From avoiding meals containing garlic to always arriving on time, the unwritten book about first-date rules is undoubtedly one with many pages. Still, there are some individuals who don’t seem to care about dating etiquette or making a memorable first impression.
TikTok user @equanaaa might very well belong to this list. The Atlanta-born woman has gone viral after filming herself slurping down 48 oysters at a seafood restaurant while her date only ordered a drink.
Image credits: equanaa
She has recently shared with her followers the whole sequence at Fontaine’s Oyster House, an eatery that offers a dozen oysters for $15 as part of their Tuesday special.
At the beginning of the video—which has been viewed over 5 million times— Equana explains that her date had been pursuing her for a while, and she agreed to meet him for drinks because she had spare time.
Then, she proceeds to show herself ordering her first plate of oysters. Once she was finished with her plate, she ordered another dozen, and then two more.
“Y’all, when the fourth [plate] came out, he was looking at me crazy. I didn’t give a f**k,” she said.
“I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out. I’m going to eat.’”
The video has been viewed over 5 million times, leaving many social media users baffled
Image credits: equanaa
After loudly slurping down each piece of seafood, the plates started piling up on her table. But the feast wasn’t over yet. To finish her meal, @equanaaa ordered an entrée of crabcakes and red potatoes.
As she explained, her date—who hadn’t even finished his drink—excused himself to go to the toilet and never returned, leaving her to foot the bill.
Outraged at her date’s decision, Equana proceeded to confront the man via text message, and shared the captions for all of TikTok to see.
“Running out on a tab is crazyyy,” she texted him, to which he replied: “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks.”
“Y’all, when the fourth plate came out, he was looking at me crazy. I didn’t give a [heck]”
Image credits: equanaa
Image credits: equanaa
In a follow-up video, the TikTok user explained that she had left a $15 tip on her card and another $11 in cash, which amounted to 14% of the bill.
After the clip went viral, many social media users began siding with the man and commenting on the unpleasant first-date experience.
“Imagine listening to someone slurp 48 oysters,” one person wrote.
“Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking,” another said.
A third user wrote: “He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean.”
Her date excused himself to go to the toilet but never returned, leaving her to foot the bill
Image credits: equanaa
However odd it may seem for a customer to devour 48 oysters in one sitting, the restaurant’s manager, Kelcey Flanagan, said that Equana’s behavior wasn’t that infrequent.
“I’ve had two ladies order six dozen [oysters] each,” she told Rolling Stone magazine “That’s not even the cherry on top—they were drinking white Russians. I didn’t know how to personally feel about that. I was just like, this is insane to me, but okay.”
“I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” the man texted her
Image credits: equanaa
Fontaine’s Oyster House has also seen oyster-eating competitions during special nights, with one man ordering 15 dozen oysters all to himself.
As for Equana, the restaurant’s manager said the viral customer was “pleasant” and that her tip had been generous. “Some people tip great, some people, it’s regular, but she was nice. I just hope she’s not getting too much flak.”
You can watch the viral clip below
@equanaaa #hebrokeyallendofstory #fontainesoysterhouse #oysters ♬ original sound – EquanaB
Surprisingly, she also revealed that Equana’s date came back after she paid for the bill. “I don’t know what was said,” Flanagan shared. “But he popped back in and then they left.”
More importantly, the talked-about clip served to boost the restaurant’s sales.
“Today we sold more [oysters] than we had on a Thursday afternoon. It’s also Pride in Atlanta this weekend, too. So we were kind of already expecting that influx. But yeah, definitely some interest has been expressed because of that video.”
That entire video was absolutely disgusting! She didn’t even try to converse with him, she was too busy recording herself eating and making moaning noises as if she was in the middle of having s*x… She is revolting! I don’t blame him for leaving. All he had was a drink and he didn’t even finish it.
Recording her plate the entire time would have been the first red flag.
The conversation at the dinner table: So tell me "SHLURP" did you see the tv "SHLURP" show last night when "SHLURP" . What are your "SHLURP" hobbies "SHLURP" . Have you been to "SHLURP" . BYE 😁
That entire video was absolutely disgusting! She didn’t even try to converse with him, she was too busy recording herself eating and making moaning noises as if she was in the middle of having s*x… She is revolting! I don’t blame him for leaving. All he had was a drink and he didn’t even finish it.
Recording her plate the entire time would have been the first red flag.
The conversation at the dinner table: So tell me "SHLURP" did you see the tv "SHLURP" show last night when "SHLURP" . What are your "SHLURP" hobbies "SHLURP" . Have you been to "SHLURP" . BYE 😁