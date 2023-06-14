Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shares That She Influences Her Husband’s Playlist When He Annoys Her
32points
Funny, Relationships2 hours ago

Woman Shares That She Influences Her Husband’s Playlist When He Annoys Her

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Dominyka

The couple that plays together stays together! One woman on Reddit confessed that when her husband gets under her skin, she’s found a devious and playful way to get back at him by trolling him using some high-tech manipulation.

This type of behavior might not be the right move in a relationship that’s going through a rough patch, but if they’re on good terms and love each other, then fun rivalries like this can be signs of affection and friendship! Read on for a master class in petty technological manipulation and revenge.

The spread of wireless home technology is filling our homes with music – and with opportunities for mischief

Image credits: George Pak (not the actual image)

When this woman’s husband annoyed her, she showed us how the latest home tech could be used to do a little vengeful trolling

Image credits: Omid Armin (not the actual image)

Image credits: pinkfluffyunicorn92

Commenters were delighted by her wicked and petty prank

Some had similar stories to share – all ammunition for an escalating prank war at home

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. Her strengths are an illustration, photo editing, photo manipulation and poster design. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Funny
Homepage
Trending
Funny
Homepage
Next in Funny
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife and I do this funny thing when when we p**s each other off: we talk about about it LMFAO!

0
0points
reply
POST
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife and I do this funny thing when when we p**s each other off: we talk about about it LMFAO!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda