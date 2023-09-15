 Woman With Endometriosis Goes Viral After Being Humiliated In Front Of The Entire Pharmacy | Bored Panda
Woman With Endometriosis Goes Viral After Being Humiliated In Front Of The Entire Pharmacy
Woman With Endometriosis Goes Viral After Being Humiliated In Front Of The Entire Pharmacy

Marina Urman and
Dominyka

Sydney-born influencer and comedian Anna Dooley took to TikTok to share a shameful incident that took place when she drove to pick up her prescribed painkillers at a pharmacy.

Upon receiving her medication from the pharmacist, she was accused of being an addict.

Anna Dooley, a Sydney-based comedian who suffers from endometriosis, left the pharmacy in tears after a worker implied that was a drug addict

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Anna suffers from endometriosis, a condition that occurs when the endometrium, the lining of the uterus, grows outside the organ, and that affects 10% of women in the US, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

As a result of her severe pain, the 30-year-old has had two ketamine infusions, four surgeries, and 35 trips to hospital emergency.

“I had the most horrible experience with this pharmacist after he left me feeling ashamed, humiliated, and reminded that there is so much ignorance around those living with chronic conditions,” she shared in the viral video.

Endometriosis, a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the organ, affects 10% of women in the US

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual image)

“I get my stuff across, and he calls out my name and―not even a ‘Hello, how are you?’―and just in front of the whole shop, he’s like, ‘Careful, you might overdose.’”

After Dooley explained her condition, the pharmacists insisted on the idea of her being addicted to her prescribed painkillers by handing her a “complimentary” naloxone spray, a drug that temporarily aids with opioid overdose.

He even recommended that she stream Netflix’s “Painkiller,” which tells the stories of those affected by the oxycontin opioid crisis.

In a visibly upset tone, the influencer denounced the worker’s failure to understand her condition

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Image credits: thehooleydooley

As a result of her severe pain, the 30-year-old has undergone four surgeries

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Anna was given a “complimentary” naloxone spray, a drug that aids with opioid abuse, and was suggested to watch Netflix’s Painkiller

Image credits: thehooleydooley

In a visibly upset tone, the influencer denounced the worker’s failure to understand her condition and his lack of sensibility regarding drug addicts.

“The amount of shame I have been made to feel over the past 15 years in regards to taking painkillers is wild,” the influencer said, explaining that the incident wasn’t the first time that she had been accused of being hooked on her medication. “There are absolutely some amazing pharmacists out there, but I can’t tell you how many times I have been made to feel like I’m in trouble.”

Anna was also advised to stick to one pharmacy in order to avoid speculation of drug abuse.

She said that wasn’t the first time she’d been accused of being a “junkie”

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual image)

What does living with endometriosis look like for her? Apart from occasionally collapsing on the floor as a consequence of severe pain, she has to spend money on “regular things like Panadol, Neurofen, doctors’ appointments, operations, ultrasounds, physiotherapy, osteopathy, and missing days of work.”

On that pharmacy visit, she spent $92 AUD (roughly 60 USD) on her painkillers, the equivalent of four hours of her work.

While she began experiencing intense symptoms at age 13, she was only diagnosed after turning 21.

As of today, a cure for endometriosis hasn’t been found.

You can watch Anna share her “embarrassing” experience below

@thehooleydooley The conversation wround pain relief is harrowing. We all understand the strict laws around pain killers, we’re well aware. Being made to feel as though ‘you’re the problem’ doesnt leave you and it certainly doesnt take the pain away. (He also owns tbe pharmacy which is scary). No one should have to convince someone they need help. Well Kevin. You just wrote yourself into my show. #endometriosis #chronicpain #pain #pharmacy #pcos #endometriosisawareness ♬ original sound – Anna Dooley

In her one-woman show, ENDHOE, she uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her pain

@thehooleydooley Ill take all the drugs thanks #endometriosis #endometriosisawareness #chronicpain ♬ original sound – Anna Dooley

In addition to taking painkillers and scheduling doctors’ appointments, Anna uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her suffering. 

In her 50-minute one-woman show, ENDHOE, which premiered as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival, she aims to shed light on her debilitating condition thanks to Endo, a character that takes the crowd on a tour through Anna’s body and wreaks havoc.

People online offered their support to Anna and shared negative experiences of their own

Ace
Ace
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have a prescription the pharmacist has no right to ask you what it's for. Tell them politely to mind their own fkn business next time and refuse to enter into discussion about it.

8
8points
reply
Royal Stray
Royal Stray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly, a more knowledgeable medical professional has clearly already greenlit this medicine, so unless it's to tell me that the prescribed brand is out and ask if another is ok, I have no interest in discussing my prescription.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Cara G
Cara G
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is awful. I also live with a chronic pain condition that I sometimes need prescription painkillers for. One would think, just by glancing at the other prescribed medications I take, that it's obvious that I have chronic migraine disorder and the opioid is part of my treatment plan. But I've had one or two pharmacists do this to me in the past and it's humiliating. It never feels like it comes from a place of genuine concern or even professional obligation. One pharmacist, a young woman who was filling in from a different store, actually took pleasure in embarrassing me. Speaking loudly so that everyone within earshot could hear the federally protected private details of my health issues, smile plastered across her smug face, not allowing me to speak. I remember it very well because of how much it upset me. Additionally, SO MANY medical professionals still do not take OB/GYN pain seriously and believe that women are exaggerating our self-reported pain. I've experienced uterine pain that has put me in the emergency room twice and it is indescribable. The only thing that relieved the agony was IV morphine. And this is from someone who lives with chronic pain. I feel so much sympathy for this woman. She's 100% correct that pain relief is a human right.

6
6points
reply
Gardener of Weeden
Gardener of Weeden
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it funny how the males on here are defending the pharmacist. Males are lucky they do not have 1/2 the issues women have, yet they can mansplain it all away. The pharmacist was violating confidentiality laws in ANY CASE. YOU DO NOT discuss medical conditions in public, and these pharmacists need to have their licenses pulled. If they were TRULY concerned they would not play the humiliate the patient there. Males How would you feel if in a VERY loud voice the pharmacist started talking about your STD's "they are only voicing concern for you spreading your disease" ( STD's are not the same as chronic pain - but I could not think of something that would humiliate men and there is no treatment for tiny penis)

4
4points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
