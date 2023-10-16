ADVERTISEMENT

From avoiding meals containing garlic to always arriving on time, the unwritten book about first-date rules is undoubtedly one with many pages. Still, there are some individuals who don’t seem to care about dating etiquette or making a memorable first impression.

TikTok user @equanaaa might very well belong to this list. The Atlanta-born woman has gone viral after filming herself slurping down 48 oysters at a seafood restaurant while her date only ordered a drink.

A woman from Atlanta recorded herself ordering 48 oysters during a first date while the man only ordered a drink

Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: equanaa

She has recently shared with her followers the whole sequence at Fontaine’s Oyster House, an eatery that offers a dozen oysters for $15 as part of their Tuesday special.

At the beginning of the video—which has been viewed over 5 million times— Equana explains that her date had been pursuing her for a while, and she agreed to meet him for drinks because she had spare time.

Then, she proceeds to show herself ordering her first plate of oysters. Once she was finished with her plate, she ordered another dozen, and then two more.

“Y’all, when the fourth [plate] came out, he was looking at me crazy. I didn’t give a f**k,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out. I’m going to eat.’”

The video has been viewed over 5 million times, leaving many social media users baffled

Image credits: equanaa

After loudly slurping down each piece of seafood, the plates started piling up on her table. But the feast wasn’t over yet. To finish her meal, @equanaaa ordered an entrée of crabcakes and red potatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she explained, her date—who hadn’t even finished his drink—excused himself to go to the toilet and never returned, leaving her to foot the bill.

Outraged at her date’s decision, Equana proceeded to confront the man via text message, and shared the captions for all of TikTok to see.

“Running out on a tab is crazyyy,” she texted him, to which he replied: “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks.”

“Y’all, when the fourth plate came out, he was looking at me crazy. I didn’t give a [heck]”

Image credits: equanaa

Image credits: equanaa

In a follow-up video, the TikTok user explained that she had left a $15 tip on her card and another $11 in cash, which amounted to 14% of the bill.

After the clip went viral, many social media users began siding with the man and commenting on the unpleasant first-date experience.

“Imagine listening to someone slurp 48 oysters,” one person wrote.

“Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A third user wrote: “He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean.”

Her date excused himself to go to the toilet but never returned, leaving her to foot the bill

Image credits: equanaa

However odd it may seem for a customer to devour 48 oysters in one sitting, the restaurant’s manager, Kelcey Flanagan, said that Equana’s behavior wasn’t that infrequent.

“I’ve had two ladies order six dozen [oysters] each,” she told Rolling Stone magazine “That’s not even the cherry on top—they were drinking white Russians. I didn’t know how to personally feel about that. I was just like, this is insane to me, but okay.”

“I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” the man texted her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: equanaa

Fontaine’s Oyster House has also seen oyster-eating competitions during special nights, with one man ordering 15 dozen oysters all to himself.

As for Equana, the restaurant’s manager said the viral customer was “pleasant” and that her tip had been generous. “Some people tip great, some people, it’s regular, but she was nice. I just hope she’s not getting too much flak.”

You can watch the viral clip below

Surprisingly, she also revealed that Equana’s date came back after she paid for the bill. “I don’t know what was said,” Flanagan shared. “But he popped back in and then they left.”

More importantly, the talked-about clip served to boost the restaurant’s sales.

“Today we sold more [oysters] than we had on a Thursday afternoon. It’s also Pride in Atlanta this weekend, too. So we were kind of already expecting that influx. But yeah, definitely some interest has been expressed because of that video.”

People agreed that the seafood feast made for a great “worst date ever” anecdote

ADVERTISEMENT