

The couple held the reception for their original wedding at the Animation Building inside Disneyland’s California Adventure Park.

In 2018, they hosted a Star Wars-themed wedding in the park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area, which featured a lightsaber show and appearances by characters from the space films. (“Our first trip to Walt Disney World was because they used to have Star Wars Weekends and it was my husband’s dream to go,” Shellie shared.)

Then, the couple chose the Disney-Pixar movie Up as their theme, celebrating with beloved characters Carl Fredricksen and Dug.

For the following ceremony, which took place earlier this year, the couple sailed the seven seas, checking an experience off their bucket list to renew their vows on a Disney cruise.

The lovebirds have been to all Disney parks around the world: Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Shellie’s nickname, The Serial Bride, is inspired by her favorite Disneyland attraction, the Haunted Mansion, which features a bride with her five husbands she has seemingly murdered.

“I thought it was funny and fitting. While the Haunted Mansion bride is the original ‘serial bride,’ I’m just taking inspiration from her—minus the killing part. I’m married to the same man I’ve loved for two decades, and he’s the only one for me,” the Disney fan told People Magazine.

Shellie created an Instagram page under that name, where she keeps her followers and fellow Disney enthusiasts updated on her upcoming ceremony plans and shares photos and videos from her previous weddings.

“One of the coolest things about being ‘The Serial Bride’ is that I get to change it up every time,” Shellie explained. “It’s never the same. We have different characters, different food, different venues, and different guests. It’s all about spicing things up and having fun with each new celebration.”

The process of planning the weddings begins with choosing a theme. Then, she reviews the different packages on the Disney website to manage her budget.

Shellie said she buys a new dress for each ceremony, often finding discounts at sample sales. The dress for the Disney cruise ceremony cost $600, while another gown she purchased off the rack from David’s Bridal cost $800.

The wedding lover has reportedly named each one of her dresses and hopes to one day own 26, one for each letter of the alphabet.

The couple’s most recent wedding took place aboard a Disney cruise

To learn more about the undeniable appeal of Disney weddings compared to more traditional celebrations, Bored Panda reached out to Michelle McKeown, the CEO and owner of Fairy Tales & Wedding Bells, an Orlando-based wedding planning service specializing in fantasy and fairy tale weddings.

“Couples are often drawn to Disney weddings for a mix of nostalgia, fantasy, and the chance to celebrate in a highly unique and memorable way,” McKeown explained.

“Disney offers a storybook setting that taps into childhood memories and the romantic allure of fairytales. Many couples grew up with Disney and dream of having a wedding that feels as magical as the films they loved, with Cinderella’s Castle or a picturesque Disney beach providing a backdrop unlike any traditional venue.”

Disney offers many elements that set it apart from traditional nuptial ceremonies. “Options like character appearances, private fireworks displays, and access to Disney parks for guests add a ‘wow’ factor. These extras turn the wedding into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

To bring their childhood dreams to life, couples can enhance their Disney wedding by booking Disney-themed performances, silhouette artists, and various types of musicians, and they can select specific characters to appear at their event, McKeown explained, noting that character availability may depend on the time and venue of the ceremony.

“Couples appreciate the peace of mind that comes with Disney’s event coordination, including a team that handles everything from decor to entertainment, creating an experience incomparable to some traditional options,” she added.

“It’s never the same. We have different characters, different food, different venues, and different guests,” Shellie said, describing the best part of being The Serial Bride

The Disney brand offers a variety of venue options where couples can say “I do,” including the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom in Florida and Disney World’s Wedding Pavilion, a Victorian-style chapel with views of Cinderella Castle. According to the fairy tale wedding specialist, the latter is the most popular choice.

Additionally, you and your better half can wed at Rose Court Garden, a garden surrounded by blooming roses at Disneyland Resort in California, or at the AMA’ AMA Patio, an oceanfront venue at Hawaii’s Aulani Disney Resort & Spa.

The average cost for couples at Walt Disney World is around $30,000, McKeown said. This includes the venue, catering, floral arrangements, entertainment, and additional enhancements.

Shellie and George cannot invite all their friends and family to each wedding, as this would lead to sky-high costs. Instead, they limit each ceremony to ten guests, which allows them to stay within budget and enjoy an intimate ceremony with their loved ones.

“We change our guest list all the time and celebrate with different people. Some of my friends have officiated, and I’ve had a different officiant for every renewal. All the people who come now are big Disney fans.

“We don’t expect gifts or anything like that. This is our thing, and we just want them to show up. Their presence, in and of itself, is a blessing, and we feel really blessed that they’re able to come. So we pay for their food and other expenses. They are treated like normal [wedding] guests.”

Her nickname is inspired by her favorite Disneyland attraction, the Haunted Mansion, which features a bride with her five husbands

For The Serial Bride, celebrating her love with George—who now goes as The Serial Groom—at the magical location is “priceless.”

Although she knows people might judge her decision to have multiple weddings, she’s unfazed by what strangers on the internet think about how she spends her money.

“I totally get it. People look at it and think, ‘Oh my gosh, this girl is so stupid. How can she spend so much money?'” she said.

“I’d rather invest in an experience that creates lasting memories in my heart and mind rather than spending money on everyday items like Starbucks or manicures.

“I save all my pennies to create a core memory with the man I love. If some people don’t get it, that’s fine. It might be unusual, but it’s what makes me happy.”

Shellie chooses not to disclose the theme of her weddings with anyone in order to keep them a surprise. The next one will coincide with her and George’s tenth anniversary.

The Disney fan is eagerly counting down the days. If there’s one thing she’s learned from the movies she grew up watching, it’s to embrace her individuality. “I know I am not normal, nor am I striving to be normal. Frankly, normal is boring, and I don’t want to live a mundane lifestyle! I am weird, and having 6 weddings in 9 years is very odd, but it surely is a lot of fun!”

