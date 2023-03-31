Future Mother-In-Law Says Her Son Deserves Someone Better Than A “Used Woman”, Gets Banned From The Wedding
Recently, a 27-year-old who is getting married to her 31-year-old fiance this summer turned to the AITA community for a moral judgment.
The author, who is also a mom to her 8-year-old daughter from a previous partner, explained that her fiance’s mother has always hated her. “She thinks I’m gross for having been a teen mom and she believes her son deserves someone better (i.e. a virgin),” the woman wrote.
But one day, the future mother-in-law insulted the author so badly that she simply had enough. That meant the husband’s mom is no longer welcome at their wedding.
What a double standard mother, better not just kick her out of the wedding but your whole life or she'll try to ruin this marriage. Kick her to hell and make sure she doesn't climb back out.
WTF? Double standards are strong in this one. Ban the MIL for life bc she will surely pour her toxic bs into the kids when she gets the chance.
Ah, do you smell that? The putrid stench of double standards.
