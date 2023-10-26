 Man “Sick To His Stomach” After GF Changes Out Of Lingerie To Sleep In Comfy PJ’s | Bored Panda
Man “Sick To His Stomach” After GF Changes Out Of Lingerie To Sleep In Comfy PJ’s
Couples, Relationships

Man “Sick To His Stomach” After GF Changes Out Of Lingerie To Sleep In Comfy PJ’s

Interview With Expert

Robertas Lisickis and
Ilona Baliūnaitė
I think that we can all agree that sleeping is good for more than just the body. It’s also good for the soul to not feel like you’ve had an anvil dropped on you in the most comedic Tom and Jerry fashion.

What is even better is if we actually get a chance to improve upon the quality of our sleep. You know, like wearing comfortable attire. Like pajamas? Something that is specifically (more or less) designed to make sleeping good?

Not everyone thinks that way, unfortunately. In fact, they don’t agree with that so much that they decide to throw a fit about it.

Because the body can rate our sleep with how much it aches, it’s within anyone’s interest to make sure we do it right

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

So, when we try to slip into pajamas but our partner says to wear something uncomfortable, it spurs a conflict really quickly

Image credits: ffgghhjjkkll112233

Image credits: zaful (not the actual photo)

Here are some examples of what the lingerie and PJs looked like

Image credits: Luis Quintero (not the actual photo)

Image credits: amazon (not the actual photo)

This particular conflict, however, did not end as the guy got dumped for his tantrums, insecurity, and lust for control

A woman turned to Reddit to figure out if she was wrong to prefer her pajamas over what her boyfriend gifted her to wear for their sleepover.

For context, it was a boyfriend of two months, stuff was serious, and they agreed on a sleepover. The boyfriend got OP some lingerie, which she liked, but it was simply uncomfy. Most lingerie is.

After some time, when both were falling asleep, she slipped into her pajamas—boxers and a t-shirt—and the guy started demanding she sleeps in the lingerie. After explaining herself, the guy showed his true colors as a hot mess.

Apparently, while they were together, she was told not to dress like a man. He also blurted out, “All I want is for my woman to look like a woman because I’m not gay.” This alone signaled his insecurity, homophobia and general control-freakishness. Needless to say, they’re no longer together.

Image credits: Matteo Milan (not the actual photo)

The post was originally taken down but was preserved in another subreddit where folks thought the woman was in the clear

The original post did not stick around long enough for it to receive an official verdict. As per rule #8 of the Am I The A-Hole community, low quality posts were not allowed. However, judging from the relevant comments that remained preserved in the repost, folks went with NTA on this one.

Commenters called the boyfriend controlling and manipulative, suggesting he try wearing the lingerie himself. Maybe that would change his opinion? Though, nobody really cared about it after the stunt he pulled.

It’s in the comments that we find out he also fat-shamed her, despite her just being tall and him quite likely not understanding that he simply bought the wrong size. So, commenters quickly added misogynistic to the list of adjectives to describe the guy.

While there are lingerie that can be comfy, most of it just isn’t designed to be worn for a long time, e.g. overnight

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda reached out to Estelle Puleston of Esty Lingerie, a lingerie fashion blogger, digital marketer, and expert on all things intimate wear, to learn more about this fine piece of clothing. According to Estelle, depending on the quality and the make, lingerie can actually be comfy. Well, comfier than usual.

“There’s definitely lingerie out there, even from luxury brands, that’s designed more for ‘boudoir wear’ than for all-day wear,” elaborates Estelle. “Things like comfort and support aren’t always the priority—sometimes it’s just the aesthetic! But scratchy fabrics can be annoying to wear for any length of time, and are a sign of lower-quality fabric or poor construction (e.g. bulky seams).”

She continues: “Higher-quality brands do pay more attention to comfort and if they’re using a fabric that isn’t especially soft, such as metallic embroidery, they’ll typically add a soft lining. That’s part of what pushes the price up. It’s possible to find budget-friendly lingerie that feels soft too though.”

Given all of this, is it a suitable gift for a guy to get for a lady? Estelle thinks so, but does point out a couple of nuances to keep in mind:

“If you’re buying a gift and want it to be a comfortable one, buy it in store if possible so you can feel the fabric. Or just understand that some things simply aren’t intended to be worn for a long period of time, especially in the realm of ‘sexy’ lingerie!”

It goes without saying that such gifts should never be forced on significant others. It might not be their thing, their style, or their fit, so keep the receipt and be prepared to adjust and adapt.

“Remember, the gift isn’t for you to enjoy—it’s for the giftee to enjoy. I’d generally recommend thinking about the styles she typically wears (pay attention to things like padded vs. unpadded, wired vs. wirefree, briefs vs. thongs) as a guide to what she actually likes, and then within that framework, choose something a bit fancier than her usual so that it feels like something special. A beautiful fabric, a bolder color, or some kind of decorative detail for example. And of course, do your best to get the size right. (Stretch fabrics help). No one feels their best in lingerie that doesn’t fit well,” concluded Estelle.

And if you need more guidance, Estelle has a very handy guide on her website on how to buy the perfect Valentine’s Day lingerie gift. Be sure to check it out, and give her a follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

What are your thoughts on any of this? What are some of your clothes that don’t fit stories, or maybe this comes as a reminder to declutter your closet, in which case, share your tactics! Or not, it’s a free comment section!

In the comments, the woman revealed how the guy was even more toxic that one might have initially thought

Having read the story, folks had no doubt that the guy was the jerk in this situation

The woman gave an update in response to the various red flags that commenters pointed out

Image credits: ffgghhjjkkll112233

d-l-walker1988 avatar
Red Reilly
Red Reilly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is messed up. Also, freaking out about her wearing male boxers and saying 'I'm not gay' ....me thinks he might be lying and deeply closeted.

zselyke_szekely avatar
UpupaEpops
UpupaEpops
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the guy literally cried over not being gay, I guarantee that he is at minimum bi.

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buy him a very scratchy, tight sexy pair of budgie smugglers and tell him to wear it all day! What an idiot..

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BUDGIE SMUGGLERS.... Caro I love you, I'm crying over here XD (in laughter, not because I am angy over undies) I haven't heard that phrase since I was a kid XD

