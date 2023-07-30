My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

With that being said, check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click hereherehere, and here for more furry content!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Manu, Tony, Nina, Rusek, Frida & Bitta

Manu, Tony, Nina, Rusek, Frida & Bitta

Report

10points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Saba

Saba

Report

8points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#3

Mordicchio

Mordicchio

Report

8points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Nino

Nino

Report

8points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#5

Yassaman & Sophie

Yassaman & Sophie

Report

7points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#6

Unknown

Unknown

Report

7points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#7

Elliott

Elliott

Report

7points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#8

Cip & Ciop

Cip & Ciop

Report

6points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#9

Nerino

Nerino

Report

6points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#10

Chiara, Mysia, Misha & Tyson

Chiara, Mysia, Misha & Tyson

Report

5points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#11

Alessandro, Valentina, Graspa & Frik

Alessandro, Valentina, Graspa & Frik

Report

4points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#12

Fuki

Fuki

Report

4points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#13

Bagigio & Trilly

Bagigio & Trilly

Report

3points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#14

Nero

Nero

Report

3points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#15

Sophie

Sophie

Report

3points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#16

Kuzko

Kuzko

Report

2points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#17

Piuma & Taffy

Piuma & Taffy

Report

2points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#18

Bitta

Bitta

Report

2points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#19

Rita

Rita

Report

1point
Marianna Zampieri
POST
#20

Shabu Shabu

Shabu Shabu

Report

0points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!