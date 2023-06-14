Woman Shares That She Influences Her Husband’s Playlist When He Annoys Her
The couple that plays together stays together! One woman on Reddit confessed that when her husband gets under her skin, she’s found a devious and playful way to get back at him by trolling him using some high-tech manipulation.
This type of behavior might not be the right move in a relationship that’s going through a rough patch, but if they’re on good terms and love each other, then fun rivalries like this can be signs of affection and friendship! Read on for a master class in petty technological manipulation and revenge.
The spread of wireless home technology is filling our homes with music – and with opportunities for mischief
When this woman’s husband annoyed her, she showed us how the latest home tech could be used to do a little vengeful trolling
Image credits: pinkfluffyunicorn92
My wife and I do this funny thing when when we p**s each other off: we talk about about it LMFAO!
