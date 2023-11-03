ADVERTISEMENT

The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winning images of this year's European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The overall winner, Javier Aznar González de Rueda from Spain, has taken the top prize for his image titled "Maternal Care."

This year's edition of the competition attracted photographers from 42 European countries. An international five-member jury spent three days selecting the 107 award-winning photos across nine standard categories and two special categories.

Scroll down to view the best 66 images we've selected for you and to read our interview with the winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023, Javier Aznar González de Rueda.

More info: Instagram | gdtfoto.de