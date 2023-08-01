Women Ignore The Bride All Weekend, Call Her Selfish When She Requests A New Bachelorette Party 

If all goes according to plan, you’ll only get to experience your own bachelorette party once in your life. So most bridesmaids go all out to ensure that their best friend has a fabulous time. Whether that means going to a club, karaoke-ing into the night or playing board games and drinking margaritas until they can no longer stand, the most important thing is that the bride-to-be has fun!

So after one woman spent her entire bachelorette weekend feeling left out and disappointed, she requested a redo of the whole event. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

A bride typically plans to have only one bachelorette party in her entire life

Image credits: Inga Seliverstova (not the actual photo)

But after this woman felt left out during the entire weekend intended to celebrate her, she decided to request a redo from her friends

Image credits: Josh Hild (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HurtBrideToBe

Bachelorette parties are the most popular pre-wedding festivity among brides

Despite how stressful planning a wedding can be, there are certain milestones leading up to the big day that all brides look forward to. One of which is, of course, the bachelorette party. While this celebration often includes phallic decorations, drinking games, going out on the town in matching outfits and having one last wild girls night before tying the knot, it doesn’t have to be anything specific. As long as the bride feels celebrated and enjoys some time with her friends, that’s all that matters! According to The Knot, bachelorette parties are the most popular pre-wedding festivity, as nearly 80% of brides who got married in 2022 had one.

In fact, over half of newlyweds even consider their “last night of freedom” with their best friends to be even more fun than their wedding, and 44% consider this occasion to be even more memorable than their wedding day as well. They’re not always wild and crazy though, as 65% of people consider bachelor and bachelorette parties to be “an opportunity for the groom or bride to relax,” the New York Post reports. This might mean a spa day or a weekend by the beach with extravagant brunches is on the agenda. And 55% of people agree that the guests and whoever is hosting the event should cover all of the expenses for the bride and groom.

Image credits: Fa Barboza (not the actual photo)

Guests should be prepared to spend a pretty penny on the celebration, covering the bride’s costs as well as their own

While most of us are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that our loved ones have a special bachelor or bachelorette party, attending these events can cost a pretty penny. According to Wedding Wire, bachelorette party attendees should be prepared to spend about $350 on the occasion, but one in five guests spends closer to $1,000 on the event. Costs can quickly add up when there’s travel involved, pricey accommodation, excursions, new clothing or accessories needed, when the event lasts an entire weekend or longer, and of course, fancy food and drinks. But there is a growing trend of tame parties, as explicit weekends are being seen more and more as tacky, and relaxing destinations such as resorts are becoming increasingly popular.

Deciding how to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette party should depend solely on the engaged individual and what they would consider to be the epitome of fun. It’s also important to consider what they need at the moment. If they’ve been stressed, overwhelmed and exhausted while juggling wedding planning and a full time job, they might just want to relax by the beach for 48 hours. If they’re pregnant, there shouldn’t be any alcohol or late nights involved in the event. According to Allison Odhner, founder and lead planner of Philadelphia-based Bach to Basic, it’s important to consult the bride and see what she envisions for the party before choosing a location and determining activities.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

The most important factor when planning a bachelorette party is ensuring that the bride will have fun

“Ask if they have a specific destination and dates in mind as well as activities or specific things they’re interested in doing,” Odhner told Brides.com. “From there, it’s [the bridesmaids’] responsibility to take the bride’s vision and bring it to life.” The bachelorette party is a great opportunity for the bride to bond with her best friends, and those planning the event should find ways to make it special for her. This might mean incorporating special traditions of her culture or some of her favorite hobbies into the occasion. It can also be fun to choose a theme that the bride loves, allowing her to dress up in her favorite attire.

But it doesn’t matter how much money is spent, as long as the bride is happy. “Something even as simple as a pool party that lets everyone have fun—and ideally, not spend tons of money—also seems to be becoming more the norm,” Eleni Gage, historian and author of Lucky in Love: Traditions, Customs, & Rituals to Personalize Your Wedding, told The Knot. “But really, the only bachelorette party trend you should worry about is what’s trending with the bride. What does she want to do with her friends before plunging into marriage?”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman deserves a second chance at her bachelorette party? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring bachelorette party drama, look no further than right here!

Image credits: Łukasz Pęksyk (not the actual photo)

Readers assured the woman that she was right to be upset, noting that it might be time to find new friends