I Took 20 Photos Of Window Cats In Venice
My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!
With that being said, check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click here, here, here, and here for more furry content!
Your pictures are so beautiful. Next time I go to Venezia I'm just going to be looking for cats, I suspect it will give me a new impression of the city.
I wish you to find them all! You will enjoy the city in another way
