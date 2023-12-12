Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
“This Is Gonna Ruffle A Few Feathers”: Woman Discusses Her Conditions For Getting Pregnant
Parenting

“This Is Gonna Ruffle A Few Feathers”: Woman Discusses Her Conditions For Getting Pregnant

Needless to say, pregnancies can be draining both mentally and physically. So, it only makes sense that before bringing children into this world, women might want to think things through.

London-based TikToker ‘LifeofJenny’ has seemingly thought long and hard about what she would need to support her through a pregnancy and some time after. In a video that went viral, the child-free woman discussed her conditions of what she would require from her partner if they decided to get pregnant, splitting the internet into camps about it.

Having children is a decision that requires careful consideration

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This TikToker went viral after she shared the conditions she would require in order to become pregnant

“This is gonna ruffle a few feathers, but this is my preference.”

Image credits: _lifeofjenny_

Prenup before pregnancy

“So we need to be married, we’re not doing baby mamas here. And I would have my own clauses in there that would cover cheating, stuff like that.”

£250,000 allowance annually, per baby

“Don’t come at me, this will basically cover my weekly therapy sessions I’m going to need before and post giving birth; a personal trainer to get me fit and healthy, to get my confidence back; grocery shopping, and just things that I would need to get for the kids here and there. If I just have an annual or monthly allowance equivalent to that, I’m able to live comfortably. Not just for myself, but for my child as well.

I feel like as a woman, I would just be sacrificing a lot. So this list, I don’t think it’s asking for too much”

Image credits: _lifeofjenny_

I will not be working

I will just not have the capacity.”

A housekeeper

“Would definitely have a housekeeper who could do laundry, cooking, cleaning, all of that for six months. I’m not here to suffer.”

Image credits: _lifeofjenny_

A weekly cleaner

“It will be replaced by a weekly cleaner just to get me back into the hang of things like cooking, doing laundry, things like that, because I do actually enjoy that. But who’s going to be having that energy to be doing all of that when you’ve just given birth?”

A mommy makeover

“Next one, I would also have a mommy makeover, because my body is going to be destroyed internally and externally. I think this is a given.”

Image credits: _lifeofjenny_

A night nurse/a doula

“Also a night nurse, a doula. I love my sleep, so a night nurse would definitely be mandatory so that I can get my beauty sleep to be able to have the energy in the morning, to be able to take over.”

Push present

“Either an apartment in my name, a car or business, something that is going to secure mine and our child’s or children’s future should anything happen.”

Image credits: _lifeofjenny_

I’m always looking to add more onto this list because I’m very adamant I want to be child-free. But for the right man, I wouldn’t mind putting myself through all of that for the above.”

Jenny’s video was viewed more than 620k times on TikTok

@_lifeofjenny_ My non negotiables for Preganacy , creating a human life takes a lot of sacrifice as a woman and im not putting myself through all that for free sorry not sorry #relationship #datingadvice #single #pregnancy #pregnancylist #greenscreen ♬ original sound – LifeofJenny| Content Creator

Some fellow TikTokers supported Jenny’s views

Others didn’t think such conditions were reasonable

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
18 minutes ago

What the everliving ... HUH? Of course, have boundaries and plans on what you do before you get a baby, but 250K, housekeeper and mommy makeover? This woman is surface level as hell, and with this description, it also sounds like she'd rather be a sugar baby and the baby would get no droplet of love from her as it is a cash cow.

rafis13247 avatar
Rafis Poulio
Rafis Poulio
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Another stupid TikTok post of some idiot sticking their fat ugly faces into their phone cameras and pointing. Stop with this garbage.

