Wife And Child Left Empty-Handed After Husband Leaves $700,000 Of His Estate To Ex-Girlfriend
29points
Relationships

Wife And Child Left Empty-Handed After Husband Leaves $700,000 Of His Estate To Ex-Girlfriend

When someone passes away, mourning can soon turn into fighting for the deceased person’s inheritance. If you’ve never experienced it yourself, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) is a pretty accurate example. Family members often feel entitled to the bigger part of a deceased person’s estate. So it’s no surprise they feel offended when a non-family member appears to be the primary beneficiary.

One woman found herself in a tough situation over an ex’s will. He decided to leave the majority of his estate to her and her family. Naturally, this made the deceased man’s family angry, prompting them to demand she turn over the money to the bereaved wife and child. The woman asked other netizens whether keeping the inheritance money would make her the jerk.

Some people never really forget their exes

Image credits: Caleb Ekeroth (not the actual photo)

Sometimes they even decide to leave their life’s savings to them after they die

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: Melinda Gimpel (not the actual photo)

The OP gave more info in the comments

The consensus among netizens was that the OP wouldn’t be the jerk

Some commenters suggested giving some of the inheritance to the child, if it’s proven to be his

natamirrosh_1 avatar
Rayl
Rayl
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The husband has not divorced his wife, the child is legally his. It is very strange that the husband managed to get rid of his property and bequeath everything, bypassing his wife and child. In my country, minor children and dependents receive a share of the estate regardless of the will.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
