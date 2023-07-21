Comedian Brings Up That People Wearing Backpacks Look Hilarious, Gets Slammed Online

Let’s start with the question – do you personally wear a backpack? If yes, how often? For example, I cannot imagine my life without a comfortable, large but compact urban backpack, because this is, in fact, my portable office. And my point of view, I am sure, is shared by millions of people around the world. And this is for sure a hill to die on for many of us.

After the war of Big-Endians and Little-Endians described by Jonathan Swift, which flared up over how it is more convenient to peel a boiled egg, there was another most stupid reason to generate a massive discussion and a wave of hatred online – this story with backpacks, which we will tell you today. So get comfortable, take off your backpack and read.

The NYC-based content creator and comedian Keren Margolis recently slammed adults wearing backpacks in her TikTok video

The author claimed that people with backpacks ‘are not doing good’

It all started with a video by NYC-based content creator and stand-up comedian Keren Margolis, which gained about 1.5M views on TikTok in just a few days. In the video, the woman is just walking down the street – and heartily bashes people who opt for backpacks. So, according to Keren, “if you’re an adult wearing a backpack, you’re not doing good.” And that’s why, then, the original poster explains her logic.

According to Margolis, “like, I’m sure you’re hustling, I’m sure you’re on your grind, but you’re not, like, crushing it. Nobody sees an adult with all their belongings strapped to their body and goes, ‘Yeah, that’s the sign of extreme wealth.'” And even though the OP started her anti-backpack speech with the words ‘No shade’, comments incriminating Keren herself literally fell out of the blue – now there are about 28.5K of them under the video. And although many commenters literally get personal, doubting the OP’s mental abilities, in fact, it seems to me, the issue is far from being in backpacks, but simply in the mechanism by which social networks work.

Okay, what does it take for a video to go viral? Lots of comments and reposts. And for a large number of comments, you need something as ridiculous as possible, which will be nice to criticize for folks online. For example, an attack against backpacks. And now hundreds and thousands of people all over TikTok are making angry, witty and impeccably logical video responses in defense of backpacks. The goal was achieved – the video went viral.

Apparently the author just wanted to make a joke, but it completely went out of control

Many years ago, one of America’s greatest sports writers, Bill Simmons, followed the same path with the clickbaity headline “Is Clemens the Antichrist?” It worked for him then, and it will work for Keren Margolis now. Although, in the case of backpacks here, the usual joke seems to have gotten out of hand. And that this is a joke, I personally have no doubts, and here’s why.

If we go to Margolis’ Instagram account, then about four weeks ago, long before the scandalous video appeared, there is a photo where the OP is shot with a wonderful backpack on her shoulders, and among the hashtags for the post there is #extremewealth. Alas, I am not fully familiar with the work of the original poster – although she once starred in some comedy shows such as Inside Amy Shumer – but it seems to me that the topic of backpacks was probably touched upon in one of her shows. Nothing more.

Now people on TikTok are exceling in wit, making video answers to Margolis in defense of their beloved backpacks

On the other hand, people are such that they always need an informational occasion to shoot a video. And already now on TikTok you can find dozens of video responses to Margolis, the authors of many of which could well have founded their own comedy show. What is worth only one comment is that in this video, Keren acted as if her first name was actually Karen!

Without pretending to exude ‘extreme wealth’, I can only say that the backpack is a damn convenient thing, and for me personally, it is definitely one of the top ten greatest inventions of humanity in its entire history. And I’m not alone in this opinion. “When used properly, they can be a tremendous asset,” Stamford Medical website quotes Krishn M. Sharma, MD. “Backpacks are meant to allow us to carry more and/or heavier items then we might otherwise be able to carry from a different type of bag. This can result in overloading the back. The common recommendation is for backpacks to weigh no more than 10-15% of a person’s body weight.”

In other words, a backpack with a laptop, a charger, a power bank and a couple of dozen other little things typical of a city dweller will definitely not weigh more than 15% of their body weight. Which means backpacks are definitely comfortable, and we don’t care that ‘we’re not doing good’ wearing them, according to some people’s opinions. By the way, do you carry a backpack? Oh yeah, I already asked at the very beginning of the post… Well, in any case, you can also express your opinion on this in the comments, and at the same time, maybe write if you think Roger Clemens could actually be the Antichrist…