My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

As I have been working on a photographic series "Cats in Venice" since 2017, I decided to try something new. I started with cats roaming free in the ‘calli’ (streets of Venice), than adding people in my photos and now looking up at the beautiful windows especially crowded and something beautiful happened!

