Woman Shares That She Influences Her Husband’s Playlist When He Annoys Her

The couple that plays together stays together! One woman on Reddit confessed that when her husband gets under her skin, she’s found a devious and playful way to get back at him by trolling him using some high-tech manipulation.

This type of behavior might not be the right move in a relationship that’s going through a rough patch, but if they’re on good terms and love each other, then fun rivalries like this can be signs of affection and friendship! Read on for a master class in petty technological manipulation and revenge.

The spread of wireless home technology is filling our homes with music – and with opportunities for mischief

Image credits: George Pak (not the actual image)

When this woman’s husband annoyed her, she showed us how the latest home tech could be used to do a little vengeful trolling

Image credits: Omid Armin (not the actual image)

Image credits: pinkfluffyunicorn92

Commenters were delighted by her wicked and petty prank

Some had similar stories to share – all ammunition for an escalating prank war at home