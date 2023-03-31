Future Mother-In-Law Says Her Son Deserves Someone Better Than A “Used Woman”, Gets Banned From The Wedding

Recently, a 27-year-old who is getting married to her 31-year-old fiance this summer turned to the AITA community for a moral judgment.

The author, who is also a mom to her 8-year-old daughter from a previous partner, explained that her fiance’s mother has always hated her. “She thinks I’m gross for having been a teen mom and she believes her son deserves someone better (i.e. a virgin),” the woman wrote.

But one day, the future mother-in-law insulted the author so badly that she simply had enough. That meant the husband’s mom is no longer welcome at their wedding.

A woman wonders if she is right to ban her future mother-in-law who openly hates her from her wedding

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)

Image credits: blackwidowspiderrr

Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)

Many people expressed their support for the author in the comments