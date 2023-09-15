Woman With Endometriosis Goes Viral After Being Humiliated In Front Of The Entire Pharmacy
Sydney-born influencer and comedian Anna Dooley took to TikTok to share a shameful incident that took place when she drove to pick up her prescribed painkillers at a pharmacy.
Upon receiving her medication from the pharmacist, she was accused of being an addict.
Anna suffers from endometriosis, a condition that occurs when the endometrium, the lining of the uterus, grows outside the organ, and that affects 10% of women in the US, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
As a result of her severe pain, the 30-year-old has had two ketamine infusions, four surgeries, and 35 trips to hospital emergency.
“I had the most horrible experience with this pharmacist after he left me feeling ashamed, humiliated, and reminded that there is so much ignorance around those living with chronic conditions,” she shared in the viral video.
“I get my stuff across, and he calls out my name and―not even a ‘Hello, how are you?’―and just in front of the whole shop, he’s like, ‘Careful, you might overdose.’”
After Dooley explained her condition, the pharmacists insisted on the idea of her being addicted to her prescribed painkillers by handing her a “complimentary” naloxone spray, a drug that temporarily aids with opioid overdose.
He even recommended that she stream Netflix’s “Painkiller,” which tells the stories of those affected by the oxycontin opioid crisis.
In a visibly upset tone, the influencer denounced the worker’s failure to understand her condition and his lack of sensibility regarding drug addicts.
“The amount of shame I have been made to feel over the past 15 years in regards to taking painkillers is wild,” the influencer said, explaining that the incident wasn’t the first time that she had been accused of being hooked on her medication. “There are absolutely some amazing pharmacists out there, but I can’t tell you how many times I have been made to feel like I’m in trouble.”
Anna was also advised to stick to one pharmacy in order to avoid speculation of drug abuse.
What does living with endometriosis look like for her? Apart from occasionally collapsing on the floor as a consequence of severe pain, she has to spend money on “regular things like Panadol, Neurofen, doctors’ appointments, operations, ultrasounds, physiotherapy, osteopathy, and missing days of work.”
On that pharmacy visit, she spent $92 AUD (roughly 60 USD) on her painkillers, the equivalent of four hours of her work.
While she began experiencing intense symptoms at age 13, she was only diagnosed after turning 21.
As of today, a cure for endometriosis hasn’t been found.
You can watch Anna share her “embarrassing” experience below
@thehooleydooley The conversation wround pain relief is harrowing. We all understand the strict laws around pain killers, we’re well aware. Being made to feel as though ‘you’re the problem’ doesnt leave you and it certainly doesnt take the pain away. (He also owns tbe pharmacy which is scary). No one should have to convince someone they need help. Well Kevin. You just wrote yourself into my show. #endometriosis #chronicpain #pain #pharmacy #pcos #endometriosisawareness ♬ original sound – Anna Dooley
In her one-woman show, ENDHOE, she uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her pain
@thehooleydooley Ill take all the drugs thanks #endometriosis #endometriosisawareness #chronicpain ♬ original sound – Anna Dooley
In addition to taking painkillers and scheduling doctors’ appointments, Anna uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her suffering.
In her 50-minute one-woman show, ENDHOE, which premiered as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival, she aims to shed light on her debilitating condition thanks to Endo, a character that takes the crowd on a tour through Anna’s body and wreaks havoc.
If you have a prescription the pharmacist has no right to ask you what it's for. Tell them politely to mind their own fkn business next time and refuse to enter into discussion about it.
Exactly, a more knowledgeable medical professional has clearly already greenlit this medicine, so unless it's to tell me that the prescribed brand is out and ask if another is ok, I have no interest in discussing my prescription.
A pharmacist has saved my life more than once by noticing that a particular medication would have seriously adverse effects when taken with my other medications. I trust them more than my doctors. I have chronic pain as well, and I've never been bothered by hearing warnings about my opiates. It's the pharmacist's job, not a reflection on me.
A pharmacist doing their job by warning about mixing medications is not the same as one questioning where you SHOULD have that medication to begin with. One is doing their job while the other is trying be a doctor. They are overstepping their positions. And when they withhold, they should be sued. The fake you don't mind is the same, to me, say saying you don't mind when people call you names or insult you. You may okay with it, but it's still wrong.
A specialist is a specialist (yes, I went there) in their field and only their field professionaly. A pharmacist knows a lot more about the general interactions between medications, they are trained for that job. So please listen to your pharmacist if they say that you can't take medicine x if you are on medicine y. They know what they are talking about.
That’s the pharmacists job, not questioning a doctor’s prescription.
That would make me change doctors fckn quick.
Ace, I disagree. A pharmacist has a duty of care, just as doctors, nurses, physios etc do. If they think something isn't quite right, they NEED to check. Pharmacists are not just medicine dispensers. However, if another medical professional has prescribed the medication the pharmacist can talk with them and check whether it is the medication and dose intended, and whether it is the best medication for the patient.That's where it ends. If the prescriber is sure it is best that's the end of the story. .... (Naturally, it goes without saying that no patient should ever be treated as Anna Dooley was.)
This is awful. I also live with a chronic pain condition that I sometimes need prescription painkillers for. One would think, just by glancing at the other prescribed medications I take, that it's obvious that I have chronic migraine disorder and the opioid is part of my treatment plan. But I've had one or two pharmacists do this to me in the past and it's humiliating. It never feels like it comes from a place of genuine concern or even professional obligation. One pharmacist, a young woman who was filling in from a different store, actually took pleasure in embarrassing me. Speaking loudly so that everyone within earshot could hear the federally protected private details of my health issues, smile plastered across her smug face, not allowing me to speak. I remember it very well because of how much it upset me. Additionally, SO MANY medical professionals still do not take OB/GYN pain seriously and believe that women are exaggerating our self-reported pain. I've experienced uterine pain that has put me in the emergency room twice and it is indescribable. The only thing that relieved the agony was IV morphine. And this is from someone who lives with chronic pain. I feel so much sympathy for this woman. She's 100% correct that pain relief is a human right.
I find it funny how the males on here are defending the pharmacist. Males are lucky they do not have 1/2 the issues women have, yet they can mansplain it all away. The pharmacist was violating confidentiality laws in ANY CASE. YOU DO NOT discuss medical conditions in public, and these pharmacists need to have their licenses pulled. If they were TRULY concerned they would not play the humiliate the patient there. Males How would you feel if in a VERY loud voice the pharmacist started talking about your STD's "they are only voicing concern for you spreading your disease" ( STD's are not the same as chronic pain - but I could not think of something that would humiliate men and there is no treatment for tiny penis)
