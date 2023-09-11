 “My Needs Come Before Yours Right Now”: Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Parents At Her Wedding | Bored Panda
“My Needs Come Before Yours Right Now”: Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Parents At Her Wedding
36points
Parenting, Relationships

“My Needs Come Before Yours Right Now”: Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Parents At Her Wedding

Miglė Miliūtė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Whether it’s a grand ball or a more intimate celebration, a wedding is a significant moment in a couple’s relationship; that’s why they often want to share it with those closest to them.

Some soon-to-be-wed can’t imagine this moment without their siblings, best friends, or family members, no matter how close or distant they are; but this redditor chose not to invite her immediate family and gave them a taste of their own meds when she said why. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.

Some people would rather not see their family members at their wedding

Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya (not the actual photo)

This woman decided not to invite her immediate family to her wedding because of how they treated her growing up

Image credits:  Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TAAmIWrongHere

Fellow redditors were supportive of the OP, they shared their thoughts in the comments

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
B-b-bird
B-b-bird
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, get married as you want and in a presence of who you want. Have fish, chicken, stake, ice cream, whatever your heart desires! Eat and drink cheering to your future family's health and happiness. Congratulations! Enjoy! Hurray! :)

0
0points
reply
H G
H G
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a brilliant and brave person

0
0points
reply
