The European Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: Here Are The Best 66 Images Of 2023Interview
The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winning images of this year's European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The overall winner, Javier Aznar González de Rueda from Spain, has taken the top prize for his image titled "Maternal Care."
This year's edition of the competition attracted photographers from 42 European countries. An international five-member jury spent three days selecting the 107 award-winning photos across nine standard categories and two special categories.
Scroll down to view the best 66 images we've selected for you and to read our interview with the winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023, Javier Aznar González de Rueda.
More info: Instagram | gdtfoto.de
This post may include affiliate links.
Underwater World, Runner Up: Flamenco Pose By Magnus Lundgren, Sweden
This is the female blanket octopus. The males don't have a cape and are much, much smaller. The female can sometimes be 2 meters long, while the males are the size of lychee or walnut. The cape is apparently not a mating display, but a way to dazzle predators so she can get away.
Bored Panda contacted the overall winner of this year’s competition and asked some questions about the photo “Maternal Care” and his work. First, we wanted the photographer to share the story behind capturing this extraordinary moment in Ecuador's Yasuní National Park. Javier Aznar González de Rueda told us: “In 2021 I spent some time in a lodge inside the Yasuni National Park (Mandari Panga Jungle Expeditions) taking photos of insects and other animals. During that time I observed for two weeks a female stink bug of the species Antiteuchus tripterus, that was guarding its clutch of eggs on a small branch. This behavior has been reported for other true bug species. But to my surprise, it turned out that the mother bug not only protected the eggs but also the newly hatched larvae up to their first moult. Maternal care significantly increases the offspring's chances of survival since there are many predators and parasitoids such as ichneumon wasps who can kill the brood.”
Underwater World, Finalist: Frogfish On A Throne By Gabriel Barathieu , Mayotte
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Treasures Of The Sea By César Llaneza Rodríguez, Spain
"Maternal Care" showcases a stink bug's exceptional maternal care behavior. We were wondering if the photographer could tell us more about the challenges and techniques involved in documenting this behavior over a two-week period. Javier said: “The challenge was to return every day and many times in order to check the stage of the eggs and if they hatched. During two weeks, many things can happen to the stink bug, from a predator feeding on it, to parasitoids laying eggs inside the stink bug egg. It was an easy subject to photograph since it was quiet sitting on the eggs while protecting them.”
Birds, Finalist: One Step Forward By Tom Robinson, Great Britain
Birds, Finalist: Pen And Inkwell By Jonathan Lhoir, France
We wanted to know how the photographer believes his images can contribute to raising awareness about the need to protect wildlife and the environment. We found out that: “My photos contribute to understanding the world of the unseen animals, showcasing their lives, and the threats around them. We as humans only protect what we care about, and there is a world out there that most of the people don't know about, so with my work I try to bring attention to these very unknown animals in order to protect them.”
Underwater World, Finalist: Dragonfish By Solvin Zankl, Germany
Landscapes, Finalist: Land Under The Sea By Angel Fitor, Spain
The photographer continued: “Insects are especially vulnerable by our global actions and their populations have decreased to alarming numbers in the last decades, and we definitely need them in order to survive. They are some of the most important pillars in the ecosystems and we are killing them. Without insects the world we know would disappear, so we'd better conserve them for our own good. With my photos from a close and personal perspective, I try to connect the people with the tiny organisms who surround us.”
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Veil Of Spores By Agorastos Papatsanis, Greece
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Nature's Sketchbook By Pedro Javier Pascual Hernandez, Spain
Lastly, asked about upcoming projects or initiatives he’s currently working on, Javier shared with us: “I have many projects that I would like to work on and many others that I am working on now that I can't share until they are finished. But for now I am still working, showcasing the natural history of the rainforest animals.”
Plants And Fungi, Runner Up: Defeated By Roberto Garcia Roa, Spain
Mammals, Finalist: The Bullet By Cristobal Serrano, Spain
Overall Winner: Maternal Care By Javier Aznar González De Rueda, Spain
"In Ecuador’s largest protected area, Yasuní National Park, I was able to observe maternal care behaviour in the stink bug Antiteuchus tripterus over a two-week period. The female bug guarded its clutch of eggs on a small branch. This behaviour has been reported for other true bug species. To my surprise, it turned out that the mother bug not only protected the eggs but also the newly hatched larvae up to their first moult. In Ecuador’s rainforest, the stink bug’s brood is vulnerable to attack by numerous predators and parasitoids such as ichneumon wasps. Maternal care significantly increases the offspring’s chances of survival. The rainforest is a highly complex ecosystem with countless organisms in a vast interconnected web of life."
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Golden Island By Csaba Daróczi, Hungary
Other Animals, Finalist: Host Art By Cristobal Serrano, Spain
Other Animals, Finalist: Brookesia Superciliaris By Petr Bambousek, Czech Republic
Mammals, Finalist: Sloth By Antonio Sanchez Chamorro, Spain
Mammals, Finalist: Rain Graphic By Sergey Gorshkov, Russia
Mammals, Finalist: Final Moment By Bernd Nill, Germany
Plants And Fungi, Winner: Lichen Dinner By Roberto Bueno, Spain
Landscapes, Finalist: Lost Colours By Fortunato Gatto, Great Britain
Other Animals, Finalist: Calumma Oshaughnessyi By Petr Bambousek, Czech Republic
Other Animals, Finalist: Beetle Love By Lorenzo Shoubridge, Italy
Other Animals, Finalist: Lonely By Sonja Jordan, Austria
Other Animals, Finalist: Owlet Moth By Audun Rikardsen, Norway
Mammals, Finalist: Chimera By Ilkka Niskanen, Finland
Mammals, Finalist: Inside A Tree Den By Jan Piecha, Germany
Mammals, Finalist: High Jump By Zsolt Moldovan, Romania
Man And Nature, Finalist: Ocean Drifter By Ryan Stalker, Great Britain
Underwater World, Finalist: Octopus Tango By Francisco Javier Murcia Requena, Spain
Birds, Winner: Bird In Forest By Csaba Daroczi, Hungary
Birds, Finalist: Cannibalism By Andrés Miguel Domínguez, Spain
Other Animals, Winner: Water Ballet By Marjan Artnak, Slovenia
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: A Little Piece Of Autumn By César Llaneza Rodríguez, Spain
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Chaos In Blue By Rupert Kogler, Austria
Other Animals, Runner Up: Nest Building By Solvin Zankl, Germany
Mammals, Finalist: A Trick Of The Tail By Paul Goldstein, Great Britain
Fritz Pölking Prize: Goldfinch
Young Photographers To 14 Years, Runner Up: Conops Quadrifasciatus By Mattia Terreo, Italy
Underwater World, Winner: Nighttime Squadron By Catherine Holmes, Great Britain
Man And Nature, Winner: Lost At Sea By Angel Fitor, Spain
Mammals, Winner: Last Dance? By Jens Cullmann, Gemany
Landscapes, Finalist: Torkukuiy Byalexey Kharitonov, Russia
Landscapes, Runner Up: Paradise By Florian Smit, Gremany
Other Animals, Finalist: Mock Attack By Lutz Wilke, Germany
Other Animals, Finalist: Flycatcher By Kai Kolodziej, Austria
Birds, Finalist: Siberian Jays In Pastel By Anna Välimäki, Finland
Young Photographer 15 To 17 Years, Winner: Wave By Luca Lorenz, Germany
Young Photographer 15 To 17 Years, Runner Up: Golden Hour By Anton Trexler, Germany
Nature´s Studio, Runner Up: Transformation By Andrés Basilio Sagarna, Spain
Nature´s Studio, Winner: Secret Of The Mediterranean By Bruno D'amicis, Italy
Young Photographers To 14 Years, Winner: Tightrope Artist By Alberto Román Gómez, Spain
Landscapes, Winner: Volcanic Swirls By Joel Delmas, France
Landscapes, Finalist: Mönch And Jungfrau By Thomas Crauwels, Switzlernd
Landscapes, Finalist: Glencoe Highlands By Dario Fernando Marelli, Italy
Landscapes, Finalist: First Snow By Andrei Reinol, Estonia
Landscapes, Finalist: Change In Perspective By Elmeri Juuti, Finland
Mammals, Runner Up: Calm As A Millpond By Ilkka Niskanen, Finland
Birds, Finalist: Red-Crowned Cranes In Snow By Markus Varesvuo, Finland
Birds, Finalist: Flypast By Tibor Litauszki, Hungary
Landscapes, Finalist: Window Through Time By Florian Smit, Germany
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Abstract By Davide Casazza, Italy
Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Endless River Of Green By Johan De Ridder, Belgium
Birds, Finalist: Barn Nostalgia By Hermann Hirsch, Germany
Birds, Finalist: Misty Morning By Grzegorz Długosz, Poland
Fritz Pölking Prize: Jasper Doest, 9
If I remember correctly, this elephant was hit by a train and they were trying to see if it could be rescued. Elephant was too injured and was humanely put to sleep.