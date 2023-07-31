This Woman Has Been Feeding Generations Of One Fox Family Every Day For The Last 25 Years

Whether you have figured out by now what the fox says or not, we can bet that all of you are familiar with this animal. However, some might share a deeper connection with them than others.

In particular, one woman from Scotland has befriended a family of foxes that has been paying a visit to her backyard every day for 25 years. Generation after generation shows up at the doorstep of Sharon Hughes for her delicious sausage rolls, which the woman gladly feeds to the current family of eight.

Sharon shares videos of her encounters with the animals on TikTok and Instagram, which have since gone viral. So, without further ado, we invite you to learn her full story below.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

Meet Sharon Hughes, a woman who has been feeding a family of foxes for 25 years

Image credits: shazzababie

These foxes are the fourth generation that keeps coming back for her delicious sausage rolls

Image credits: shazzababie

Sharon admits to remembering feeding the grandparents of these foxes. Besides feeding them sausages, Sharon goes above and beyond and treats them to pizza leftovers, eggs, Chinese takeout, and chicken drumsticks.

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

But her care doesn’t stop at feeding. Sharon also looks after their medical needs by sending videos to the vet to ensure everything is fine

Image credits: shazzababie

If veterinarians see that a fox needs some painkillers or other medications, Sharon puts them in the food in order to relieve the pain.

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

When Sharon is away and can’t take care of the foxes, neighbors come to the rescue, making sure that they never miss a daily meal

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

Sharon has formed a bond with this furry family of eight and has given each a name. To gather them at the back door, all Sharon needs to do is call for them

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

Besides foxes, Sharon also shares her home with 2 cats and a dog, showing how much she values friendship with various animals

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie

As far as foxes go, Sharon is not going to stop caring for this adorable family or their offspring anytime soon

Image credits: shazzababie

Image credits: shazzababie