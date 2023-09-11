“My Needs Come Before Yours Right Now”: Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Parents At Her Wedding
Whether it’s a grand ball or a more intimate celebration, a wedding is a significant moment in a couple’s relationship; that’s why they often want to share it with those closest to them.
Some soon-to-be-wed can’t imagine this moment without their siblings, best friends, or family members, no matter how close or distant they are; but this redditor chose not to invite her immediate family and gave them a taste of their own meds when she said why. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.
Some people would rather not see their family members at their wedding
Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya (not the actual photo)
This woman decided not to invite her immediate family to her wedding because of how they treated her growing up
Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TAAmIWrongHere
NTA, get married as you want and in a presence of who you want. Have fish, chicken, stake, ice cream, whatever your heart desires! Eat and drink cheering to your future family's health and happiness. Congratulations! Enjoy! Hurray! :)
What a brilliant and brave person
NTA, get married as you want and in a presence of who you want. Have fish, chicken, stake, ice cream, whatever your heart desires! Eat and drink cheering to your future family's health and happiness. Congratulations! Enjoy! Hurray! :)
What a brilliant and brave person