Woman With Endometriosis Goes Viral After Being Humiliated In Front Of The Entire Pharmacy

Sydney-born influencer and comedian Anna Dooley took to TikTok to share a shameful incident that took place when she drove to pick up her prescribed painkillers at a pharmacy.

Upon receiving her medication from the pharmacist, she was accused of being an addict.

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Anna suffers from endometriosis, a condition that occurs when the endometrium, the lining of the uterus, grows outside the organ, and that affects 10% of women in the US, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

As a result of her severe pain, the 30-year-old has had two ketamine infusions, four surgeries, and 35 trips to hospital emergency.

“I had the most horrible experience with this pharmacist after he left me feeling ashamed, humiliated, and reminded that there is so much ignorance around those living with chronic conditions,” she shared in the viral video.

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual image)

“I get my stuff across, and he calls out my name and―not even a ‘Hello, how are you?’―and just in front of the whole shop, he’s like, ‘Careful, you might overdose.’”

After Dooley explained her condition, the pharmacists insisted on the idea of her being addicted to her prescribed painkillers by handing her a “complimentary” naloxone spray, a drug that temporarily aids with opioid overdose.

He even recommended that she stream Netflix’s “Painkiller,” which tells the stories of those affected by the oxycontin opioid crisis.

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Image credits: thehooleydooley

Image credits: thehooleydooley

In a visibly upset tone, the influencer denounced the worker’s failure to understand her condition and his lack of sensibility regarding drug addicts.

“The amount of shame I have been made to feel over the past 15 years in regards to taking painkillers is wild,” the influencer said, explaining that the incident wasn’t the first time that she had been accused of being hooked on her medication. “There are absolutely some amazing pharmacists out there, but I can’t tell you how many times I have been made to feel like I’m in trouble.”

Anna was also advised to stick to one pharmacy in order to avoid speculation of drug abuse.

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual image)

What does living with endometriosis look like for her? Apart from occasionally collapsing on the floor as a consequence of severe pain, she has to spend money on “regular things like Panadol, Neurofen, doctors’ appointments, operations, ultrasounds, physiotherapy, osteopathy, and missing days of work.”

On that pharmacy visit, she spent $92 AUD (roughly 60 USD) on her painkillers, the equivalent of four hours of her work.

While she began experiencing intense symptoms at age 13, she was only diagnosed after turning 21.

As of today, a cure for endometriosis hasn’t been found.

You can watch Anna share her “embarrassing” experience below

In her one-woman show, ENDHOE, she uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her pain

In addition to taking painkillers and scheduling doctors’ appointments, Anna uses comedy as a tool to alleviate her suffering.

In her 50-minute one-woman show, ENDHOE, which premiered as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival, she aims to shed light on her debilitating condition thanks to Endo, a character that takes the crowd on a tour through Anna’s body and wreaks havoc.

